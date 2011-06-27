Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV SUV Consumer Reviews

Not Happy not happy , 09/03/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Everything electrical has gone wrong, gas gauge, speedometer, cd player, elec seat control, air conditioner dual accuator replaced both $1900, replaced thermostat and fan clutch, oh and wires were melting behind the controls of the Air Conditioner $490.00. I am the only owner and my miles are only at 55,000 Report Abuse

Most versatile vehicle I've ever owned ddtexas , 11/10/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I flew to Alabama from South Texas to get the XUV because it had been discontinued and was hard to find. I will keep my XUV until it dies, because of how versatile it is (SUV/Pickup). Not to mention how enjoyable it is to drive. I've taken it to the Smokey Mtns, the Ozarks as well as traveled home to Wisconsin from deep South Texas without any problems. To me this is the perfect travel vehicle.

It only happened to you Joel Larson , 05/25/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful At 40,000 miles my my gas gauge quit working and went I went to the dealer he said it's not a warranty and it would cost me over $600.00 to repair. Then, a week later, my control for my fan went out on the 5th speed and a week later the 4 speed went out. again the dealer seem to very surprised and said wow this never happens either and for 500.00 they could fix the switch. What I find amazing is my wife's van made by Chevrolet has the exact same problem. GMC have to be aware of this problem but they don't care and people wonder why imports are doing well. We also have a 94 Honda in our family with 200,000 miles and we've done nothing except oil changes and tires.

If you find one, buy it! GREENER , 11/19/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Rides like a dream. Looks exceptional, performs like a top of the line SUV should. Handles great in bad weather. OnStar gives me an added feeling of security, knowing that my wife and children are safe @ all times and just a push button away from help, allows me to rest easy. Sheer comfort! A joy to drive and plenty of room for all of us and our things. Towing capabilities are huge. I tow a 22 foot fishing boat with no trouble. The sliding rear roof feature has come in handy for my wife a couple times already. Bringing home large trees and shrubs for the garden, and I used it to bring home a new refrigerator. The only knock I could give, the gas mileage could be better.