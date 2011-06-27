Used 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 Consumer Reviews
2009 shelby cobra
this car has to be one of the best muscle cars ive ever driven.i gave it a excellant review on milage because what do you execpt from a 540 horsepower king of the road.like, love it wouldnt trade or sell it for any other car on the road.ford,has really done a great job!!!!
2009 GT 500 Convertible
This is great modern muscle car. Plenty of power and a loud, cool exhaust sound. The vapor metallic exterior color is unique and looks great with the black top. The wheels and wide tires are are well sized for the car, unlike many of today's sports cars.
It's 1969 once again!
My 1st new car was a '69 Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet. My Shelby brings back those memories like it was yesterday. The only difference is this car is faster and corners better. It's even more fun to drive. It's so much easier to get more horsepower out of this supercharged motor than it was in the old days. I had to put a high lift cam, add headers and a 750 Holly carb to run high 12's in the quarter. All I've done to this car is add a Steeda 2.7 pulley, a cold air induction kit and a custom SCT tune. All of a sudden mid 11's. RWH at 548 and torque at 505. I'm told flywheel H.P should be somewhere around 630 and torque 590. These bolt on adds took about 4 hours to do. What a difference!
Worth Every Penny
Crank it up and that sweet V8 sound invites you to reach over and turn the radio off. I was shopping for a '67- '69 restored classic Mustang, but for equal (or less) money I found this Cobra GT500 and have absolutely no regrets. I traded a more expensive personal luxury car for this and have never looked back and do not expect to.
Days of Old
What a great car. Fun to drive and lots of power. Bought the 09 instead of the 2010 because I don't like the rearend of the 2010. Looks cheap. I also like the old style interior. I sold a 350Z roadster and bought the Shelby.
