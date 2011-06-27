Used 2000 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews
2000 Taurus original owner
I bought this car new in April of 2000. Ford had a problem with a few bad fuel pumps that year, and a few bad brake light switches, each of which were fixed under warranty during the first six months that I owned it. Since then, this car has been bulletproof reliable, with no issues until the computer failed. I replaced that. Then, in 2011, vacuum lines rotted, required replacement. Now it runs perfect yet again. Struts are worn out now, and I will replace them myself. Front brake rotors also replaced. A/C is still ice cold after 13 years, and Trans works perfectly never been repaired. Car has 136,000 miles on it and runs perfectly with great mpg of about 28 on the hwy. A GREAT car!
Good
I bought this car in 2006 with 150,000 miles on it. When I bought it. It was a preferred car at the dealership. So it got mantenance, pretty often, Change oil every 3,000 miles, and routine expection every week! In 2011 I changed the spark plugs, plug wires, fuel pump. And resivor. (naturally for a 11 year old car). At 206,340 miles still runs strong.
The Black Phantom
I have a Black Ford Taurus SES 24 Valve and It has 15 miles on it when I got. 15 years later it run and look brand new with 355,480 miles on it. I oil change it 6 times a year and change the transmission oil once a year. Also all other fluid in the car is changed yearly. I have only change the belt 3 times and the water pump twice the power steering pump once and everything else is great. I added a performance chip and a turbo blower to the unit and it help my gas mileage while increasing my horse power.
Yes I Would Buy Another One
I've owned this car since 2002. During that time I replaced 2 coilpacks (DOHC engine), a DPFE sensor and replaced some vacum lines. I also own a 05 Dodge Dakota but on long trips we prefer to use the Taurus. The Dodge is good too but get gas mileage with the Taurus (28 mpg vs 19 for the Dodge).
I would buy again
I purchased my 2000 Taurus SEL brand new and I still own it but am thinking of retiring it to a teen next year. I love the duratec engine and have had only minor repairs as I have always taken care of it. My air conditioner just now went, but that is expected with the age. I have enjoyed my Taurus very much over the 9 years.
