Used 2012 Ford Focus Electric Consumer Reviews

topcat20 , 11/22/2012

11 of 15 people found this review helpful

After being an early fan of the Leaf, this was clearly a better decision. Better acceleration, better 40-60, and a "gas" to drive. Continue to drive past gas stations and smile. The cost of switching from the old truck to the car, makes the car payments for me. The car is super quiet, fast, and a dream to drive. Take one out for a test drive, you will be so glad that you did. No more tuneups, oil, gas, time, and energy wasters. It is a great car, the only other consideration was the Tesla S. Honestly, quite driving your grandfathers cars, and evolve to an electric. After driving one for 6 months, you look at the gas cars as all antiquated and pat thier time. There is no reason...