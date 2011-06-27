Used 2000 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews

2000 Taurus original owner lledbetter2266 , 02/10/2013 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in April of 2000. Ford had a problem with a few bad fuel pumps that year, and a few bad brake light switches, each of which were fixed under warranty during the first six months that I owned it. Since then, this car has been bulletproof reliable, with no issues until the computer failed. I replaced that. Then, in 2011, vacuum lines rotted, required replacement. Now it runs perfect yet again. Struts are worn out now, and I will replace them myself. Front brake rotors also replaced. A/C is still ice cold after 13 years, and Trans works perfectly never been repaired. Car has 136,000 miles on it and runs perfectly with great mpg of about 28 on the hwy. A GREAT car! Report Abuse

Good clcoleman , 10/16/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2006 with 150,000 miles on it. When I bought it. It was a preferred car at the dealership. So it got mantenance, pretty often, Change oil every 3,000 miles, and routine expection every week! In 2011 I changed the spark plugs, plug wires, fuel pump. And resivor. (naturally for a 11 year old car). At 206,340 miles still runs strong.

The Black Phantom Dock , 10/27/2015 SES 4dr Sedan 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I have a Black Ford Taurus SES 24 Valve and It has 15 miles on it when I got. 15 years later it run and look brand new with 355,480 miles on it. I oil change it 6 times a year and change the transmission oil once a year. Also all other fluid in the car is changed yearly. I have only change the belt 3 times and the water pump twice the power steering pump once and everything else is great. I added a performance chip and a turbo blower to the unit and it help my gas mileage while increasing my horse power. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Yes I Would Buy Another One philpill1 , 01/11/2011 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I've owned this car since 2002. During that time I replaced 2 coilpacks (DOHC engine), a DPFE sensor and replaced some vacum lines. I also own a 05 Dodge Dakota but on long trips we prefer to use the Taurus. The Dodge is good too but get gas mileage with the Taurus (28 mpg vs 19 for the Dodge).