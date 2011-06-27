Used 2016 Ford Focus Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Focus Hatchback
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,168*
Total Cash Price
$14,180
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,618*
Total Cash Price
$11,612
Focus Electric
Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$36,168*
Total Cash Price
$14,180
Focus Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,479*
Total Cash Price
$11,165
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,327*
Total Cash Price
$12,282
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,155*
Total Cash Price
$15,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Focus Hatchback Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$5,192
|Maintenance
|$2,252
|$1,074
|$2,272
|$489
|$2,633
|$8,720
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$681
|$796
|$928
|$3,494
|Taxes & Fees
|$798
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,006
|Financing
|$762
|$613
|$455
|$283
|$103
|$2,216
|Depreciation
|$3,687
|$1,401
|$1,233
|$1,092
|$980
|$8,393
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,326
|$6,119
|$7,159
|$5,251
|$7,313
|$36,168
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Focus Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$1,844
|$880
|$1,861
|$400
|$2,156
|$7,141
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$557
|$652
|$760
|$2,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$653
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$824
|Financing
|$624
|$502
|$372
|$232
|$84
|$1,815
|Depreciation
|$3,019
|$1,147
|$1,010
|$894
|$803
|$6,873
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,456
|$5,011
|$5,862
|$4,300
|$5,988
|$29,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Focus Electric Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$5,192
|Maintenance
|$2,252
|$1,074
|$2,272
|$489
|$2,633
|$8,720
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$681
|$796
|$928
|$3,494
|Taxes & Fees
|$798
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,006
|Financing
|$762
|$613
|$455
|$283
|$103
|$2,216
|Depreciation
|$3,687
|$1,401
|$1,233
|$1,092
|$980
|$8,393
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,326
|$6,119
|$7,159
|$5,251
|$7,313
|$36,168
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Focus Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$841
|$867
|$4,088
|Maintenance
|$1,773
|$846
|$1,789
|$385
|$2,073
|$6,866
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$536
|$627
|$731
|$2,751
|Taxes & Fees
|$628
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$792
|Financing
|$600
|$483
|$358
|$223
|$81
|$1,745
|Depreciation
|$2,903
|$1,103
|$971
|$860
|$772
|$6,609
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,131
|$4,818
|$5,637
|$4,135
|$5,758
|$28,479
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Focus Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$954
|$4,497
|Maintenance
|$1,950
|$931
|$1,968
|$424
|$2,280
|$7,553
|Repairs
|$437
|$506
|$590
|$690
|$804
|$3,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$691
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$871
|Financing
|$660
|$531
|$394
|$245
|$89
|$1,920
|Depreciation
|$3,193
|$1,213
|$1,068
|$946
|$849
|$7,270
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,944
|$5,300
|$6,201
|$4,549
|$6,334
|$31,327
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Focus Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$5,764
|Maintenance
|$2,500
|$1,193
|$2,522
|$543
|$2,923
|$9,681
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$756
|$884
|$1,031
|$3,879
|Taxes & Fees
|$885
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,117
|Financing
|$846
|$681
|$505
|$314
|$114
|$2,460
|Depreciation
|$4,093
|$1,555
|$1,369
|$1,213
|$1,089
|$9,319
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,465
|$6,793
|$7,948
|$5,830
|$8,119
|$40,155
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Focus
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford Focus in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Ford Focus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019