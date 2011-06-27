  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Storm
  4. Used 1992 Geo Storm
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Geo Storm Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Storm
Overview
See Storm Inventory
See Storm Inventory
See Storm Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282428
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg21/29 mpg26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.4/409.2 mi.260.4/359.6 mi.322.4/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.12.4 gal.12.4 gal.
Combined MPG282428
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque97 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm120 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm97 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.8 l1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5800 rpm140 hp @ 6400 rpm95 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.43.8 in.43.8 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room31.9 in.31.9 in.36.2 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.30.4 in.30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.51.2 in.52.4 in.
Measurements
Length164.0 in.164.0 in.164.0 in.
Curb weight2292 lbs.2392 lbs.2357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.11.7 cu.ft.
Height51.1 in.51.1 in.51.7 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.96.5 in.96.5 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Yellow
  • Black
  • French Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • French Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Yellow
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • French Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright Yellow
See Storm InventorySee Storm InventorySee Storm Inventory

Related Used 1992 Geo Storm info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles