Used 2012 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews

2012 Ford Fiesta SE Sedan (6-spd Auto) mathjack22 , 09/25/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I've had my new Fiesta for just over a week now, and I have to say, I'm incredibly impressed with its overall package. I downsized from a Mercury Grand Marquis LS to save on gas and to drive something much sportier for my age (23). To be such a small car, the Fiesta has plenty of front seat space, a feat in itself because I am 6'2 and 280 lbs. There is plentiful head and leg room; my only caveat would be the slightly narrow feel of the driver's side, though I can still get quite comfortable. As far as the back seat, it's a no-go for any practical use, but I didn't need the extra space, so it wasn't a deal-breaker for me. The features on the SE (along with the 203A package) are plentiful. Report Abuse

Great, affordable car bayoubus , 12/08/2011 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I got a basic model Fiesta at a steal of a price after my hand-me-down car from college suddenly needed a new engine. I didn't have much time to shop around because my job requires transportation, so I was apprehensive about the sudden purchase but couldn't turn down the deal I got on this car. I don't regret it! I previously owned a Toyota Echo that drove great but always felt a little flimsy on the road. I don't get this feeling at all with the Fiesta. It's stylish, drives great, feels solid and it gets awesome gas mileage. I'm pretty tall and I never feel smashed into this car despite its subcompact size. Perfect for a purchase on a budget. I didn't feel like I was sacrificing anything. Report Abuse

SE Automatic 6-speed (review didn't have that option) groksurf , 09/17/2011 34 of 39 people found this review helpful Have owned the SE for three weeks. The Transmission prefers a very light touch when starting from a stop. It shifts 1-2-3 rapidly up to about 25 mph if you do it that way, very smoothly and quietly. Then you can push the accelerator more for nice quiet power. It will switch awkwardly if you give it heavy foot at low speed. You definitely need to learn how it wants to be driven; once you do it's a pleasure to drive. At higher speeds very quiet engine (although at 70 the rpms almost reach 3K--I'd prefer 2300 at that speed), and minimal road/wind noise. If you do push the rpms, the engine sound is throaty and not at all unpleasant. Great mileage so far, about 33mpg at 60% city/40% highway Report Abuse

I want to love this car...but I just can't ipman501 , 10/24/2013 22 of 25 people found this review helpful Bought the car brand new from the dealership (figured its cheaper to buy a new car and make payments instead of buying used and continually having to make repairs). Everything was fine up to about 8k miles. Then we started noticing weird transmission stuff (more on that later). Noticed weather-stripping on top of car is now coming loose (only 18k miles on the car). Not very comfortable, seats are hard. But I get 39mpg on the highway and 29mpg in the city. That is definitely the redeeming quality of the car. My wife wanted it because of the "Candy Blue" color, haha. No cruise control is kinda a deal breaker for me. Shouldn't that be standard in this day-in-age? Report Abuse