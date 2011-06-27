  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 1999 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Ranger
More about the 1999 Ranger
Overview
See Ranger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Measurements
Length188.7 in.
Gross weight4760 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1260.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.3 in.
See Ranger Inventory

Related Used 1999 Ford Ranger XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles