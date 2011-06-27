Used 2008 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Purchased the 2008 SLT Crew Cab 5cyl 4WD Dec 4th, 2007. To date we have around 6000 miles from 60 miles/day commute. Initial gas mileage was avg, but has steadily increased after continued break-in. Don't expect great mpg due to weight, but to date at 16mpg hwy. Will get cold air induction, better plugs, and go to synthetic old to eek out some more mpg. Build quality good, but sparse. This is your basic truck. Throw about 10k more for full size goodies and vanity mirrors. Nothing broke to date. Fun vehicle to drive, but turns like a ship. I hope GM fixes this and gets 5speed tranny. Roomy interior and ample hauling capability. Satisfied with money spent.

RJS , 03/06/2008

I've had this truck for almost 2 mos. now. It replaced my 1995 Chevy p/u that had just under 370K miles on it. I was quite please with the price paid (just over 18K after rebates & GM card bonus for a base model w/ tow package) and the buying experience at the dealership. The truck itself is the best buy out there for the money. In my opinion, the 4 cyl is not much different power-wise from the 5 cyl (I test drove both) and the gas mileage is great (have been averaging 22-23mpg in mixed city-highway driving). Plus, the 4cyl was much quieter than the 5 cyl. The interior is very nice and well-laid out. There is plenty of room for five people. It rides like a dream. Great job GM!