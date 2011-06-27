Used 2005 GMC Canyon Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great truck Goden , 06/22/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've used this truck for hauling and as a daily driver. Great little truck, very smooth 5 speed, comfortable for a bench seat. Report Abuse

Great truck ! mr bill , 11/24/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 2005 used in 2009 after the lease ran out. It is a great tight well handly truck and I have had no problems with it. It gets a consistant 26 mpg with 3.5 and auto transmission. As I said I bought it used, but it still is in great shape and I am very pleased and would recomend it to anyone wanting this size truck.

Very disappointed loveledc , 04/08/2005 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Interior quality is sad, no padding, and very little comfort. 4 cylinder engine is quite an improvement over the old S-10. The engine is quite noisy at low speeds, and gas mileage is sad for a 4 cylinder. It certainly does not live up to the 27 mpg promised. The truck is certainly over priced for value.

Engine trouble in GMC Cannon tccagle , 04/11/2006 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought a new 2005 GMC Cannon to use as a work truck. I bought a very basic model without any extras. I have been so disappointed. Within the last year I have had the truck in the shop over 10 times. They have never found out the problem wiht the engine. I have been through several meeting and I am happy to say that GMC is repurchasing my truck. I have missed so many days from work taking care if this matter, but it is finally over.