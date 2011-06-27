Used 2002 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
Beastly, Rock Solid, and Efficient
I've had experience driving all sorts of vehicles, and I can say without a doubt that my 2002 Ford Mustang GT is among the best of the best in almost all categories. For starters, it's a Mustang, an American icon. Now take that image, add 260 stock horsepower and you've got a beast of a car. Not only is it powerful, it gets surprisingly great mileage; mine is getting roughly 26 mpg highway. The thing is also built like a tank; I haven't had any mechanical issues other than routine maintenance. The only issues are low seating capacity and cargo room, but hey, you don't get a Mustang in place of an SUV, do you?
Great Daily Drive
I finally don't need a family car and bought an 02 GT with 100K miles at age 50. It needed a little TLC. I added a radio, new COP's, a gear shift knob, + more. I love this car. I get better than 27mpg on the highway and 23-24 combined. The engine is smooth and has a higher power-to-weight ratio than any car or truck I have had. It took me a couple of months to tame this Pony. I changed the real seals, bearings, left axle, and c-clips. One c-clip broke and ground up inside the left axle causing that bearing to fail. The car is definitely a sports car. I have a Flowmaster catback and Nexen 3000 tires with Bullet rims. Other drivers taunt me on the road. I just smile and enjoy.
Fun, Fun, Fun
Love my convertible. Fun to drive and enjoy the power. If you have more than one child, makes for a challenge if they want to take friends somewhere. Not much trunk space. Looks good and sounds even better. Didn't buy the car for fuel efficiency, so gas mileage is not an issue for me. Multiple CD changer and sound system add to it's appeal. Convertible top easy to operate.
I trust over any new car.
I had a new car and had so many problems. Hard to work and picture it being a throw away car like some. I decided to go backwards to a 2002 V6 that reminds me more of the days a person could work on a car..HAHAHA There are some people who have these cars and they are over 200,000 miles. When you buy something at this age remember it may need a couple things. Don't gripe about it. Do your homework. Some people beat the Hell out of them. I happen to get mine from an older man in his 60's who took care of it.
Dream Car
Simple put i'v wanted this car since i was ten years ole. A couple months before i was old enough to drive i finally bought her. I got a 2002 mustang gt 5 speed manuel. It's a beatiful shade of red that goes perfectly with the edgy body style it boosts. I bought her with 62,000 miles. In the 4 months I had her i already dropped 3 grand into her with tasteful modifications. i put slp headers, bassani cat back which sounds awesome. tint in the back and chrome salean 5 star lug wheels. Also a couple other chrome accesories and looks sick as hell. Car turns heads everywhere i go. I get so much attention for it and i love her. sound system sounds good and performance is great. Great car.
