Used 1992 Geo Metro Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever owned
I bought my Geo Metro new in Oct. 1991 as a 1992 model. I have a little over 208,000 miles on it, and it has never been overhauled and does not use any oil between changes at 3000 miles. The only repairs needed since purchase is the starter at 148,000 miles, and the front struts at Sears at about 100,000 mi with a lifetime warranty, and a replacement (no charge) at 201,000 mi. I still get average 33 mpg in town, and 47 mpg on a trip. I've replaced front wheel brakes myself twice (about $20.00). I will never sell or trade this car and I love driving it better than my new Nissan Altima, and I do drive it more. My Geo is a 5 speed manual. I replace the timing belt myself about every 60K miles.
How great is this car
This car has been the best car that I have ever owned. It is a 1992 model that I bought in Oct. 1991. Today it is Mar. 2007 and I have 206,000 miles on it and it uses no oil between changes and the only repair that I have had is a starter motor that went bad after 150,000 miles. I will never sell this car at any price. I get 47 MPG and the 12 in. tires only cost about $100.00 for all four, and it will cruise on the interstate at any speed you want it-even up to 100mph. I usually drive it there at about 75mph.
great transportation
Great car, easy to work on and parts are readily available. Would drive this car anywhere! Mileage is great! Easy on tires
Geo Metro is a best buy
A Geo Metro is a best buy. I have had mine ten yrs and love it. Maint included new tires [$120 for 4 on the rim!!] an alternator, two batteries and one new brake set-for 10 yrs! Seats 4 and gets fantstic milage. Total cost with financing,AM/FM Cassette, rear wiper and air was just under $10,000. Monthly avg cost-$102! $83 for purchase, $12 in gas and $7 in maint including parts, svc and oil changes. Still kicking and looking good-largest Geo ever made!
Dream Car!
Searched for ANY model/year metro for the past 9 months-price/condition ratio not acceptable. but luck would have it, i sold my blown engine 2001 corolla and had the money when this XFI pops up on Craigslist. other co-incidences aside-the guy shows up and the clutch is slipping-according to him it just started doing that [fat chance] and i said, "i'll give you $500"-he said ok. well i'll tell you-that car is fun as can be to drive! i put a new clutch in/tuned 'er up and my 100 mile round trip commute is a joy thinking about all that money i'm saving.
