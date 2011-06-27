Used 2012 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews
2012 Ford Fiesta SE Sedan (6-spd Auto)
I've had my new Fiesta for just over a week now, and I have to say, I'm incredibly impressed with its overall package. I downsized from a Mercury Grand Marquis LS to save on gas and to drive something much sportier for my age (23). To be such a small car, the Fiesta has plenty of front seat space, a feat in itself because I am 6'2 and 280 lbs. There is plentiful head and leg room; my only caveat would be the slightly narrow feel of the driver's side, though I can still get quite comfortable. As far as the back seat, it's a no-go for any practical use, but I didn't need the extra space, so it wasn't a deal-breaker for me. The features on the SE (along with the 203A package) are plentiful.
Great, affordable car
I got a basic model Fiesta at a steal of a price after my hand-me-down car from college suddenly needed a new engine. I didn't have much time to shop around because my job requires transportation, so I was apprehensive about the sudden purchase but couldn't turn down the deal I got on this car. I don't regret it! I previously owned a Toyota Echo that drove great but always felt a little flimsy on the road. I don't get this feeling at all with the Fiesta. It's stylish, drives great, feels solid and it gets awesome gas mileage. I'm pretty tall and I never feel smashed into this car despite its subcompact size. Perfect for a purchase on a budget. I didn't feel like I was sacrificing anything.
SE Automatic 6-speed (review didn't have that option)
Have owned the SE for three weeks. The Transmission prefers a very light touch when starting from a stop. It shifts 1-2-3 rapidly up to about 25 mph if you do it that way, very smoothly and quietly. Then you can push the accelerator more for nice quiet power. It will switch awkwardly if you give it heavy foot at low speed. You definitely need to learn how it wants to be driven; once you do it's a pleasure to drive. At higher speeds very quiet engine (although at 70 the rpms almost reach 3K--I'd prefer 2300 at that speed), and minimal road/wind noise. If you do push the rpms, the engine sound is throaty and not at all unpleasant. Great mileage so far, about 33mpg at 60% city/40% highway
I want to love this car...but I just can't
Bought the car brand new from the dealership (figured its cheaper to buy a new car and make payments instead of buying used and continually having to make repairs). Everything was fine up to about 8k miles. Then we started noticing weird transmission stuff (more on that later). Noticed weather-stripping on top of car is now coming loose (only 18k miles on the car). Not very comfortable, seats are hard. But I get 39mpg on the highway and 29mpg in the city. That is definitely the redeeming quality of the car. My wife wanted it because of the "Candy Blue" color, haha. No cruise control is kinda a deal breaker for me. Shouldn't that be standard in this day-in-age?
Fun to Drive but Squealing Clutch
Overall, I like the performance and design features of my Ford Fiesta. The base S model is very affordable and it comes with several features such as ABS and stability control that are not normally standard in the base model. The car is a little slow in city driving but handles and accelerates well on the highway. Unfortunately, the car that I bought has had persistent problems with a squealing noise when the clutch pedal is depressed. It started the morning after I purchased the car. The dealer replaced the slave cylinder/throwout bearing assembly after 600 miles. It squealed again the morning after I picked the car up and has been intermittently squealing ever since then.
