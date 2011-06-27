  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2004 Ford Mustang
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Mustang
5(75%)4(19%)3(4%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.7
488 reviews
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,616 - $5,469
Used Mustang for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...98

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My First Car

Mustang04, 06/24/2010
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

My parents bought this car for me for my first car. I am definitely a car person and was thrilled to get a Mustang. This car is so reliable. Every time I need to go somewhere I know that it will get me there safely. I also get excellent gas mileage. I usually get between 23 and 26 highway driving.If you take good care of your Mustang and treat it right you will not have any problems.

Report Abuse

Reliable car

bull_gator, 10/29/2014
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
32 of 33 people found this review helpful

Only a few problems have shown up in 107K miles. I have replaced the fuel pump, alternator, battery, tires, and suspension. Of those, only the fuel pump was unexpected. The rest are things you expect to replace. 144K mile update. Car still running strong. Since the last review, I have gone through another battery and tires.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Favorite Car I've Owned

automaniac9, 01/19/2014
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Bought this car with 104,000 miles on it, and wow, good car for the money. It might seem like thats high mileage, but I bought it with an extended warrenty. I bought it with many performance upgrades, and I have to say it helps this car with its performance and personality. I drove a stock 01 GT, and it felt a bit boring. The interior leaves something to be desired, but it's simple and has no extra fluff you don't need. All in all, it is a good all rounder that now a days is a good used alternantive to a brand new one.

Report Abuse

1st Mustang for the family

Fenderboss, 09/11/2010
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Moving to a Mustang has been an interesting experience. This is the first Mustang our family has owned and we find that there is a lot of coveting of the cars from everyone. I use it as a daily driver, and my commute is a joy covering 20 miles on some twisty country back roads. There is very little we don't enjoy about the car. That said, there are probably better interiors out there as well as fuel economy, but these shortcomings are more than compensated for when it comes to the overall experience of driving a proper American muscle car.

Report Abuse

My Mustang gets 22.23 MPG over two years

Shirley, 04/25/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

My Mustang gets 22.23 MPG over two years. This is a fact. I've kept careful and accurate records. Regular gas. I don't remember which coupe I have. It's the anniversary issue. Red. I love it.

Report Abuse
12345...98
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale

Related Used 2004 Ford Mustang info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles