Used 2007 Ford Freestar Minivan Consumer Reviews

Love It

Supermom, 06/26/2009
I love my van. I was inspired to get one by my mother in law who has the '04 model. I took that one on a trip and fell in love. I lept at the chance to get my own and I couldn't be happier. I have had it for a year and it runs like a top. Only oil changes, tire rotations. It has been on several 400 mile trips, with not a single problem. I would recommend this car to a friend.

Great Van

FreestarFan, 07/31/2009
I bought my Freestar new in Feb 07 and have had no problems at all. Rides great on the interstate and does pretty good on gas mileage. Like the ease of dropping down the 3rd row seat into the floor and gives the dogs somewhere to lay. Plan on keeping it for years!

Love this vehicle

Jo Jo, 06/16/2008
We are Ford people. The Freestyle is a great combo vehicle. We love the complete fold down back. Now I am hooked on the heated seats and the memory seating (things I never thought I would need) The sound system is not as good as it could be (we previously had Lincolns and Marquis) it is actually irritating on some stations, but the CD's seem to play very well. Adjusting the heating/AC is strange. We just don't seem to understand it. Give me the simple turn button controls. When I am driving I do not have time to think about all of those buttons. All in all, we love the handling, the body style, the room and the three sets of seats. On trips 22-23 MPG. It is easy in/out.

Underrated Minivan

TedH, 05/30/2008
After driving my wife's "04 Freestar Limited for 3 years, I went out and bought an '07 Sport for the business. Compared to Japanese models, the Freestar is quite a good drive. I'm surprised by the overall reliability, but ticked at the minor breakdowns of simple things. A good product, but backed by inferior Ford service departments.

Don't buy one

Jen, 11/11/2006
I've had this van for a month and can't imagine why anyone would buy it with any other option out there. It rides like a covered wagon, has no nice options, can't get in without opening the drivers side first and then hit the button....even to get in the rear cargo area. I will be getting rid of it and would tell anyone to buy anything but this. The gas mileage is horrible and it rides like it's 10 years old.

