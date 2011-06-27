  1. Home
2019 Ford Fiesta Consumer Reviews

11 reviews
Excellent value

Dave, 04/28/2019
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
54 of 54 people found this review helpful

I simply love this little car. It gets better mileage than any car I ever owned and is quiet, comfortable, handles very well and I think it is nice looking. It is not a hot rod but it will cruise at 80 MPH all day if you need to. It gets about 40 MPG on long drives at 60-65 MPH. It is a great value. It is a shame Ford is discontinuing it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Cheap Thrills

Jeremy, 12/09/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have driven a couple of Fiestas previously and have always liked the manual shifter action, the great steering and handling, and to me the styling is spot on. The grill isn't oversized, it doesn't try to look sportier or more aggressive than it is, just a basic car. Mine has the SE appearance package with 16" wheels and SYNC III. I'm not a huge infotainment person, but the system sounds nice, the automatic volume works nicely and being able to direct the sound towards the driver isn't something I wouldn't have thought of but works great. It also plays FLAC files from a USB stick which is my preferred way to listen to music on the go. The steering wheel controls work great, and since I can take calls and listen to texts without having to look at my phone, I'm not even tempted to pick it up. The engine revs freely and power is adequate. It's no ST, but it's still fun. Torque steer has been minimal and it'll scratch in 2nd gear if you get on it. The transmission shifts smoothly and the linkage is very good. Clutch is a little light but you can feel it engaging unlike some others. During normal driving, you can keep the RPMs below 3k with decent acceleration. You don't have to wring it out to get on the highway. I would say my only real complaint is the bottom of the seat could use a little more support, but it's not pain inducing or anything. The height adjustment and tilt/telescoping steering make it easy to find a good position. I can sit behind myself in the rear seat, but this is irrelevant to me as I won't be putting anyone back there really. I would have preferred the 3-door model they offer in other markets. The back window fogs up a little bit at night, but this hasn't affected visibility. I feel like the fit and finish are great for the price you pay. I have one of the premium shades of paint, Hot Pepper Red. It's color changes with the light, it is cool to come out to the car and see it look a different shade almost every time. There are no interior rattles, the ride is firm but not uncomfortable, steering feedback is actually existent. It has piano black plastic which isn't my favorite (dust magnet), I keep a terry cloth to wipe it off occasionally. The dash design is a little funky, but the SYNC III system unclutters some of the layout of the base models. Conclusion: This car was released in 2008 (in Europe), and in 2019 it is still competitive. I think that says something. If you're looking for good performance (not "performance cred"), this is a good budget choice that will keep things like your insurance rates and fuel costs low (my trip computer currently reads 36.2mpg and that's 60/40 hwy/city driving). I think it's a shame Ford is discontinuing this car in the US.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A lot better car than you expect for the money

Mark , 10/17/2019
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

I bought the stripped one, literally no options at all & really don’t feel a bit deprived.. a decent radio, super- slick shifting 5-speed, rear defroster, even came with floor mats & makeup mirrors. Three free oil changes from Ford & another free oil change from the dealer. Five years of Ford warranty for $197 a month.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great little commuter

Caleb, 12/29/2019
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I got the SE, so there's not a lot of zip, but there still is some acceleration to it. I went with a manual transmission with all the talk about the automatic transmissions. I drive about 150 miles round-trip to work and I've have the car since June. No issues so far, just a solid little car cranking out about 36 mpg on average. The space isn't anything to brag about, but I love the value of this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
One heck of a small sedan!!!

Pat Neary , 07/20/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
19 of 23 people found this review helpful

For the $$$, it's a decent commuter car, etc.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
