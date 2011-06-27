Used 2013 Ford Fusion Sedan Consumer Reviews
110k miles of trouble free driving
I purchased this 2013 Fusion titanium in July 2014 when it had 15,000 miles on it. Now in April 2016 it has 110,000 miles. Other than routine oil changes, tires, and a couple of minor dealer recalls the car has been perfect. Still on the original brake pads all other wear parts. Highly recommended. It is still quiet, solid, and drives perfectly. I drive about 5,000 miles per month for my work sales job, and average over 30 miles a gallon every tankful.
So far loving my new Fusion!
I upgraded my Chevy Cruze to a Ford Fusion Ecoboost 1.6L about a week and a half ago. I was wanting a roomier car. The Fusion drives very nice. The interior is very quiet! About the only noise you hear is the engine getting up to speed. So far as far as fuel mileage I just took a trip over the weekend and on 65-70 mph interstate roads I got 29.8 MPG but I only have 600 miles on the vehicle so I'm assuming this will only get better. Does anyone else have the 1.6L Ecoboost and what are you getting for mileage? The only recommendation I would have is the passenger seat sits a little low to the ground so maybe have height adjustable seats? Other than that no complaints about the car!
Not a bad little 4-banger
First of all, this is a 4cyl, and it's going to shift like a 4cyl. The difference is in the EcoBoost engine. When getting on the highway, this thing really has a lot of pep and get-up-and-go. The ride is so comfortable I've had people say it rides like a Merc, very smooth, very nice. My one major complaint is with the SYNC and Bluetooth features. They're not 100% reliable and don't work properly all the time. Mine has a tendency to get "stuck" after reading a text message and I have to switch the radio on and off again to reset it. It doesn't always hear my voice properly when telling it simple stuff like, "call dad".... did you say, call vet? Call dad..... did you say, call Frank? I don't have a funny accent either... I speak perfect English. Defeats the purpose of hands-free when I have to stop and look at my phone to find the contact I want my car to call. Yes, we're spoiled, 5 years ago this didn't exist. The transmission sometimes has problems finding the right gear to sit in on inclines, but it's active assist on the descent saves your brakes and makes up for it. My husband is 6'1" and 250lbs, he fits in the front seats very comfortably, not so much in the back though. I feel bad when I have to stick him back there in favor of my mother. :) You can literally fit 9 bodies in the trunk, don't ask me how I know that. I'm not 100% comfortable with an electronic parking brake, if that's one thing I could change on this car, that would be priority.
Fusion SE 2.0T Ecoboost
The Fusion has a smooth ride and a supremely quiet cabin. I am getting 29 mpg highway and 24 mpg mixed driving with the 2.0L Ecoboost. The leather seats in SE trim are styled differently than those in the Titanium; but they are every bit as comfortable. I don't get the complaints about My Ford Touch -- it is logical enough and the Bluetooth works flawlessly. Overall, the 2.0 litre Fusion SE has been a very satisfying, fun car to drive. My last three cars were a Volvo S80, Volvo 960 and Porsche 911SC.
2013 AWD Ford Fusion Titanium
Overall this is a very reliable car. It performs well in all kinds of conditions. Once you figure out the car's quirks, they are not that bad. I am a sales rep and drive about 55,000 miles per year. I have had my car since June 2013 and it has over 80,000 miles. It has the original brakes. The original tires needed to be changed at 50K. The car has push button start. It is the only thing on the car that failed that I would consider outside normal maintenance/wear-tear. The dealership had to fix this. Don't buy this car if you expect superior fuel economy. I drive 80% highway. I average 23.7 miles per gallon.
