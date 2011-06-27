  1. Home
Used 2005 GMC Canyon Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

3.8
14 reviews
Great truck

Goden, 06/22/2006
I've used this truck for hauling and as a daily driver. Great little truck, very smooth 5 speed, comfortable for a bench seat.

Great truck !

mr bill, 11/24/2009
I bought my 2005 used in 2009 after the lease ran out. It is a great tight well handly truck and I have had no problems with it. It gets a consistant 26 mpg with 3.5 and auto transmission. As I said I bought it used, but it still is in great shape and I am very pleased and would recomend it to anyone wanting this size truck.

Very disappointed

loveledc, 04/08/2005
Interior quality is sad, no padding, and very little comfort. 4 cylinder engine is quite an improvement over the old S-10. The engine is quite noisy at low speeds, and gas mileage is sad for a 4 cylinder. It certainly does not live up to the 27 mpg promised. The truck is certainly over priced for value.

Engine trouble in GMC Cannon

tccagle, 04/11/2006
I bought a new 2005 GMC Cannon to use as a work truck. I bought a very basic model without any extras. I have been so disappointed. Within the last year I have had the truck in the shop over 10 times. They have never found out the problem wiht the engine. I have been through several meeting and I am happy to say that GMC is repurchasing my truck. I have missed so many days from work taking care if this matter, but it is finally over.

GMC canyon disapointment

pman, 05/23/2005
I have a vibration at 48-54 mph, which is considered normal by GMC. Fuel mileage with the 4 cylinder averages 15-19 mpg at best. No adjustmets for the seat backs, no exterior key lock for passenger door. not much help from GMC. It's probably the last GMC vehicle I will buy.

