Used 1997 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews
Love our Taurus
Most reliable vehicle we have ever owned. Great car. Sorry it is no longer made. Had a power steering whine or moan that was due to a crack in the reservoir, low cost to fix.
loved it but it didn't love me
I loved this car; got it new. Two years into it, it kept shorting out so I couldn't keep lights on auto. Needed a new ignition before 50K. At six years the transmission needed overhauling after it died. With all the technical updates it ran much better. A year later at 129K the engine died. Ford in its infinite wisdom had put a race car engine in it so I really couldn't replace the engine at a reasonable cost. I was incredibly disappointed as I had been very good at maintenance and upkeep. I walked away and bought a '96 Jeep Cherokee which was a lot more reliable.
Reliable and inexpensive
Ours was in good condition when purchased at 86,000 miles, requiring only fluids and filters. In the 40,000 miles since then there has been one problem (camshaft position sensor - car was still drivable), and everything else was wear and tear related. A few annoyances - wind noise on passenger side, rusty A pillar on driver side, some misaligned interior trim pieces - but overall it's very likable - it has a "Millennium Falcon" appeal with the swoopy styling and all the junk you can carry inside. Transmission seems a little delicate (overheated the fluid while driving to Big Bear from LA and needed it flushed). Wouldn't buy one new because of depreciation, but it's a great used-car buy.
Old ford still runs but it costs to run.
I bought this car certified preowned in 2001 with 37k on it. At 42k it needed a camshaft sensor, 46k new struts, 55k cat converter and power windows. 67K the transmission needed replaced and replaced again at 99k. At 100k ac, radiator, crankshaft sensor, wheel bearings, windshield wiper motor and struts again, had to be replaced. We bought this for $14,000 and the resell value five years later was $2600. It still runs but we don't drive it much anymore. Piece of junk.
Not Bad
Had the car for three years then started to have few problems like head gaskets, hinges for back window etc. and was not the car we had.
