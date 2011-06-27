Used 1994 GMC Jimmy Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.300.0/400.0 mi.300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG161717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.50.5 in.50.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.74 cu.ft.74 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.176.8 in.176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5500 lbs.5500 lbs.
Curb weight3776 lbs.3397 lbs.3397 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.4850 lbs.4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.35.2 cu.ft.35.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.7.8 in.7.8 in.
Height64.3 in.64.1 in.64.1 in.
Maximum payload1324.0 lbs.1453.0 lbs.1453.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.107.0 in.107.0 in.
Width65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Khaki
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dove Gray
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Khaki
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Bright Red
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Khaki
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dove Gray
  • White
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
