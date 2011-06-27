  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford Focus ZX4 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Focus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280/392 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 5750 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.8 cu.ft.
Length175.2 in.
Curb weight2677 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume109 cu.ft.
Wheel base103 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • CD Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Liquid Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Infra-Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Upper/Charcoal Lower
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
