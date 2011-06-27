Used 2008 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Nice Little Ride
Purchased the 2008 SLT Crew Cab 5cyl 4WD Dec 4th, 2007. To date we have around 6000 miles from 60 miles/day commute. Initial gas mileage was avg, but has steadily increased after continued break-in. Don't expect great mpg due to weight, but to date at 16mpg hwy. Will get cold air induction, better plugs, and go to synthetic old to eek out some more mpg. Build quality good, but sparse. This is your basic truck. Throw about 10k more for full size goodies and vanity mirrors. Nothing broke to date. Fun vehicle to drive, but turns like a ship. I hope GM fixes this and gets 5speed tranny. Roomy interior and ample hauling capability. Satisfied with money spent.
2008 GMC Canyon SLE Crew Cab 4cyl
I've had this truck for almost 2 mos. now. It replaced my 1995 Chevy p/u that had just under 370K miles on it. I was quite please with the price paid (just over 18K after rebates & GM card bonus for a base model w/ tow package) and the buying experience at the dealership. The truck itself is the best buy out there for the money. In my opinion, the 4 cyl is not much different power-wise from the 5 cyl (I test drove both) and the gas mileage is great (have been averaging 22-23mpg in mixed city-highway driving). Plus, the 4cyl was much quieter than the 5 cyl. The interior is very nice and well-laid out. There is plenty of room for five people. It rides like a dream. Great job GM!
Sponsored cars related to the Canyon
Related Used 2008 GMC Canyon Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner