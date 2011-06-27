  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford F-350 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 F-350
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
1993 Ford Dually Diesel

sprinkle sr, 08/30/2002
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This non-turbo charged truck has provided the highest level of reliability of all my vehicles, and that is 4 other vehicles.

