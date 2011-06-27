Used 2015 Ford Focus Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Focus Hatchback
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$34,931*
Total Cash Price
$12,243
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$30,256*
Total Cash Price
$10,604
Focus Electric
Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$38,782*
Total Cash Price
$13,592
Focus Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$34,931*
Total Cash Price
$12,243
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$28,605*
Total Cash Price
$10,026
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,505*
Total Cash Price
$9,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Focus Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$5,110
|Maintenance
|$1,059
|$2,224
|$478
|$2,363
|$2,160
|$8,284
|Repairs
|$574
|$664
|$777
|$907
|$1,059
|$3,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$697
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$906
|Financing
|$658
|$530
|$392
|$245
|$89
|$1,914
|Depreciation
|$3,367
|$1,256
|$1,106
|$980
|$879
|$7,588
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,664
|$7,104
|$5,255
|$7,070
|$6,838
|$34,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Focus Hatchback Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$4,426
|Maintenance
|$917
|$1,926
|$414
|$2,047
|$1,871
|$7,175
|Repairs
|$497
|$575
|$673
|$785
|$917
|$3,449
|Taxes & Fees
|$604
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$784
|Financing
|$570
|$459
|$340
|$212
|$77
|$1,658
|Depreciation
|$2,916
|$1,088
|$958
|$849
|$761
|$6,573
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,504
|$6,153
|$4,552
|$6,124
|$5,922
|$30,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Focus Electric Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$1,203
|$5,674
|Maintenance
|$1,176
|$2,469
|$530
|$2,624
|$2,398
|$9,197
|Repairs
|$637
|$737
|$863
|$1,007
|$1,176
|$4,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$774
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,005
|Financing
|$730
|$588
|$436
|$272
|$99
|$2,125
|Depreciation
|$3,738
|$1,394
|$1,228
|$1,089
|$976
|$8,425
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,619
|$7,888
|$5,835
|$7,849
|$7,591
|$38,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Focus Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$5,110
|Maintenance
|$1,059
|$2,224
|$478
|$2,363
|$2,160
|$8,284
|Repairs
|$574
|$664
|$777
|$907
|$1,059
|$3,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$697
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$906
|Financing
|$658
|$530
|$392
|$245
|$89
|$1,914
|Depreciation
|$3,367
|$1,256
|$1,106
|$980
|$879
|$7,588
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,664
|$7,104
|$5,255
|$7,070
|$6,838
|$34,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Focus Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$4,185
|Maintenance
|$867
|$1,821
|$391
|$1,935
|$1,769
|$6,784
|Repairs
|$470
|$544
|$636
|$743
|$867
|$3,260
|Taxes & Fees
|$571
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$742
|Financing
|$539
|$434
|$321
|$201
|$73
|$1,567
|Depreciation
|$2,757
|$1,029
|$906
|$803
|$720
|$6,214
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,095
|$5,818
|$4,304
|$5,790
|$5,599
|$28,605
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Focus Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$834
|$1,751
|$376
|$1,861
|$1,701
|$6,523
|Repairs
|$452
|$523
|$612
|$714
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$549
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$713
|Financing
|$518
|$417
|$309
|$193
|$70
|$1,507
|Depreciation
|$2,651
|$989
|$871
|$772
|$692
|$5,975
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,822
|$5,594
|$4,138
|$5,567
|$5,384
|$27,505
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Focus
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford Focus in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Ford Focus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019