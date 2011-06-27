Used 1999 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

Lots Of Bang For The Buck Mike D , 02/09/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Stang, having previously owned an 86GT Hatch and an 86LX Cnvt. Bought the 99 with 11,000 miles in 2001. Currently has 145,000. This is a great car. Have had almost no mechanical problems. Great style and performance. Great exhaust sounds. Mach 460 radio/CD is great too. Convertible top works well. Tends to eat brakes. Headlight covers do fog over. Don't hit a bump in the middle of a turn or you'll find yourself in the next lane. Report Abuse

Pretty good car steve , 07/29/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Mustang GT back in May of 01 and had the car till Feb of 08. This car was very well taken care of and I drove the car pretty crazy. The only reason I kept it running so well is because my uncle is a mechanic so most of the problem were fixed by him. I pumped regular gas in it but always used 10-30 oil. When it got to 75,000 miles I started using 10-30 high mileage mobil oil fully synthetic. That was the best oil I used. My car never leaked any oil because I always replaced any gaskets or seals that needed replacing. Changed all the normal wear & tear stuff. Always kept the car original except for the flowmasters. When I ran a smog check it had better results than a brand new Mustang

rain and snow.... sillEeitaK , 01/23/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car in January 2001 and for the most part its been a great car. Been through several accidents, and still in one piece, never an injury! ;) Had to have the brakes replaced and the engine serviced once, but that's really it. Runs well, accelerates really nicely, a fun car to drive (especially in electric green!) I just wanted to reply to someone saying that it ran well in rain and snow- it DOESN'T run in rain or snow! very very touchy. spins out a LOT. I'm trading it in this year for something with AWD. For what I used it for though, it was a great car.

Good Car James , 03/27/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this Mustang in Feb. of 2004 with only 52,000 miles on it. It already had the 60,000 miles work done on it. Since then I've driven it to about 88,000 miles. It performs great - good acceleration and decent cornering (though I rarely push either). The top very rarely leaks, only when I've driven in BIG storms. It's only happened twice. This is a big improvement over my last convertible, a 92 Mustang. The only problems I've had are that the cruise control button fell off one day last year (it's still usable) and the front brakes have needed A LOT of work ($1300). They always cover the front rims with brake dust as well. Overall I'm very happy with the car.