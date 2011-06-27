Used 2012 Ford Focus Electric Consumer Reviews
Terrific Car
topcat20, 11/22/2012
11 of 15 people found this review helpful
After being an early fan of the Leaf, this was clearly a better decision. Better acceleration, better 40-60, and a "gas" to drive. Continue to drive past gas stations and smile. The cost of switching from the old truck to the car, makes the car payments for me. The car is super quiet, fast, and a dream to drive. Take one out for a test drive, you will be so glad that you did. No more tuneups, oil, gas, time, and energy wasters. It is a great car, the only other consideration was the Tesla S. Honestly, quite driving your grandfathers cars, and evolve to an electric. After driving one for 6 months, you look at the gas cars as all antiquated and pat thier time. There is no reason...
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Focus
Related Used 2012 Ford Focus Electric info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner