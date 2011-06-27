  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cost to Own

More about the 2016 F-350 Super Duty

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,666*

Total Cash Price

$44,327

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,827*

Total Cash Price

$60,097

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$80,096*

Total Cash Price

$62,654

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,109*

Total Cash Price

$53,278

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,025*

Total Cash Price

$47,737

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,756*

Total Cash Price

$45,179

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,743*

Total Cash Price

$54,556

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,647*

Total Cash Price

$58,392

F-350 Super Duty SuperCab

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,936*

Total Cash Price

$46,884

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,916*

Total Cash Price

$60,949

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,025*

Total Cash Price

$47,737

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,211*

Total Cash Price

$44,753

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,737*

Total Cash Price

$59,245

Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,025*

Total Cash Price

$47,737

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,391*

Total Cash Price

$46,458

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,487*

Total Cash Price

$42,622

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,487*

Total Cash Price

$42,622

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,295*

Total Cash Price

$50,294

XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,916*

Total Cash Price

$60,949

XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$80,096*

Total Cash Price

$62,654

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,654*

Total Cash Price

$53,704

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,654*

Total Cash Price

$53,704

XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,198*

Total Cash Price

$54,130

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,025*

Total Cash Price

$47,737

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,378*

Total Cash Price

$55,835

XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,378*

Total Cash Price

$55,835

F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,198*

Total Cash Price

$54,130

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,198*

Total Cash Price

$54,130

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,936*

Total Cash Price

$46,884

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,013*

Total Cash Price

$57,113

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,474*

Total Cash Price

$51,999

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,109*

Total Cash Price

$53,278

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,384*

Total Cash Price

$51,146

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,487*

Total Cash Price

$42,622

XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,936*

Total Cash Price

$46,884

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,833*

Total Cash Price

$55,409

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,186*

Total Cash Price

$63,507

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,570*

Total Cash Price

$48,163

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,468*

Total Cash Price

$56,687

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,115*

Total Cash Price

$48,589

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,186*

Total Cash Price

$63,507

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,474*

Total Cash Price

$51,999

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,192*

Total Cash Price

$58,818

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,577*

Total Cash Price

$43,474

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,923*

Total Cash Price

$56,261

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,647*

Total Cash Price

$58,392

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,666*

Total Cash Price

$44,327

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,487*

Total Cash Price

$42,622

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,102*

Total Cash Price

$57,966

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,115*

Total Cash Price

$48,589

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,916*

Total Cash Price

$60,949

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,654*

Total Cash Price

$53,704

XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,192*

Total Cash Price

$58,818

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,122*

Total Cash Price

$43,901

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$933$961$990$1,019$1,050$4,954
Maintenance$1,846$1,056$1,094$1,533$2,321$7,850
Repairs$487$564$658$768$895$3,372
Taxes & Fees$2,358$48$48$48$48$2,549
Financing$2,384$1,918$1,419$888$321$6,930
Depreciation$8,322$3,395$3,032$2,755$2,529$20,032
Fuel$2,069$2,130$2,194$2,260$2,328$10,980
True Cost to Own®$18,398$10,070$9,435$9,271$9,493$56,666

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,265$1,303$1,342$1,382$1,424$6,716
Maintenance$2,503$1,431$1,483$2,078$3,147$10,643
Repairs$660$764$893$1,041$1,214$4,571
Taxes & Fees$3,196$65$65$65$65$3,456
Financing$3,232$2,600$1,923$1,204$436$9,395
Depreciation$11,283$4,602$4,110$3,735$3,429$27,159
Fuel$2,804$2,888$2,975$3,064$3,156$14,887
True Cost to Own®$24,943$13,653$12,792$12,569$12,870$76,827

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,319$1,358$1,399$1,441$1,485$7,002
Maintenance$2,609$1,492$1,546$2,167$3,281$11,096
Repairs$688$797$931$1,085$1,266$4,766
Taxes & Fees$3,332$68$68$68$68$3,603
Financing$3,369$2,711$2,005$1,255$454$9,795
Depreciation$11,763$4,798$4,285$3,894$3,575$28,315
Fuel$2,924$3,011$3,102$3,194$3,290$15,520
True Cost to Own®$26,004$14,234$13,336$13,104$13,418$80,096

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,155$1,190$1,225$1,263$5,954
Maintenance$2,219$1,269$1,315$1,843$2,790$9,435
Repairs$585$678$791$923$1,076$4,053
Taxes & Fees$2,834$58$58$58$58$3,064
Financing$2,865$2,305$1,705$1,068$386$8,329
Depreciation$10,003$4,080$3,644$3,311$3,040$24,078
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$22,113$12,104$11,340$11,143$11,410$68,109

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,005$1,035$1,066$1,098$1,131$5,335
Maintenance$1,988$1,137$1,178$1,651$2,500$8,454
Repairs$524$607$709$827$964$3,631
Taxes & Fees$2,539$52$52$52$52$2,745
Financing$2,567$2,065$1,528$956$346$7,463
Depreciation$8,962$3,656$3,265$2,967$2,724$21,573
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$19,813$10,845$10,161$9,984$10,223$61,025

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$951$979$1,009$1,039$1,071$5,049
Maintenance$1,882$1,076$1,115$1,562$2,366$8,001
Repairs$496$575$671$782$913$3,437
Taxes & Fees$2,403$49$49$49$49$2,598
Financing$2,430$1,955$1,446$905$328$7,063
Depreciation$8,482$3,460$3,090$2,808$2,578$20,418
Fuel$2,108$2,171$2,237$2,303$2,372$11,191
True Cost to Own®$18,751$10,264$9,616$9,449$9,676$57,756

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,148$1,183$1,219$1,254$1,293$6,097
Maintenance$2,272$1,299$1,347$1,887$2,857$9,661
Repairs$599$694$810$945$1,102$4,150
Taxes & Fees$2,902$59$59$59$59$3,137
Financing$2,934$2,360$1,746$1,093$396$8,529
Depreciation$10,243$4,178$3,731$3,391$3,113$24,655
Fuel$2,546$2,621$2,701$2,781$2,865$13,514
True Cost to Own®$22,643$12,394$11,612$11,410$11,684$69,743

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,229$1,266$1,304$1,343$1,384$6,525
Maintenance$2,432$1,391$1,441$2,019$3,058$10,341
Repairs$641$743$867$1,011$1,180$4,442
Taxes & Fees$3,106$63$63$63$63$3,358
Financing$3,140$2,526$1,869$1,170$423$9,128
Depreciation$10,963$4,472$3,994$3,629$3,332$26,389
Fuel$2,725$2,806$2,891$2,977$3,066$14,464
True Cost to Own®$24,235$13,266$12,429$12,212$12,505$74,647

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$987$1,016$1,047$1,078$1,111$5,239
Maintenance$1,953$1,117$1,157$1,621$2,455$8,303
Repairs$515$596$696$812$947$3,566
Taxes & Fees$2,494$51$51$51$51$2,696
Financing$2,521$2,028$1,500$939$340$7,329
Depreciation$8,802$3,590$3,207$2,914$2,675$21,188
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$19,459$10,651$9,979$9,805$10,041$59,936

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,283$1,321$1,361$1,401$1,444$6,811
Maintenance$2,538$1,451$1,504$2,108$3,192$10,794
Repairs$669$775$905$1,055$1,231$4,636
Taxes & Fees$3,242$66$66$66$66$3,505
Financing$3,278$2,637$1,951$1,221$442$9,528
Depreciation$11,443$4,668$4,168$3,788$3,478$27,545
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$25,297$13,847$12,973$12,747$13,053$77,916

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,005$1,035$1,066$1,098$1,131$5,335
Maintenance$1,988$1,137$1,178$1,651$2,500$8,454
Repairs$524$607$709$827$964$3,631
Taxes & Fees$2,539$52$52$52$52$2,745
Financing$2,567$2,065$1,528$956$346$7,463
Depreciation$8,962$3,656$3,265$2,967$2,724$21,573
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$19,813$10,845$10,161$9,984$10,223$61,025

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$942$970$1,000$1,029$1,061$5,001
Maintenance$1,864$1,066$1,105$1,548$2,344$7,925
Repairs$491$569$665$775$904$3,404
Taxes & Fees$2,380$48$48$48$48$2,574
Financing$2,407$1,936$1,432$897$324$6,996
Depreciation$8,402$3,427$3,061$2,781$2,554$20,225
Fuel$2,088$2,150$2,216$2,282$2,350$11,086
True Cost to Own®$18,575$10,167$9,526$9,360$9,584$57,211

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,247$1,284$1,323$1,362$1,404$6,621
Maintenance$2,467$1,411$1,462$2,049$3,102$10,492
Repairs$651$753$880$1,026$1,197$4,506
Taxes & Fees$3,151$64$64$64$64$3,407
Financing$3,186$2,563$1,896$1,187$430$9,262
Depreciation$11,123$4,537$4,052$3,682$3,380$26,774
Fuel$2,765$2,847$2,933$3,020$3,111$14,676
True Cost to Own®$24,589$13,459$12,610$12,390$12,688$75,737

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,005$1,035$1,066$1,098$1,131$5,335
Maintenance$1,988$1,137$1,178$1,651$2,500$8,454
Repairs$524$607$709$827$964$3,631
Taxes & Fees$2,539$52$52$52$52$2,745
Financing$2,567$2,065$1,528$956$346$7,463
Depreciation$8,962$3,656$3,265$2,967$2,724$21,573
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$19,813$10,845$10,161$9,984$10,223$61,025

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$978$1,007$1,038$1,068$1,101$5,192
Maintenance$1,935$1,106$1,147$1,607$2,433$8,227
Repairs$510$591$690$804$938$3,534
Taxes & Fees$2,471$50$50$50$50$2,672
Financing$2,498$2,010$1,487$931$337$7,263
Depreciation$8,722$3,558$3,177$2,887$2,651$20,996
Fuel$2,168$2,232$2,300$2,369$2,439$11,508
True Cost to Own®$19,282$10,554$9,888$9,716$9,950$59,391

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$897$924$952$980$1,010$4,763
Maintenance$1,775$1,015$1,052$1,474$2,232$7,548
Repairs$468$542$633$738$861$3,242
Taxes & Fees$2,267$46$46$46$46$2,451
Financing$2,292$1,844$1,364$854$309$6,663
Depreciation$8,002$3,264$2,915$2,649$2,432$19,262
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$17,690$9,683$9,072$8,914$9,128$54,487

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$897$924$952$980$1,010$4,763
Maintenance$1,775$1,015$1,052$1,474$2,232$7,548
Repairs$468$542$633$738$861$3,242
Taxes & Fees$2,267$46$46$46$46$2,451
Financing$2,292$1,844$1,364$854$309$6,663
Depreciation$8,002$3,264$2,915$2,649$2,432$19,262
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$17,690$9,683$9,072$8,914$9,128$54,487

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,058$1,090$1,123$1,156$1,192$5,620
Maintenance$2,095$1,198$1,241$1,739$2,634$8,907
Repairs$552$640$747$871$1,016$3,826
Taxes & Fees$2,675$54$54$54$54$2,892
Financing$2,705$2,176$1,610$1,008$365$7,862
Depreciation$9,442$3,852$3,440$3,126$2,870$22,729
Fuel$2,347$2,417$2,490$2,564$2,641$12,458
True Cost to Own®$20,874$11,426$10,705$10,519$10,771$64,295

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,283$1,321$1,361$1,401$1,444$6,811
Maintenance$2,538$1,451$1,504$2,108$3,192$10,794
Repairs$669$775$905$1,055$1,231$4,636
Taxes & Fees$3,242$66$66$66$66$3,505
Financing$3,278$2,637$1,951$1,221$442$9,528
Depreciation$11,443$4,668$4,168$3,788$3,478$27,545
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$25,297$13,847$12,973$12,747$13,053$77,916

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,319$1,358$1,399$1,441$1,485$7,002
Maintenance$2,609$1,492$1,546$2,167$3,281$11,096
Repairs$688$797$931$1,085$1,266$4,766
Taxes & Fees$3,332$68$68$68$68$3,603
Financing$3,369$2,711$2,005$1,255$454$9,795
Depreciation$11,763$4,798$4,285$3,894$3,575$28,315
Fuel$2,924$3,011$3,102$3,194$3,290$15,520
True Cost to Own®$26,004$14,234$13,336$13,104$13,418$80,096

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,130$1,164$1,200$1,235$1,273$6,001
Maintenance$2,237$1,279$1,326$1,857$2,812$9,510
Repairs$590$683$798$930$1,085$4,085
Taxes & Fees$2,856$58$58$58$58$3,088
Financing$2,888$2,323$1,719$1,076$389$8,395
Depreciation$10,083$4,113$3,673$3,338$3,064$24,270
Fuel$2,506$2,580$2,659$2,738$2,820$13,303
True Cost to Own®$22,289$12,201$11,431$11,232$11,501$68,654

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,130$1,164$1,200$1,235$1,273$6,001
Maintenance$2,237$1,279$1,326$1,857$2,812$9,510
Repairs$590$683$798$930$1,085$4,085
Taxes & Fees$2,856$58$58$58$58$3,088
Financing$2,888$2,323$1,719$1,076$389$8,395
Depreciation$10,083$4,113$3,673$3,338$3,064$24,270
Fuel$2,506$2,580$2,659$2,738$2,820$13,303
True Cost to Own®$22,289$12,201$11,431$11,232$11,501$68,654

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,173$1,209$1,245$1,283$6,049
Maintenance$2,254$1,289$1,336$1,872$2,835$9,586
Repairs$594$688$804$937$1,093$4,117
Taxes & Fees$2,879$58$58$58$58$3,113
Financing$2,911$2,342$1,732$1,085$392$8,462
Depreciation$10,163$4,145$3,702$3,364$3,089$24,463
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$22,466$12,297$11,521$11,321$11,593$69,198

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,005$1,035$1,066$1,098$1,131$5,335
Maintenance$1,988$1,137$1,178$1,651$2,500$8,454
Repairs$524$607$709$827$964$3,631
Taxes & Fees$2,539$52$52$52$52$2,745
Financing$2,567$2,065$1,528$956$346$7,463
Depreciation$8,962$3,656$3,265$2,967$2,724$21,573
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$19,813$10,845$10,161$9,984$10,223$61,025

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,175$1,210$1,247$1,284$1,323$6,240
Maintenance$2,325$1,330$1,378$1,931$2,924$9,888
Repairs$613$710$829$967$1,128$4,247
Taxes & Fees$2,970$60$60$60$60$3,211
Financing$3,003$2,416$1,787$1,119$405$8,729
Depreciation$10,483$4,276$3,819$3,470$3,186$25,233
Fuel$2,606$2,683$2,764$2,847$2,932$13,831
True Cost to Own®$23,174$12,685$11,884$11,677$11,958$71,378

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,175$1,210$1,247$1,284$1,323$6,240
Maintenance$2,325$1,330$1,378$1,931$2,924$9,888
Repairs$613$710$829$967$1,128$4,247
Taxes & Fees$2,970$60$60$60$60$3,211
Financing$3,003$2,416$1,787$1,119$405$8,729
Depreciation$10,483$4,276$3,819$3,470$3,186$25,233
Fuel$2,606$2,683$2,764$2,847$2,932$13,831
True Cost to Own®$23,174$12,685$11,884$11,677$11,958$71,378

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,173$1,209$1,245$1,283$6,049
Maintenance$2,254$1,289$1,336$1,872$2,835$9,586
Repairs$594$688$804$937$1,093$4,117
Taxes & Fees$2,879$58$58$58$58$3,113
Financing$2,911$2,342$1,732$1,085$392$8,462
Depreciation$10,163$4,145$3,702$3,364$3,089$24,463
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$22,466$12,297$11,521$11,321$11,593$69,198

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,173$1,209$1,245$1,283$6,049
Maintenance$2,254$1,289$1,336$1,872$2,835$9,586
Repairs$594$688$804$937$1,093$4,117
Taxes & Fees$2,879$58$58$58$58$3,113
Financing$2,911$2,342$1,732$1,085$392$8,462
Depreciation$10,163$4,145$3,702$3,364$3,089$24,463
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$22,466$12,297$11,521$11,321$11,593$69,198

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$987$1,016$1,047$1,078$1,111$5,239
Maintenance$1,953$1,117$1,157$1,621$2,455$8,303
Repairs$515$596$696$812$947$3,566
Taxes & Fees$2,494$51$51$51$51$2,696
Financing$2,521$2,028$1,500$939$340$7,329
Depreciation$8,802$3,590$3,207$2,914$2,675$21,188
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$19,459$10,651$9,979$9,805$10,041$59,936

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,202$1,238$1,276$1,313$1,353$6,382
Maintenance$2,379$1,360$1,410$1,975$2,991$10,114
Repairs$627$726$848$989$1,154$4,344
Taxes & Fees$3,038$62$62$62$62$3,284
Financing$3,071$2,471$1,828$1,144$414$8,928
Depreciation$10,723$4,374$3,906$3,550$3,259$25,811
Fuel$2,665$2,744$2,827$2,912$2,999$14,148
True Cost to Own®$23,705$12,975$12,156$11,945$12,232$73,013

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,094$1,127$1,161$1,196$1,232$5,811
Maintenance$2,166$1,238$1,283$1,798$2,723$9,209
Repairs$571$661$772$900$1,050$3,955
Taxes & Fees$2,766$56$56$56$56$2,990
Financing$2,796$2,250$1,664$1,042$377$8,129
Depreciation$9,762$3,982$3,556$3,232$2,967$23,500
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$21,582$11,813$11,068$10,875$11,136$66,474

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,155$1,190$1,225$1,263$5,954
Maintenance$2,219$1,269$1,315$1,843$2,790$9,435
Repairs$585$678$791$923$1,076$4,053
Taxes & Fees$2,834$58$58$58$58$3,064
Financing$2,865$2,305$1,705$1,068$386$8,329
Depreciation$10,003$4,080$3,644$3,311$3,040$24,078
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$22,113$12,104$11,340$11,143$11,410$68,109

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,076$1,109$1,142$1,176$1,212$5,716
Maintenance$2,130$1,218$1,262$1,769$2,678$9,058
Repairs$562$650$760$886$1,033$3,890
Taxes & Fees$2,720$55$55$55$55$2,941
Financing$2,750$2,213$1,637$1,025$371$7,996
Depreciation$9,602$3,917$3,498$3,179$2,918$23,114
Fuel$2,387$2,458$2,532$2,608$2,686$12,670
True Cost to Own®$21,228$11,620$10,886$10,697$10,954$65,384

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$897$924$952$980$1,010$4,763
Maintenance$1,775$1,015$1,052$1,474$2,232$7,548
Repairs$468$542$633$738$861$3,242
Taxes & Fees$2,267$46$46$46$46$2,451
Financing$2,292$1,844$1,364$854$309$6,663
Depreciation$8,002$3,264$2,915$2,649$2,432$19,262
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$17,690$9,683$9,072$8,914$9,128$54,487

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$987$1,016$1,047$1,078$1,111$5,239
Maintenance$1,953$1,117$1,157$1,621$2,455$8,303
Repairs$515$596$696$812$947$3,566
Taxes & Fees$2,494$51$51$51$51$2,696
Financing$2,521$2,028$1,500$939$340$7,329
Depreciation$8,802$3,590$3,207$2,914$2,675$21,188
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$19,459$10,651$9,979$9,805$10,041$59,936

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,166$1,201$1,238$1,274$1,313$6,192
Maintenance$2,308$1,320$1,368$1,916$2,902$9,812
Repairs$608$705$823$959$1,119$4,215
Taxes & Fees$2,947$60$60$60$60$3,186
Financing$2,980$2,397$1,773$1,110$402$8,662
Depreciation$10,403$4,243$3,790$3,444$3,162$25,041
Fuel$2,586$2,662$2,743$2,825$2,909$13,725
True Cost to Own®$22,997$12,588$11,794$11,588$11,866$70,833

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,337$1,377$1,418$1,460$1,505$7,097
Maintenance$2,645$1,512$1,567$2,196$3,326$11,247
Repairs$697$808$943$1,100$1,283$4,831
Taxes & Fees$3,378$69$69$69$69$3,652
Financing$3,415$2,748$2,032$1,272$460$9,928
Depreciation$11,923$4,863$4,343$3,947$3,624$28,700
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$26,358$14,428$13,517$13,282$13,601$81,186

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,014$1,044$1,076$1,107$1,141$5,382
Maintenance$2,006$1,147$1,189$1,666$2,522$8,529
Repairs$529$612$715$834$973$3,663
Taxes & Fees$2,562$52$52$52$52$2,770
Financing$2,590$2,084$1,541$965$349$7,529
Depreciation$9,042$3,688$3,294$2,993$2,748$21,766
Fuel$2,248$2,314$2,384$2,455$2,529$11,931
True Cost to Own®$19,990$10,942$10,251$10,073$10,315$61,570

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,193$1,229$1,266$1,303$1,343$6,335
Maintenance$2,361$1,350$1,399$1,960$2,969$10,039
Repairs$622$721$842$982$1,145$4,312
Taxes & Fees$3,015$61$61$61$61$3,260
Financing$3,048$2,453$1,814$1,136$411$8,862
Depreciation$10,643$4,341$3,877$3,523$3,235$25,618
Fuel$2,645$2,724$2,806$2,890$2,977$14,042
True Cost to Own®$23,528$12,878$12,066$11,856$12,140$72,468

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,023$1,053$1,085$1,117$1,151$5,430
Maintenance$2,023$1,157$1,199$1,680$2,544$8,605
Repairs$534$618$722$841$982$3,696
Taxes & Fees$2,584$52$52$52$52$2,794
Financing$2,613$2,102$1,555$974$352$7,596
Depreciation$9,122$3,721$3,323$3,020$2,772$21,959
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,551$12,036
True Cost to Own®$20,167$11,039$10,342$10,162$10,406$62,115

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,337$1,377$1,418$1,460$1,505$7,097
Maintenance$2,645$1,512$1,567$2,196$3,326$11,247
Repairs$697$808$943$1,100$1,283$4,831
Taxes & Fees$3,378$69$69$69$69$3,652
Financing$3,415$2,748$2,032$1,272$460$9,928
Depreciation$11,923$4,863$4,343$3,947$3,624$28,700
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$26,358$14,428$13,517$13,282$13,601$81,186

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,094$1,127$1,161$1,196$1,232$5,811
Maintenance$2,166$1,238$1,283$1,798$2,723$9,209
Repairs$571$661$772$900$1,050$3,955
Taxes & Fees$2,766$56$56$56$56$2,990
Financing$2,796$2,250$1,664$1,042$377$8,129
Depreciation$9,762$3,982$3,556$3,232$2,967$23,500
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$21,582$11,813$11,068$10,875$11,136$66,474

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,238$1,275$1,314$1,352$1,394$6,573
Maintenance$2,450$1,401$1,452$2,034$3,080$10,416
Repairs$646$748$874$1,018$1,188$4,474
Taxes & Fees$3,128$63$63$63$63$3,382
Financing$3,163$2,545$1,882$1,179$426$9,195
Depreciation$11,043$4,504$4,023$3,656$3,356$26,582
Fuel$2,745$2,826$2,912$2,999$3,088$14,570
True Cost to Own®$24,412$13,363$12,519$12,301$12,597$75,192

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$915$942$971$1,000$1,030$4,858
Maintenance$1,811$1,035$1,073$1,503$2,277$7,699
Repairs$477$553$646$753$878$3,307
Taxes & Fees$2,312$47$47$47$47$2,500
Financing$2,338$1,881$1,391$871$315$6,796
Depreciation$8,162$3,329$2,973$2,702$2,481$19,647
Fuel$2,029$2,089$2,152$2,216$2,283$10,769
True Cost to Own®$18,044$9,877$9,253$9,092$9,311$55,577

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,184$1,220$1,257$1,294$1,333$6,287
Maintenance$2,343$1,340$1,389$1,946$2,946$9,963
Repairs$618$715$836$974$1,137$4,279
Taxes & Fees$2,992$61$61$61$61$3,235
Financing$3,025$2,434$1,800$1,127$408$8,795
Depreciation$10,563$4,308$3,848$3,497$3,210$25,426
Fuel$2,625$2,703$2,785$2,868$2,954$13,937
True Cost to Own®$23,351$12,782$11,975$11,766$12,049$71,923

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,229$1,266$1,304$1,343$1,384$6,525
Maintenance$2,432$1,391$1,441$2,019$3,058$10,341
Repairs$641$743$867$1,011$1,180$4,442
Taxes & Fees$3,106$63$63$63$63$3,358
Financing$3,140$2,526$1,869$1,170$423$9,128
Depreciation$10,963$4,472$3,994$3,629$3,332$26,389
Fuel$2,725$2,806$2,891$2,977$3,066$14,464
True Cost to Own®$24,235$13,266$12,429$12,212$12,505$74,647

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$933$961$990$1,019$1,050$4,954
Maintenance$1,846$1,056$1,094$1,533$2,321$7,850
Repairs$487$564$658$768$895$3,372
Taxes & Fees$2,358$48$48$48$48$2,549
Financing$2,384$1,918$1,419$888$321$6,930
Depreciation$8,322$3,395$3,032$2,755$2,529$20,032
Fuel$2,069$2,130$2,194$2,260$2,328$10,980
True Cost to Own®$18,398$10,070$9,435$9,271$9,493$56,666
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$19,262

Taxes & Fees

$2,451

Financing

$6,663

Fuel

$10,558

Insurance

$4,763

Repairs

$3,242

Maintenance

$7,548

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$897$924$952$980$1,010$4,763
Maintenance$1,775$1,015$1,052$1,474$2,232$7,548
Repairs$468$542$633$738$861$3,242
Taxes & Fees$2,267$46$46$46$46$2,451
Financing$2,292$1,844$1,364$854$309$6,663
Depreciation$8,002$3,264$2,915$2,649$2,432$19,262
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$17,690$9,683$9,072$8,914$9,128$54,487

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,220$1,257$1,295$1,333$1,374$6,478
Maintenance$2,414$1,380$1,431$2,005$3,036$10,265
Repairs$636$737$861$1,004$1,171$4,409
Taxes & Fees$3,083$63$63$63$63$3,333
Financing$3,117$2,508$1,855$1,161$420$9,062
Depreciation$10,883$4,439$3,964$3,603$3,308$26,196
Fuel$2,705$2,785$2,870$2,955$3,044$14,359
True Cost to Own®$24,058$13,169$12,338$12,123$12,414$74,102

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,023$1,053$1,085$1,117$1,151$5,430
Maintenance$2,023$1,157$1,199$1,680$2,544$8,605
Repairs$534$618$722$841$982$3,696
Taxes & Fees$2,584$52$52$52$52$2,794
Financing$2,613$2,102$1,555$974$352$7,596
Depreciation$9,122$3,721$3,323$3,020$2,772$21,959
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,551$12,036
True Cost to Own®$20,167$11,039$10,342$10,162$10,406$62,115

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,283$1,321$1,361$1,401$1,444$6,811
Maintenance$2,538$1,451$1,504$2,108$3,192$10,794
Repairs$669$775$905$1,055$1,231$4,636
Taxes & Fees$3,242$66$66$66$66$3,505
Financing$3,278$2,637$1,951$1,221$442$9,528
Depreciation$11,443$4,668$4,168$3,788$3,478$27,545
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$25,297$13,847$12,973$12,747$13,053$77,916

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,130$1,164$1,200$1,235$1,273$6,001
Maintenance$2,237$1,279$1,326$1,857$2,812$9,510
Repairs$590$683$798$930$1,085$4,085
Taxes & Fees$2,856$58$58$58$58$3,088
Financing$2,888$2,323$1,719$1,076$389$8,395
Depreciation$10,083$4,113$3,673$3,338$3,064$24,270
Fuel$2,506$2,580$2,659$2,738$2,820$13,303
True Cost to Own®$22,289$12,201$11,431$11,232$11,501$68,654

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,238$1,275$1,314$1,352$1,394$6,573
Maintenance$2,450$1,401$1,452$2,034$3,080$10,416
Repairs$646$748$874$1,018$1,188$4,474
Taxes & Fees$3,128$63$63$63$63$3,382
Financing$3,163$2,545$1,882$1,179$426$9,195
Depreciation$11,043$4,504$4,023$3,656$3,356$26,582
Fuel$2,745$2,826$2,912$2,999$3,088$14,570
True Cost to Own®$24,412$13,363$12,519$12,301$12,597$75,192

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$952$981$1,009$1,040$4,906
Maintenance$1,828$1,045$1,084$1,518$2,299$7,774
Repairs$482$558$652$760$887$3,339
Taxes & Fees$2,335$47$47$47$47$2,525
Financing$2,361$1,899$1,405$880$318$6,863
Depreciation$8,242$3,362$3,002$2,728$2,505$19,840
Fuel$2,049$2,109$2,173$2,238$2,305$10,875
True Cost to Own®$18,221$9,973$9,344$9,181$9,402$56,122

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2016 F-350 Super Duty

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty in Virginia is:

not available
