Used 2017 Genesis G80 Consumer Reviews

From German Luxury to Korean Luxury Mike M , 09/28/2016 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 59 of 62 people found this review helpful This is week two of driving my new 2017 Genesis G80. For years I have been driving German cars. About 6 weeks ago, I test drove a 2016 Genesis and was so impressed. I was looking for three things in my next car, very comfortable and supportive seats, all wheel drive and a good sound system. Let me start with the Lexicon Surround Sound in the Genesis. What a fantastic sound system. If you are not familiar with Lexicon, let me suggest you google it. The seats are extremely comfortable and very adjustable. There are so may other goodies in my model which has the Ultimate package. This model has a crisp, clear heads up display. The fit and finish is superb, the car is supremely quiet. Genesis has done a nice job of making all of the controls extremely intuitive. You have well marked buttons, a touch screen interface and the round knob - take your pick, they all work in harmony. While I miss the German three-pointed star on the hood, I don't miss it that much :-). This is a beautiful car and if you are looking for quality and value, the new Genesis offers both. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2017 Genesis G80 - POW! Cyber_Dad , 04/09/2017 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful 2017 Genesis G80 Review: I've had my G80 for over 2 weeks now. All I can say is WOW! I love the power, comfort, tech features and all the included warranties. I've test driven most of the mid-size luxury cars over the past 2 months, and was completely surprised by the Genesis G80. Driving up and down the SF Bay Area is suddenly fun, especially on 280! Everyone that's been in my G80 has been impressed by the plush interior, the quality leather, and the huge back seats. I love all the thoughtful features included in my G80 - automatic vehicle hold, which eases the stress of your commute in stop-and-go traffic, innovative hands-free trunk, which opens automatically if it detects your smart key as being nearby for more than 3 seconds. I also have piece of mind with the 10YR/100K Miles warranty. Additionally, the included "Valet Service" will pick up my car while they leave me with a Genesis loaner. This is very convenient, I'd never have to drop off my car for any service. The 311 horses under the hood gives me the power I need to drive up and down the Peninsula. In the past, we've owned the Lexus LS, Acura RL, and recently been test driving other German luxury cars. For us, it boiled down to value and how beautiful the car is. Other Genesis cars are coming, and Luc Donckerwolke (formerly with AUDI and BENTLEY) is in charge of the entire Genesis designs. We feel we've gotten a lot for our dollar with the G80 purchase. If you're in the market for a mid-size luxury sedan, do yourself a favor and test drive the G80. Thanks me later ;). Cheers! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A lot of car for the money. Rick , 10/26/2016 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 46 of 49 people found this review helpful I have owned many nice cars in my life time of driving BMW, Infinity, Mercedes and a couple of Cadillacs and I have to admit after saying to my self many times " I WILL NEVER OWN A HYUNDAI " I finally broke down and bought the 2017 Genesis G80 and I am so so happy I did. It is NOT a perfect car BUT, for the money and quality of ride NOBODY can come close. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Goodbye Lexus, Hello Genesis? What? Yes! Hank , 12/23/2016 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 50 of 54 people found this review helpful After 17 years of owning Lexus vehicles, I switched to the new Genesis G80. This is car is impressive. Tons of gadgets and features that enhance the drive. Power and acceleration is great too. Car includes 3 years of maintenance and 3 years of connected services. Frankly, Lexus is falling behind and Genesis is pulling out all the stops to gain a customer base. That's the best time to get one of these cars. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value