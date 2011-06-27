  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cost to Own

More about the 2014 F-350 Super Duty

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$50,851*

Total Cash Price

$26,902

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,895*

Total Cash Price

$25,867

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$49,873*

Total Cash Price

$26,384

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,541*

Total Cash Price

$34,144

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,586*

Total Cash Price

$33,110

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,052*

Total Cash Price

$33,886

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,475*

Total Cash Price

$35,696

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$50,362*

Total Cash Price

$26,643

F-350 Super Duty SuperCab

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,097*

Total Cash Price

$32,851

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,876*

Total Cash Price

$38,024

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,920*

Total Cash Price

$36,990

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,785*

Total Cash Price

$28,454

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,652*

Total Cash Price

$31,558

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,674*

Total Cash Price

$31,040

XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,964*

Total Cash Price

$35,955

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,854*

Total Cash Price

$38,542

XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,030*

Total Cash Price

$34,403

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,740*

Total Cash Price

$29,488

Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,895*

Total Cash Price

$25,867

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,986*

Total Cash Price

$35,438

XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,608*

Total Cash Price

$32,592

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$50,851*

Total Cash Price

$26,902

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,608*

Total Cash Price

$32,592

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,762*

Total Cash Price

$28,971

XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,052*

Total Cash Price

$33,886

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,986*

Total Cash Price

$35,438

F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,097*

Total Cash Price

$32,851

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,785*

Total Cash Price

$28,454

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,942*

Total Cash Price

$36,472

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,519*

Total Cash Price

$34,662

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,762*

Total Cash Price

$28,971

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,119*

Total Cash Price

$32,334

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,340*

Total Cash Price

$27,160

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,785*

Total Cash Price

$28,454

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,762*

Total Cash Price

$28,971

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,564*

Total Cash Price

$33,627

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,296*

Total Cash Price

$28,195

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,119*

Total Cash Price

$32,334

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,762*

Total Cash Price

$28,971

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,251*

Total Cash Price

$29,230

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,854*

Total Cash Price

$38,542

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,829*

Total Cash Price

$27,419

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,652*

Total Cash Price

$31,558

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,475*

Total Cash Price

$35,696

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,895*

Total Cash Price

$25,867

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,696*

Total Cash Price

$30,523

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,920*

Total Cash Price

$36,990

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,895*

Total Cash Price

$25,867

XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,876*

Total Cash Price

$38,024

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,497*

Total Cash Price

$35,179

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,097*

Total Cash Price

$32,851

XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,740*

Total Cash Price

$29,488

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,920*

Total Cash Price

$36,990

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,608*

Total Cash Price

$32,592

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$968$997$1,028$1,058$4,991
Maintenance$1,059$1,581$1,952$519$4,042$9,153
Repairs$554$643$750$875$1,020$3,842
Taxes & Fees$1,453$48$48$48$48$1,644
Financing$1,447$1,164$861$539$196$4,206
Depreciation$4,853$2,206$1,960$1,760$1,604$12,382
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,923$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$13,061$9,448$9,492$7,779$11,070$50,851

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$931$959$988$1,017$4,799
Maintenance$1,018$1,520$1,877$499$3,887$8,801
Repairs$533$618$721$841$981$3,694
Taxes & Fees$1,397$46$46$46$46$1,581
Financing$1,391$1,119$828$518$188$4,044
Depreciation$4,666$2,121$1,885$1,692$1,542$11,906
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$12,559$9,085$9,127$7,480$10,644$48,895

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$950$978$1,008$1,037$4,895
Maintenance$1,038$1,550$1,915$509$3,965$8,977
Repairs$544$630$735$858$1,001$3,768
Taxes & Fees$1,425$47$47$47$47$1,613
Financing$1,419$1,141$845$528$192$4,125
Depreciation$4,759$2,163$1,923$1,726$1,573$12,144
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$12,810$9,267$9,310$7,630$10,857$49,873

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,193$1,229$1,266$1,304$1,342$6,335
Maintenance$1,344$2,006$2,478$659$5,131$11,617
Repairs$704$816$952$1,110$1,295$4,876
Taxes & Fees$1,844$61$61$61$61$2,087
Financing$1,836$1,477$1,093$684$248$5,338
Depreciation$6,159$2,800$2,488$2,233$2,035$15,716
Fuel$3,498$3,604$3,711$3,823$3,938$18,572
True Cost to Own®$16,578$11,992$12,048$9,874$14,050$64,541

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,157$1,192$1,228$1,265$1,302$6,143
Maintenance$1,303$1,946$2,403$639$4,975$11,265
Repairs$682$791$923$1,076$1,256$4,728
Taxes & Fees$1,788$59$59$59$59$2,024
Financing$1,780$1,432$1,060$663$241$5,176
Depreciation$5,972$2,715$2,413$2,166$1,974$15,240
Fuel$3,392$3,494$3,598$3,707$3,818$18,010
True Cost to Own®$16,076$11,629$11,683$9,574$13,624$62,586

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,184$1,220$1,256$1,294$1,332$6,287
Maintenance$1,334$1,991$2,459$654$5,092$11,529
Repairs$698$810$945$1,102$1,285$4,839
Taxes & Fees$1,830$60$60$60$60$2,071
Financing$1,822$1,466$1,085$679$246$5,298
Depreciation$6,112$2,779$2,469$2,217$2,020$15,597
Fuel$3,472$3,576$3,682$3,794$3,908$18,432
True Cost to Own®$16,452$11,901$11,956$9,799$13,944$64,052

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,248$1,285$1,323$1,363$1,403$6,623
Maintenance$1,405$2,098$2,590$689$5,364$12,145
Repairs$736$853$995$1,161$1,354$5,098
Taxes & Fees$1,928$63$63$63$63$2,182
Financing$1,920$1,544$1,143$715$259$5,581
Depreciation$6,439$2,927$2,601$2,335$2,128$16,430
Fuel$3,657$3,767$3,879$3,996$4,117$19,417
True Cost to Own®$17,331$12,537$12,595$10,322$14,689$67,475

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$959$988$1,018$1,048$4,943
Maintenance$1,049$1,566$1,933$514$4,004$9,065
Repairs$549$637$743$866$1,010$3,805
Taxes & Fees$1,439$47$47$47$47$1,628
Financing$1,433$1,153$853$534$194$4,165
Depreciation$4,806$2,185$1,942$1,743$1,588$12,263
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$12,936$9,358$9,401$7,704$10,963$50,362

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,148$1,182$1,218$1,255$1,292$6,095
Maintenance$1,293$1,930$2,384$634$4,936$11,177
Repairs$677$785$916$1,068$1,246$4,691
Taxes & Fees$1,774$58$58$58$58$2,008
Financing$1,767$1,421$1,052$658$239$5,136
Depreciation$5,926$2,694$2,394$2,149$1,958$15,121
Fuel$3,366$3,467$3,570$3,678$3,788$17,869
True Cost to Own®$15,950$11,538$11,591$9,500$13,518$62,097

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,329$1,369$1,410$1,452$1,495$7,055
Maintenance$1,496$2,234$2,759$734$5,714$12,937
Repairs$784$908$1,060$1,236$1,442$5,430
Taxes & Fees$2,054$68$68$68$68$2,324
Financing$2,045$1,645$1,217$761$276$5,945
Depreciation$6,859$3,118$2,771$2,487$2,267$17,502
Fuel$3,896$4,013$4,132$4,257$4,385$20,683
True Cost to Own®$18,462$13,355$13,417$10,996$15,647$71,876

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,293$1,331$1,371$1,413$1,454$6,863
Maintenance$1,456$2,174$2,684$714$5,558$12,585
Repairs$762$884$1,031$1,203$1,403$5,282
Taxes & Fees$1,998$66$66$66$66$2,261
Financing$1,989$1,600$1,184$741$269$5,783
Depreciation$6,672$3,033$2,696$2,420$2,205$17,026
Fuel$3,790$3,904$4,020$4,141$4,266$20,120
True Cost to Own®$17,959$12,992$13,052$10,696$15,221$69,920

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$994$1,024$1,055$1,087$1,119$5,279
Maintenance$1,120$1,672$2,065$549$4,276$9,681
Repairs$586$680$793$925$1,079$4,063
Taxes & Fees$1,537$51$51$51$51$1,739
Financing$1,530$1,231$911$570$207$4,448
Depreciation$5,133$2,333$2,074$1,861$1,696$13,097
Fuel$2,915$3,003$3,092$3,186$3,281$15,477
True Cost to Own®$13,815$9,994$10,040$8,228$11,708$53,785

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,103$1,136$1,170$1,205$1,241$5,855
Maintenance$1,242$1,854$2,290$609$4,742$10,737
Repairs$650$754$880$1,026$1,197$4,507
Taxes & Fees$1,704$56$56$56$56$1,929
Financing$1,697$1,365$1,010$632$229$4,934
Depreciation$5,693$2,588$2,300$2,064$1,881$14,525
Fuel$3,233$3,331$3,429$3,533$3,639$17,165
True Cost to Own®$15,322$11,084$11,135$9,126$12,986$59,652

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,085$1,117$1,151$1,186$1,220$5,759
Maintenance$1,222$1,824$2,252$599$4,664$10,561
Repairs$640$742$865$1,009$1,177$4,433
Taxes & Fees$1,676$55$55$55$55$1,897
Financing$1,669$1,343$994$622$226$4,853
Depreciation$5,599$2,545$2,262$2,030$1,850$14,287
Fuel$3,180$3,276$3,373$3,475$3,580$16,884
True Cost to Own®$15,071$10,902$10,952$8,976$12,773$58,674

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,257$1,294$1,333$1,373$1,414$6,671
Maintenance$1,415$2,113$2,609$694$5,403$12,233
Repairs$741$859$1,002$1,169$1,364$5,135
Taxes & Fees$1,942$64$64$64$64$2,198
Financing$1,933$1,555$1,151$720$261$5,621
Depreciation$6,486$2,948$2,620$2,352$2,143$16,549
Fuel$3,683$3,795$3,907$4,025$4,146$19,557
True Cost to Own®$17,457$12,628$12,687$10,397$14,795$67,964

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,347$1,387$1,429$1,472$1,515$7,151
Maintenance$1,517$2,265$2,797$744$5,792$13,113
Repairs$794$921$1,074$1,253$1,462$5,504
Taxes & Fees$2,082$69$69$69$69$2,356
Financing$2,073$1,667$1,234$772$280$6,026
Depreciation$6,952$3,160$2,809$2,521$2,298$17,740
Fuel$3,949$4,068$4,188$4,315$4,445$20,964
True Cost to Own®$18,713$13,537$13,599$11,145$15,860$72,854

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,202$1,238$1,275$1,314$1,353$6,383
Maintenance$1,354$2,022$2,496$664$5,170$11,705
Repairs$709$822$959$1,119$1,305$4,913
Taxes & Fees$1,858$61$61$61$61$2,103
Financing$1,850$1,488$1,101$689$250$5,379
Depreciation$6,206$2,821$2,507$2,250$2,051$15,835
Fuel$3,525$3,631$3,739$3,852$3,967$18,713
True Cost to Own®$16,703$12,083$12,139$9,948$14,157$65,030

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,031$1,061$1,093$1,126$1,159$5,471
Maintenance$1,161$1,733$2,140$569$4,431$10,033
Repairs$608$705$822$959$1,118$4,211
Taxes & Fees$1,593$52$52$52$52$1,802
Financing$1,586$1,276$944$591$214$4,610
Depreciation$5,319$2,418$2,149$1,929$1,758$13,573
Fuel$3,021$3,112$3,205$3,301$3,401$16,040
True Cost to Own®$14,317$10,357$10,405$8,527$12,134$55,740

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$931$959$988$1,017$4,799
Maintenance$1,018$1,520$1,877$499$3,887$8,801
Repairs$533$618$721$841$981$3,694
Taxes & Fees$1,397$46$46$46$46$1,581
Financing$1,391$1,119$828$518$188$4,044
Depreciation$4,666$2,121$1,885$1,692$1,542$11,906
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$12,559$9,085$9,127$7,480$10,644$48,895

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,238$1,275$1,314$1,354$1,393$6,575
Maintenance$1,395$2,082$2,571$684$5,325$12,057
Repairs$730$847$988$1,152$1,344$5,061
Taxes & Fees$1,914$63$63$63$63$2,166
Financing$1,906$1,533$1,134$710$258$5,540
Depreciation$6,392$2,906$2,582$2,318$2,113$16,311
Fuel$3,631$3,740$3,851$3,968$4,087$19,276
True Cost to Own®$17,206$12,446$12,504$10,248$14,582$66,986

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,173$1,208$1,245$1,281$6,047
Maintenance$1,283$1,915$2,365$629$4,898$11,089
Repairs$672$779$908$1,060$1,236$4,654
Taxes & Fees$1,760$58$58$58$58$1,992
Financing$1,753$1,410$1,043$653$237$5,095
Depreciation$5,879$2,672$2,375$2,132$1,943$15,002
Fuel$3,339$3,440$3,542$3,649$3,759$17,728
True Cost to Own®$15,824$11,447$11,500$9,425$13,411$61,608

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$968$997$1,028$1,058$4,991
Maintenance$1,059$1,581$1,952$519$4,042$9,153
Repairs$554$643$750$875$1,020$3,842
Taxes & Fees$1,453$48$48$48$48$1,644
Financing$1,447$1,164$861$539$196$4,206
Depreciation$4,853$2,206$1,960$1,760$1,604$12,382
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,923$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$13,061$9,448$9,492$7,779$11,070$50,851

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,173$1,208$1,245$1,281$6,047
Maintenance$1,283$1,915$2,365$629$4,898$11,089
Repairs$672$779$908$1,060$1,236$4,654
Taxes & Fees$1,760$58$58$58$58$1,992
Financing$1,753$1,410$1,043$653$237$5,095
Depreciation$5,879$2,672$2,375$2,132$1,943$15,002
Fuel$3,339$3,440$3,542$3,649$3,759$17,728
True Cost to Own®$15,824$11,447$11,500$9,425$13,411$61,608

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$1,139$5,375
Maintenance$1,140$1,702$2,102$559$4,353$9,857
Repairs$597$692$808$942$1,099$4,137
Taxes & Fees$1,565$52$52$52$52$1,771
Financing$1,558$1,253$927$580$211$4,529
Depreciation$5,226$2,376$2,111$1,895$1,727$13,335
Fuel$2,968$3,058$3,148$3,244$3,341$15,758
True Cost to Own®$14,066$10,175$10,222$8,378$11,921$54,762

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,184$1,220$1,256$1,294$1,332$6,287
Maintenance$1,334$1,991$2,459$654$5,092$11,529
Repairs$698$810$945$1,102$1,285$4,839
Taxes & Fees$1,830$60$60$60$60$2,071
Financing$1,822$1,466$1,085$679$246$5,298
Depreciation$6,112$2,779$2,469$2,217$2,020$15,597
Fuel$3,472$3,576$3,682$3,794$3,908$18,432
True Cost to Own®$16,452$11,901$11,956$9,799$13,944$64,052

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,238$1,275$1,314$1,354$1,393$6,575
Maintenance$1,395$2,082$2,571$684$5,325$12,057
Repairs$730$847$988$1,152$1,344$5,061
Taxes & Fees$1,914$63$63$63$63$2,166
Financing$1,906$1,533$1,134$710$258$5,540
Depreciation$6,392$2,906$2,582$2,318$2,113$16,311
Fuel$3,631$3,740$3,851$3,968$4,087$19,276
True Cost to Own®$17,206$12,446$12,504$10,248$14,582$66,986

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,148$1,182$1,218$1,255$1,292$6,095
Maintenance$1,293$1,930$2,384$634$4,936$11,177
Repairs$677$785$916$1,068$1,246$4,691
Taxes & Fees$1,774$58$58$58$58$2,008
Financing$1,767$1,421$1,052$658$239$5,136
Depreciation$5,926$2,694$2,394$2,149$1,958$15,121
Fuel$3,366$3,467$3,570$3,678$3,788$17,869
True Cost to Own®$15,950$11,538$11,591$9,500$13,518$62,097

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$994$1,024$1,055$1,087$1,119$5,279
Maintenance$1,120$1,672$2,065$549$4,276$9,681
Repairs$586$680$793$925$1,079$4,063
Taxes & Fees$1,537$51$51$51$51$1,739
Financing$1,530$1,231$911$570$207$4,448
Depreciation$5,133$2,333$2,074$1,861$1,696$13,097
Fuel$2,915$3,003$3,092$3,186$3,281$15,477
True Cost to Own®$13,815$9,994$10,040$8,228$11,708$53,785

