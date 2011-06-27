Used 2007 Ford Freestar Minivan Consumer Reviews

Love It Supermom , 06/26/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I love my van. I was inspired to get one by my mother in law who has the '04 model. I took that one on a trip and fell in love. I lept at the chance to get my own and I couldn't be happier. I have had it for a year and it runs like a top. Only oil changes, tire rotations. It has been on several 400 mile trips, with not a single problem. I would recommend this car to a friend. Report Abuse

Great Van FreestarFan , 07/31/2009 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my Freestar new in Feb 07 and have had no problems at all. Rides great on the interstate and does pretty good on gas mileage. Like the ease of dropping down the 3rd row seat into the floor and gives the dogs somewhere to lay. Plan on keeping it for years!

Love this vehicle Jo Jo , 06/16/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We are Ford people. The Freestyle is a great combo vehicle. We love the complete fold down back. Now I am hooked on the heated seats and the memory seating (things I never thought I would need) The sound system is not as good as it could be (we previously had Lincolns and Marquis) it is actually irritating on some stations, but the CD's seem to play very well. Adjusting the heating/AC is strange. We just don't seem to understand it. Give me the simple turn button controls. When I am driving I do not have time to think about all of those buttons. All in all, we love the handling, the body style, the room and the three sets of seats. On trips 22-23 MPG. It is easy in/out.

Underrated Minivan TedH , 05/30/2008 7 of 8 people found this review helpful After driving my wife's "04 Freestar Limited for 3 years, I went out and bought an '07 Sport for the business. Compared to Japanese models, the Freestar is quite a good drive. I'm surprised by the overall reliability, but ticked at the minor breakdowns of simple things. A good product, but backed by inferior Ford service departments.