Used 2005 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews

HOCUS FOCUS WHAT A RELIABLE CAR HOCUS FOCUS , 09/29/2015 ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 51 of 51 people found this review helpful It is very reliable. I bought my 2005 used from a car rental and I have had it for 10 years now. I have 134,000 miles on it and I don't see myself giving it up for a long time to come! I am short and the seat rises up to where your head basically touches the roof! My parents bought one a few years ago because they liked driving in mine and getting in and out was easy for them. I get 35 miles to the gallon even at 10 yrs. old! They aren't the most quiet cars but they are a good ride and dependable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good handling, peppy, and cheap! Justin , 12/28/2015 ZX4 ST 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought this focus so I could gift my 2005 Mercury Mariner to my wife to haul the kids around. It is my third focus and I have loved all of them. The worst part would be the cheap interior materials and the layout of the armrest and cup holders leaves a bit to be desired however.....the engine and 5 speed make those issues simply minor annoyances. Its a 2.3 and it feels faster than it is. It grips the road well and goes where you want it to. I know its boundaries like any car so I have a lot of fun driving it and its a cheap reliable car. I bought it with 119k miles over a year ago and I currently have 141k and the only problem I have had to change was the front brakes, rear wheel bearing, and the alternator. All these things are normal especially a car its age so I don't count those as faults. I would love to upgrade to the Focus ST or wait and get the RS but financially I will stick to my little silver bullet. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

271k and climbing daily Jake , 06/07/2016 ZX3 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Base model crank windows no power locks car was bought new with 20 miles on it and has been driven on an hour and a half commute to work each way for the past 12 years. Car has 271k original clutch, starter, water pump, alternator, motor has never been opened for repairs. Royal purple oil its whole life and it still doesnt burn any. Has gotten brakes, struts, and an axle seal. Great car interior is junk but it was 12k new so of course it is Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

205,000 miles and climbing Nate Marialke , 02/06/2016 ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 12,000 miles on it in 2006. I now have 205,000 miles and have had no major mechanical issues! I did re do shocks and struts a couple times and I did replace the tie rod ends and axle shafts. (Michigan winters are hard on any car). Other than that the trans and engine are solid. Shifts great, no leaks, drives very well. My only complaint is the road noise and interior started vibrating at around 150000 miles. But it is an inexpensive car and I plan on driving for 3 more years. You can't go wrong with a focus for the money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse