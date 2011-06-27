  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Envoy XUV
  4. Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV
  5. Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Envoy XUV
5(60%)4(32%)3(4%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.5
25 reviews
Write a review
See all Envoy XUVS for sale
List Price
$10,995
Used Envoy XUV for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Not Happy

not happy, 09/03/2010
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Everything electrical has gone wrong, gas gauge, speedometer, cd player, elec seat control, air conditioner dual accuator replaced both $1900, replaced thermostat and fan clutch, oh and wires were melting behind the controls of the Air Conditioner $490.00. I am the only owner and my miles are only at 55,000

Report Abuse

Most versatile vehicle I've ever owned

ddtexas, 11/10/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I flew to Alabama from South Texas to get the XUV because it had been discontinued and was hard to find. I will keep my XUV until it dies, because of how versatile it is (SUV/Pickup). Not to mention how enjoyable it is to drive. I've taken it to the Smokey Mtns, the Ozarks as well as traveled home to Wisconsin from deep South Texas without any problems. To me this is the perfect travel vehicle.

Report Abuse

It only happened to you

Joel Larson, 05/25/2010
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

At 40,000 miles my my gas gauge quit working and went I went to the dealer he said it's not a warranty and it would cost me over $600.00 to repair. Then, a week later, my control for my fan went out on the 5th speed and a week later the 4 speed went out. again the dealer seem to very surprised and said wow this never happens either and for 500.00 they could fix the switch. What I find amazing is my wife's van made by Chevrolet has the exact same problem. GMC have to be aware of this problem but they don't care and people wonder why imports are doing well. We also have a 94 Honda in our family with 200,000 miles and we've done nothing except oil changes and tires.

Report Abuse

If you find one, buy it!

GREENER, 11/19/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Rides like a dream. Looks exceptional, performs like a top of the line SUV should. Handles great in bad weather. OnStar gives me an added feeling of security, knowing that my wife and children are safe @ all times and just a push button away from help, allows me to rest easy. Sheer comfort! A joy to drive and plenty of room for all of us and our things. Towing capabilities are huge. I tow a 22 foot fishing boat with no trouble. The sliding rear roof feature has come in handy for my wife a couple times already. Bringing home large trees and shrubs for the garden, and I used it to bring home a new refrigerator. The only knock I could give, the gas mileage could be better.

Report Abuse

Envoy XUV

Lucky John, 08/08/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The ride is excelent. No road noise etc. Design of inerior is excellent.Handling is very good unless you hot rod around, top heavy. Roof option on XUV very much ahead of it time.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Envoy XUVS for sale

Related Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles