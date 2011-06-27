Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,666*
Total Cash Price
$44,327
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,827*
Total Cash Price
$60,097
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,096*
Total Cash Price
$62,654
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,109*
Total Cash Price
$53,278
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,025*
Total Cash Price
$47,737
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,756*
Total Cash Price
$45,179
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,743*
Total Cash Price
$54,556
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,647*
Total Cash Price
$58,392
F-350 Super Duty SuperCab
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,936*
Total Cash Price
$46,884
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,916*
Total Cash Price
$60,949
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,025*
Total Cash Price
$47,737
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,211*
Total Cash Price
$44,753
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,737*
Total Cash Price
$59,245
Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,025*
Total Cash Price
$47,737
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,391*
Total Cash Price
$46,458
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,487*
Total Cash Price
$42,622
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,487*
Total Cash Price
$42,622
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,295*
Total Cash Price
$50,294
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,916*
Total Cash Price
$60,949
XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,096*
Total Cash Price
$62,654
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,654*
Total Cash Price
$53,704
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,654*
Total Cash Price
$53,704
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,198*
Total Cash Price
$54,130
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,025*
Total Cash Price
$47,737
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,378*
Total Cash Price
$55,835
XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,378*
Total Cash Price
$55,835
F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,198*
Total Cash Price
$54,130
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,198*
Total Cash Price
$54,130
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,936*
Total Cash Price
$46,884
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,013*
Total Cash Price
$57,113
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,474*
Total Cash Price
$51,999
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,109*
Total Cash Price
$53,278
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,384*
Total Cash Price
$51,146
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,487*
Total Cash Price
$42,622
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,936*
Total Cash Price
$46,884
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,833*
Total Cash Price
$55,409
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,186*
Total Cash Price
$63,507
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,570*
Total Cash Price
$48,163
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,468*
Total Cash Price
$56,687
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,115*
Total Cash Price
$48,589
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,186*
Total Cash Price
$63,507
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,474*
Total Cash Price
$51,999
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,192*
Total Cash Price
$58,818
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,577*
Total Cash Price
$43,474
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,923*
Total Cash Price
$56,261
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,647*
Total Cash Price
$58,392
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,666*
Total Cash Price
$44,327
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,487*
Total Cash Price
$42,622
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,102*
Total Cash Price
$57,966
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,115*
Total Cash Price
$48,589
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,916*
Total Cash Price
$60,949
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,654*
Total Cash Price
$53,704
XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,192*
Total Cash Price
$58,818
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,122*
Total Cash Price
$43,901
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$4,954
|Maintenance
|$1,846
|$1,056
|$1,094
|$1,533
|$2,321
|$7,850
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,358
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,549
|Financing
|$2,384
|$1,918
|$1,419
|$888
|$321
|$6,930
|Depreciation
|$8,322
|$3,395
|$3,032
|$2,755
|$2,529
|$20,032
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,398
|$10,070
|$9,435
|$9,271
|$9,493
|$56,666
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$6,716
|Maintenance
|$2,503
|$1,431
|$1,483
|$2,078
|$3,147
|$10,643
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,196
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,456
|Financing
|$3,232
|$2,600
|$1,923
|$1,204
|$436
|$9,395
|Depreciation
|$11,283
|$4,602
|$4,110
|$3,735
|$3,429
|$27,159
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,943
|$13,653
|$12,792
|$12,569
|$12,870
|$76,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,319
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$7,002
|Maintenance
|$2,609
|$1,492
|$1,546
|$2,167
|$3,281
|$11,096
|Repairs
|$688
|$797
|$931
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,766
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,332
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,603
|Financing
|$3,369
|$2,711
|$2,005
|$1,255
|$454
|$9,795
|Depreciation
|$11,763
|$4,798
|$4,285
|$3,894
|$3,575
|$28,315
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,004
|$14,234
|$13,336
|$13,104
|$13,418
|$80,096
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$1,263
|$5,954
|Maintenance
|$2,219
|$1,269
|$1,315
|$1,843
|$2,790
|$9,435
|Repairs
|$585
|$678
|$791
|$923
|$1,076
|$4,053
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,834
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,064
|Financing
|$2,865
|$2,305
|$1,705
|$1,068
|$386
|$8,329
|Depreciation
|$10,003
|$4,080
|$3,644
|$3,311
|$3,040
|$24,078
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,113
|$12,104
|$11,340
|$11,143
|$11,410
|$68,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$5,335
|Maintenance
|$1,988
|$1,137
|$1,178
|$1,651
|$2,500
|$8,454
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$827
|$964
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,539
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,745
|Financing
|$2,567
|$2,065
|$1,528
|$956
|$346
|$7,463
|Depreciation
|$8,962
|$3,656
|$3,265
|$2,967
|$2,724
|$21,573
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,813
|$10,845
|$10,161
|$9,984
|$10,223
|$61,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$979
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$5,049
|Maintenance
|$1,882
|$1,076
|$1,115
|$1,562
|$2,366
|$8,001
|Repairs
|$496
|$575
|$671
|$782
|$913
|$3,437
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,403
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,598
|Financing
|$2,430
|$1,955
|$1,446
|$905
|$328
|$7,063
|Depreciation
|$8,482
|$3,460
|$3,090
|$2,808
|$2,578
|$20,418
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,237
|$2,303
|$2,372
|$11,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,751
|$10,264
|$9,616
|$9,449
|$9,676
|$57,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,254
|$1,293
|$6,097
|Maintenance
|$2,272
|$1,299
|$1,347
|$1,887
|$2,857
|$9,661
|Repairs
|$599
|$694
|$810
|$945
|$1,102
|$4,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,902
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,137
|Financing
|$2,934
|$2,360
|$1,746
|$1,093
|$396
|$8,529
|Depreciation
|$10,243
|$4,178
|$3,731
|$3,391
|$3,113
|$24,655
|Fuel
|$2,546
|$2,621
|$2,701
|$2,781
|$2,865
|$13,514
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,643
|$12,394
|$11,612
|$11,410
|$11,684
|$69,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,384
|$6,525
|Maintenance
|$2,432
|$1,391
|$1,441
|$2,019
|$3,058
|$10,341
|Repairs
|$641
|$743
|$867
|$1,011
|$1,180
|$4,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,106
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,358
|Financing
|$3,140
|$2,526
|$1,869
|$1,170
|$423
|$9,128
|Depreciation
|$10,963
|$4,472
|$3,994
|$3,629
|$3,332
|$26,389
|Fuel
|$2,725
|$2,806
|$2,891
|$2,977
|$3,066
|$14,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,235
|$13,266
|$12,429
|$12,212
|$12,505
|$74,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,239
|Maintenance
|$1,953
|$1,117
|$1,157
|$1,621
|$2,455
|$8,303
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,494
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,696
|Financing
|$2,521
|$2,028
|$1,500
|$939
|$340
|$7,329
|Depreciation
|$8,802
|$3,590
|$3,207
|$2,914
|$2,675
|$21,188
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,459
|$10,651
|$9,979
|$9,805
|$10,041
|$59,936
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$6,811
|Maintenance
|$2,538
|$1,451
|$1,504
|$2,108
|$3,192
|$10,794
|Repairs
|$669
|$775
|$905
|$1,055
|$1,231
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,242
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,505
|Financing
|$3,278
|$2,637
|$1,951
|$1,221
|$442
|$9,528
|Depreciation
|$11,443
|$4,668
|$4,168
|$3,788
|$3,478
|$27,545
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,297
|$13,847
|$12,973
|$12,747
|$13,053
|$77,916
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$5,335
|Maintenance
|$1,988
|$1,137
|$1,178
|$1,651
|$2,500
|$8,454
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$827
|$964
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,539
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,745
|Financing
|$2,567
|$2,065
|$1,528
|$956
|$346
|$7,463
|Depreciation
|$8,962
|$3,656
|$3,265
|$2,967
|$2,724
|$21,573
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,813
|$10,845
|$10,161
|$9,984
|$10,223
|$61,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,061
|$5,001
|Maintenance
|$1,864
|$1,066
|$1,105
|$1,548
|$2,344
|$7,925
|Repairs
|$491
|$569
|$665
|$775
|$904
|$3,404
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,380
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,574
|Financing
|$2,407
|$1,936
|$1,432
|$897
|$324
|$6,996
|Depreciation
|$8,402
|$3,427
|$3,061
|$2,781
|$2,554
|$20,225
|Fuel
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,216
|$2,282
|$2,350
|$11,086
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,575
|$10,167
|$9,526
|$9,360
|$9,584
|$57,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,404
|$6,621
|Maintenance
|$2,467
|$1,411
|$1,462
|$2,049
|$3,102
|$10,492
|Repairs
|$651
|$753
|$880
|$1,026
|$1,197
|$4,506
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,151
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,407
|Financing
|$3,186
|$2,563
|$1,896
|$1,187
|$430
|$9,262
|Depreciation
|$11,123
|$4,537
|$4,052
|$3,682
|$3,380
|$26,774
|Fuel
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$2,933
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,589
|$13,459
|$12,610
|$12,390
|$12,688
|$75,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$5,335
|Maintenance
|$1,988
|$1,137
|$1,178
|$1,651
|$2,500
|$8,454
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$827
|$964
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,539
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,745
|Financing
|$2,567
|$2,065
|$1,528
|$956
|$346
|$7,463
|Depreciation
|$8,962
|$3,656
|$3,265
|$2,967
|$2,724
|$21,573
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,813
|$10,845
|$10,161
|$9,984
|$10,223
|$61,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$5,192
|Maintenance
|$1,935
|$1,106
|$1,147
|$1,607
|$2,433
|$8,227
|Repairs
|$510
|$591
|$690
|$804
|$938
|$3,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,471
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,672
|Financing
|$2,498
|$2,010
|$1,487
|$931
|$337
|$7,263
|Depreciation
|$8,722
|$3,558
|$3,177
|$2,887
|$2,651
|$20,996
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,232
|$2,300
|$2,369
|$2,439
|$11,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,282
|$10,554
|$9,888
|$9,716
|$9,950
|$59,391
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$4,763
|Maintenance
|$1,775
|$1,015
|$1,052
|$1,474
|$2,232
|$7,548
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,267
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,451
|Financing
|$2,292
|$1,844
|$1,364
|$854
|$309
|$6,663
|Depreciation
|$8,002
|$3,264
|$2,915
|$2,649
|$2,432
|$19,262
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,690
|$9,683
|$9,072
|$8,914
|$9,128
|$54,487
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$4,763
|Maintenance
|$1,775
|$1,015
|$1,052
|$1,474
|$2,232
|$7,548
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,267
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,451
|Financing
|$2,292
|$1,844
|$1,364
|$854
|$309
|$6,663
|Depreciation
|$8,002
|$3,264
|$2,915
|$2,649
|$2,432
|$19,262
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,690
|$9,683
|$9,072
|$8,914
|$9,128
|$54,487
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,192
|$5,620
|Maintenance
|$2,095
|$1,198
|$1,241
|$1,739
|$2,634
|$8,907
|Repairs
|$552
|$640
|$747
|$871
|$1,016
|$3,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,675
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,892
|Financing
|$2,705
|$2,176
|$1,610
|$1,008
|$365
|$7,862
|Depreciation
|$9,442
|$3,852
|$3,440
|$3,126
|$2,870
|$22,729
|Fuel
|$2,347
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,564
|$2,641
|$12,458
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,874
|$11,426
|$10,705
|$10,519
|$10,771
|$64,295
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$6,811
|Maintenance
|$2,538
|$1,451
|$1,504
|$2,108
|$3,192
|$10,794
|Repairs
|$669
|$775
|$905
|$1,055
|$1,231
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,242
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,505
|Financing
|$3,278
|$2,637
|$1,951
|$1,221
|$442
|$9,528
|Depreciation
|$11,443
|$4,668
|$4,168
|$3,788
|$3,478
|$27,545
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,297
|$13,847
|$12,973
|$12,747
|$13,053
|$77,916
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,319
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$7,002
|Maintenance
|$2,609
|$1,492
|$1,546
|$2,167
|$3,281
|$11,096
|Repairs
|$688
|$797
|$931
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,766
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,332
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,603
|Financing
|$3,369
|$2,711
|$2,005
|$1,255
|$454
|$9,795
|Depreciation
|$11,763
|$4,798
|$4,285
|$3,894
|$3,575
|$28,315
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,004
|$14,234
|$13,336
|$13,104
|$13,418
|$80,096
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,200
|$1,235
|$1,273
|$6,001
|Maintenance
|$2,237
|$1,279
|$1,326
|$1,857
|$2,812
|$9,510
|Repairs
|$590
|$683
|$798
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,856
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,088
|Financing
|$2,888
|$2,323
|$1,719
|$1,076
|$389
|$8,395
|Depreciation
|$10,083
|$4,113
|$3,673
|$3,338
|$3,064
|$24,270
|Fuel
|$2,506
|$2,580
|$2,659
|$2,738
|$2,820
|$13,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,289
|$12,201
|$11,431
|$11,232
|$11,501
|$68,654
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,200
|$1,235
|$1,273
|$6,001
|Maintenance
|$2,237
|$1,279
|$1,326
|$1,857
|$2,812
|$9,510
|Repairs
|$590
|$683
|$798
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,856
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,088
|Financing
|$2,888
|$2,323
|$1,719
|$1,076
|$389
|$8,395
|Depreciation
|$10,083
|$4,113
|$3,673
|$3,338
|$3,064
|$24,270
|Fuel
|$2,506
|$2,580
|$2,659
|$2,738
|$2,820
|$13,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,289
|$12,201
|$11,431
|$11,232
|$11,501
|$68,654
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$6,049
|Maintenance
|$2,254
|$1,289
|$1,336
|$1,872
|$2,835
|$9,586
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,879
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,113
|Financing
|$2,911
|$2,342
|$1,732
|$1,085
|$392
|$8,462
|Depreciation
|$10,163
|$4,145
|$3,702
|$3,364
|$3,089
|$24,463
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,466
|$12,297
|$11,521
|$11,321
|$11,593
|$69,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$5,335
|Maintenance
|$1,988
|$1,137
|$1,178
|$1,651
|$2,500
|$8,454
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$827
|$964
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,539
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,745
|Financing
|$2,567
|$2,065
|$1,528
|$956
|$346
|$7,463
|Depreciation
|$8,962
|$3,656
|$3,265
|$2,967
|$2,724
|$21,573
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,813
|$10,845
|$10,161
|$9,984
|$10,223
|$61,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,323
|$6,240
|Maintenance
|$2,325
|$1,330
|$1,378
|$1,931
|$2,924
|$9,888
|Repairs
|$613
|$710
|$829
|$967
|$1,128
|$4,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,970
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,211
|Financing
|$3,003
|$2,416
|$1,787
|$1,119
|$405
|$8,729
|Depreciation
|$10,483
|$4,276
|$3,819
|$3,470
|$3,186
|$25,233
|Fuel
|$2,606
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,932
|$13,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,174
|$12,685
|$11,884
|$11,677
|$11,958
|$71,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,323
|$6,240
|Maintenance
|$2,325
|$1,330
|$1,378
|$1,931
|$2,924
|$9,888
|Repairs
|$613
|$710
|$829
|$967
|$1,128
|$4,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,970
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,211
|Financing
|$3,003
|$2,416
|$1,787
|$1,119
|$405
|$8,729
|Depreciation
|$10,483
|$4,276
|$3,819
|$3,470
|$3,186
|$25,233
|Fuel
|$2,606
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,932
|$13,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,174
|$12,685
|$11,884
|$11,677
|$11,958
|$71,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$6,049
|Maintenance
|$2,254
|$1,289
|$1,336
|$1,872
|$2,835
|$9,586
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,879
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,113
|Financing
|$2,911
|$2,342
|$1,732
|$1,085
|$392
|$8,462
|Depreciation
|$10,163
|$4,145
|$3,702
|$3,364
|$3,089
|$24,463
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,466
|$12,297
|$11,521
|$11,321
|$11,593
|$69,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$6,049
|Maintenance
|$2,254
|$1,289
|$1,336
|$1,872
|$2,835
|$9,586
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,879
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,113
|Financing
|$2,911
|$2,342
|$1,732
|$1,085
|$392
|$8,462
|Depreciation
|$10,163
|$4,145
|$3,702
|$3,364
|$3,089
|$24,463
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,466
|$12,297
|$11,521
|$11,321
|$11,593
|$69,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,239
|Maintenance
|$1,953
|$1,117
|$1,157
|$1,621
|$2,455
|$8,303
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,494
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,696
|Financing
|$2,521
|$2,028
|$1,500
|$939
|$340
|$7,329
|Depreciation
|$8,802
|$3,590
|$3,207
|$2,914
|$2,675
|$21,188
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,459
|$10,651
|$9,979
|$9,805
|$10,041
|$59,936
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$6,382
|Maintenance
|$2,379
|$1,360
|$1,410
|$1,975
|$2,991
|$10,114
|Repairs
|$627
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,344
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,038
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,284
|Financing
|$3,071
|$2,471
|$1,828
|$1,144
|$414
|$8,928
|Depreciation
|$10,723
|$4,374
|$3,906
|$3,550
|$3,259
|$25,811
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,705
|$12,975
|$12,156
|$11,945
|$12,232
|$73,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$5,811
|Maintenance
|$2,166
|$1,238
|$1,283
|$1,798
|$2,723
|$9,209
|Repairs
|$571
|$661
|$772
|$900
|$1,050
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,766
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,990
|Financing
|$2,796
|$2,250
|$1,664
|$1,042
|$377
|$8,129
|Depreciation
|$9,762
|$3,982
|$3,556
|$3,232
|$2,967
|$23,500
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,582
|$11,813
|$11,068
|$10,875
|$11,136
|$66,474
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$1,263
|$5,954
|Maintenance
|$2,219
|$1,269
|$1,315
|$1,843
|$2,790
|$9,435
|Repairs
|$585
|$678
|$791
|$923
|$1,076
|$4,053
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,834
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,064
|Financing
|$2,865
|$2,305
|$1,705
|$1,068
|$386
|$8,329
|Depreciation
|$10,003
|$4,080
|$3,644
|$3,311
|$3,040
|$24,078
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,113
|$12,104
|$11,340
|$11,143
|$11,410
|$68,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,212
|$5,716
|Maintenance
|$2,130
|$1,218
|$1,262
|$1,769
|$2,678
|$9,058
|Repairs
|$562
|$650
|$760
|$886
|$1,033
|$3,890
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,720
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,941
|Financing
|$2,750
|$2,213
|$1,637
|$1,025
|$371
|$7,996
|Depreciation
|$9,602
|$3,917
|$3,498
|$3,179
|$2,918
|$23,114
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,228
|$11,620
|$10,886
|$10,697
|$10,954
|$65,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$4,763
|Maintenance
|$1,775
|$1,015
|$1,052
|$1,474
|$2,232
|$7,548
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,267
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,451
|Financing
|$2,292
|$1,844
|$1,364
|$854
|$309
|$6,663
|Depreciation
|$8,002
|$3,264
|$2,915
|$2,649
|$2,432
|$19,262
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,690
|$9,683
|$9,072
|$8,914
|$9,128
|$54,487
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,239
|Maintenance
|$1,953
|$1,117
|$1,157
|$1,621
|$2,455
|$8,303
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,494
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,696
|Financing
|$2,521
|$2,028
|$1,500
|$939
|$340
|$7,329
|Depreciation
|$8,802
|$3,590
|$3,207
|$2,914
|$2,675
|$21,188
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,459
|$10,651
|$9,979
|$9,805
|$10,041
|$59,936
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,313
|$6,192
|Maintenance
|$2,308
|$1,320
|$1,368
|$1,916
|$2,902
|$9,812
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$1,119
|$4,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,947
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,186
|Financing
|$2,980
|$2,397
|$1,773
|$1,110
|$402
|$8,662
|Depreciation
|$10,403
|$4,243
|$3,790
|$3,444
|$3,162
|$25,041
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,662
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$2,909
|$13,725
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,997
|$12,588
|$11,794
|$11,588
|$11,866
|$70,833
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,418
|$1,460
|$1,505
|$7,097
|Maintenance
|$2,645
|$1,512
|$1,567
|$2,196
|$3,326
|$11,247
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,100
|$1,283
|$4,831
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,378
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$3,652
|Financing
|$3,415
|$2,748
|$2,032
|$1,272
|$460
|$9,928
|Depreciation
|$11,923
|$4,863
|$4,343
|$3,947
|$3,624
|$28,700
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,358
|$14,428
|$13,517
|$13,282
|$13,601
|$81,186
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$5,382
|Maintenance
|$2,006
|$1,147
|$1,189
|$1,666
|$2,522
|$8,529
|Repairs
|$529
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$973
|$3,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,562
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,770
|Financing
|$2,590
|$2,084
|$1,541
|$965
|$349
|$7,529
|Depreciation
|$9,042
|$3,688
|$3,294
|$2,993
|$2,748
|$21,766
|Fuel
|$2,248
|$2,314
|$2,384
|$2,455
|$2,529
|$11,931
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,990
|$10,942
|$10,251
|$10,073
|$10,315
|$61,570
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,303
|$1,343
|$6,335
|Maintenance
|$2,361
|$1,350
|$1,399
|$1,960
|$2,969
|$10,039
|Repairs
|$622
|$721
|$842
|$982
|$1,145
|$4,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,015
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,260
|Financing
|$3,048
|$2,453
|$1,814
|$1,136
|$411
|$8,862
|Depreciation
|$10,643
|$4,341
|$3,877
|$3,523
|$3,235
|$25,618
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,528
|$12,878
|$12,066
|$11,856
|$12,140
|$72,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,430
|Maintenance
|$2,023
|$1,157
|$1,199
|$1,680
|$2,544
|$8,605
|Repairs
|$534
|$618
|$722
|$841
|$982
|$3,696
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,584
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,794
|Financing
|$2,613
|$2,102
|$1,555
|$974
|$352
|$7,596
|Depreciation
|$9,122
|$3,721
|$3,323
|$3,020
|$2,772
|$21,959
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,167
|$11,039
|$10,342
|$10,162
|$10,406
|$62,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,418
|$1,460
|$1,505
|$7,097
|Maintenance
|$2,645
|$1,512
|$1,567
|$2,196
|$3,326
|$11,247
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,100
|$1,283
|$4,831
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,378
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$3,652
|Financing
|$3,415
|$2,748
|$2,032
|$1,272
|$460
|$9,928
|Depreciation
|$11,923
|$4,863
|$4,343
|$3,947
|$3,624
|$28,700
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,358
|$14,428
|$13,517
|$13,282
|$13,601
|$81,186
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$5,811
|Maintenance
|$2,166
|$1,238
|$1,283
|$1,798
|$2,723
|$9,209
|Repairs
|$571
|$661
|$772
|$900
|$1,050
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,766
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,990
|Financing
|$2,796
|$2,250
|$1,664
|$1,042
|$377
|$8,129
|Depreciation
|$9,762
|$3,982
|$3,556
|$3,232
|$2,967
|$23,500
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,582
|$11,813
|$11,068
|$10,875
|$11,136
|$66,474
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,352
|$1,394
|$6,573
|Maintenance
|$2,450
|$1,401
|$1,452
|$2,034
|$3,080
|$10,416
|Repairs
|$646
|$748
|$874
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$4,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,128
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,382
|Financing
|$3,163
|$2,545
|$1,882
|$1,179
|$426
|$9,195
|Depreciation
|$11,043
|$4,504
|$4,023
|$3,656
|$3,356
|$26,582
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,412
|$13,363
|$12,519
|$12,301
|$12,597
|$75,192
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$4,858
|Maintenance
|$1,811
|$1,035
|$1,073
|$1,503
|$2,277
|$7,699
|Repairs
|$477
|$553
|$646
|$753
|$878
|$3,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,312
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,500
|Financing
|$2,338
|$1,881
|$1,391
|$871
|$315
|$6,796
|Depreciation
|$8,162
|$3,329
|$2,973
|$2,702
|$2,481
|$19,647
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,769
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,044
|$9,877
|$9,253
|$9,092
|$9,311
|$55,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$6,287
|Maintenance
|$2,343
|$1,340
|$1,389
|$1,946
|$2,946
|$9,963
|Repairs
|$618
|$715
|$836
|$974
|$1,137
|$4,279
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,992
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,235
|Financing
|$3,025
|$2,434
|$1,800
|$1,127
|$408
|$8,795
|Depreciation
|$10,563
|$4,308
|$3,848
|$3,497
|$3,210
|$25,426
|Fuel
|$2,625
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,868
|$2,954
|$13,937
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,351
|$12,782
|$11,975
|$11,766
|$12,049
|$71,923
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,384
|$6,525
|Maintenance
|$2,432
|$1,391
|$1,441
|$2,019
|$3,058
|$10,341
|Repairs
|$641
|$743
|$867
|$1,011
|$1,180
|$4,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,106
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,358
|Financing
|$3,140
|$2,526
|$1,869
|$1,170
|$423
|$9,128
|Depreciation
|$10,963
|$4,472
|$3,994
|$3,629
|$3,332
|$26,389
|Fuel
|$2,725
|$2,806
|$2,891
|$2,977
|$3,066
|$14,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,235
|$13,266
|$12,429
|$12,212
|$12,505
|$74,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$4,954
|Maintenance
|$1,846
|$1,056
|$1,094
|$1,533
|$2,321
|$7,850
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,358
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,549
|Financing
|$2,384
|$1,918
|$1,419
|$888
|$321
|$6,930
|Depreciation
|$8,322
|$3,395
|$3,032
|$2,755
|$2,529
|$20,032
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,398
|$10,070
|$9,435
|$9,271
|$9,493
|$56,666
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$4,763
|Maintenance
|$1,775
|$1,015
|$1,052
|$1,474
|$2,232
|$7,548
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,267
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,451
|Financing
|$2,292
|$1,844
|$1,364
|$854
|$309
|$6,663
|Depreciation
|$8,002
|$3,264
|$2,915
|$2,649
|$2,432
|$19,262
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,690
|$9,683
|$9,072
|$8,914
|$9,128
|$54,487
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,295
|$1,333
|$1,374
|$6,478
|Maintenance
|$2,414
|$1,380
|$1,431
|$2,005
|$3,036
|$10,265
|Repairs
|$636
|$737
|$861
|$1,004
|$1,171
|$4,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,083
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,333
|Financing
|$3,117
|$2,508
|$1,855
|$1,161
|$420
|$9,062
|Depreciation
|$10,883
|$4,439
|$3,964
|$3,603
|$3,308
|$26,196
|Fuel
|$2,705
|$2,785
|$2,870
|$2,955
|$3,044
|$14,359
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,058
|$13,169
|$12,338
|$12,123
|$12,414
|$74,102
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,430
|Maintenance
|$2,023
|$1,157
|$1,199
|$1,680
|$2,544
|$8,605
|Repairs
|$534
|$618
|$722
|$841
|$982
|$3,696
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,584
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,794
|Financing
|$2,613
|$2,102
|$1,555
|$974
|$352
|$7,596
|Depreciation
|$9,122
|$3,721
|$3,323
|$3,020
|$2,772
|$21,959
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,167
|$11,039
|$10,342
|$10,162
|$10,406
|$62,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$6,811
|Maintenance
|$2,538
|$1,451
|$1,504
|$2,108
|$3,192
|$10,794
|Repairs
|$669
|$775
|$905
|$1,055
|$1,231
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,242
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,505
|Financing
|$3,278
|$2,637
|$1,951
|$1,221
|$442
|$9,528
|Depreciation
|$11,443
|$4,668
|$4,168
|$3,788
|$3,478
|$27,545
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,297
|$13,847
|$12,973
|$12,747
|$13,053
|$77,916
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,200
|$1,235
|$1,273
|$6,001
|Maintenance
|$2,237
|$1,279
|$1,326
|$1,857
|$2,812
|$9,510
|Repairs
|$590
|$683
|$798
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,856
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,088
|Financing
|$2,888
|$2,323
|$1,719
|$1,076
|$389
|$8,395
|Depreciation
|$10,083
|$4,113
|$3,673
|$3,338
|$3,064
|$24,270
|Fuel
|$2,506
|$2,580
|$2,659
|$2,738
|$2,820
|$13,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,289
|$12,201
|$11,431
|$11,232
|$11,501
|$68,654
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,352
|$1,394
|$6,573
|Maintenance
|$2,450
|$1,401
|$1,452
|$2,034
|$3,080
|$10,416
|Repairs
|$646
|$748
|$874
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$4,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,128
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,382
|Financing
|$3,163
|$2,545
|$1,882
|$1,179
|$426
|$9,195
|Depreciation
|$11,043
|$4,504
|$4,023
|$3,656
|$3,356
|$26,582
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,412
|$13,363
|$12,519
|$12,301
|$12,597
|$75,192
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$981
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$1,828
|$1,045
|$1,084
|$1,518
|$2,299
|$7,774
|Repairs
|$482
|$558
|$652
|$760
|$887
|$3,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,335
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,525
|Financing
|$2,361
|$1,899
|$1,405
|$880
|$318
|$6,863
|Depreciation
|$8,242
|$3,362
|$3,002
|$2,728
|$2,505
|$19,840
|Fuel
|$2,049
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$2,305
|$10,875
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,221
|$9,973
|$9,344
|$9,181
|$9,402
|$56,122
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
