Used 1991 GMC Rally Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Rally Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/561.0 mi.308.0/374.0 mi.308.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Turning circlenono43.6 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height79.5 in.79.1 in.79.4 in.
Wheel base125.0 in.125.0 in.110.0 in.
Length202.2 in.202.2 in.178.2 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Curb weightnono3900 lbs.
Gross weightnono5600 lbs.
Maximum payloadnono1130.0 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Bright Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • White
  • Sedona Tan
  • Tangier Orange
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Blue Metallic
