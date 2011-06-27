Used 1995 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.7/391.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower112 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight2927 lbs.
Gross weight4560 lbs.
Height67.4 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Solid
  • Black
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Vermillion