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,275$1,313$1,352$1,393$1,434$6,767
Maintenance$1,435$2,143$2,647$704$5,481$12,409
Repairs$752$871$1,017$1,186$1,383$5,209
Taxes & Fees$1,970$65$65$65$65$2,229
Financing$1,961$1,578$1,167$730$265$5,702
Depreciation$6,579$2,991$2,658$2,386$2,174$16,787
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$17,708$12,810$12,869$10,547$15,008$68,942

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,211$1,248$1,285$1,324$1,363$6,431
Maintenance$1,364$2,037$2,515$669$5,209$11,793
Repairs$714$828$966$1,127$1,315$4,950
Taxes & Fees$1,872$62$62$62$62$2,119
Financing$1,864$1,499$1,110$694$252$5,419
Depreciation$6,252$2,842$2,526$2,267$2,066$15,954
Fuel$3,551$3,658$3,767$3,881$3,997$18,854
True Cost to Own®$16,829$12,174$12,230$10,023$14,263$65,519

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$1,139$5,375
Maintenance$1,140$1,702$2,102$559$4,353$9,857
Repairs$597$692$808$942$1,099$4,137
Taxes & Fees$1,565$52$52$52$52$1,771
Financing$1,558$1,253$927$580$211$4,529
Depreciation$5,226$2,376$2,111$1,895$1,727$13,335
Fuel$2,968$3,058$3,148$3,244$3,341$15,758
True Cost to Own®$14,066$10,175$10,222$8,378$11,921$54,762

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,130$1,164$1,199$1,235$1,271$5,999
Maintenance$1,273$1,900$2,346$624$4,859$11,001
Repairs$666$773$901$1,051$1,226$4,618
Taxes & Fees$1,746$58$58$58$58$1,976
Financing$1,739$1,399$1,035$648$235$5,055
Depreciation$5,833$2,651$2,356$2,115$1,928$14,883
Fuel$3,313$3,413$3,514$3,620$3,729$17,588
True Cost to Own®$15,699$11,356$11,409$9,350$13,305$61,119

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$949$978$1,007$1,037$1,068$5,039
Maintenance$1,069$1,596$1,971$524$4,081$9,241
Repairs$560$649$757$883$1,030$3,879
Taxes & Fees$1,467$48$48$48$48$1,660
Financing$1,461$1,175$869$544$197$4,246
Depreciation$4,899$2,227$1,979$1,777$1,619$12,501
Fuel$2,783$2,867$2,952$3,041$3,132$14,774
True Cost to Own®$13,187$9,539$9,583$7,854$11,176$51,340

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$994$1,024$1,055$1,087$1,119$5,279
Maintenance$1,120$1,672$2,065$549$4,276$9,681
Repairs$586$680$793$925$1,079$4,063
Taxes & Fees$1,537$51$51$51$51$1,739
Financing$1,530$1,231$911$570$207$4,448
Depreciation$5,133$2,333$2,074$1,861$1,696$13,097
Fuel$2,915$3,003$3,092$3,186$3,281$15,477
True Cost to Own®$13,815$9,994$10,040$8,228$11,708$53,785

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$1,139$5,375
Maintenance$1,140$1,702$2,102$559$4,353$9,857
Repairs$597$692$808$942$1,099$4,137
Taxes & Fees$1,565$52$52$52$52$1,771
Financing$1,558$1,253$927$580$211$4,529
Depreciation$5,226$2,376$2,111$1,895$1,727$13,335
Fuel$2,968$3,058$3,148$3,244$3,341$15,758
True Cost to Own®$14,066$10,175$10,222$8,378$11,921$54,762

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,175$1,210$1,247$1,284$1,322$6,239
Maintenance$1,323$1,976$2,440$649$5,053$11,441
Repairs$693$803$937$1,093$1,275$4,802
Taxes & Fees$1,816$60$60$60$60$2,055
Financing$1,808$1,455$1,076$673$244$5,257
Depreciation$6,066$2,757$2,451$2,200$2,005$15,478
Fuel$3,445$3,549$3,654$3,765$3,878$18,291
True Cost to Own®$16,327$11,811$11,865$9,724$13,837$63,564

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$985$1,015$1,045$1,077$1,109$5,231
Maintenance$1,110$1,657$2,046$544$4,237$9,593
Repairs$581$674$786$917$1,069$4,026
Taxes & Fees$1,523$50$50$50$50$1,723
Financing$1,516$1,220$903$565$205$4,408
Depreciation$5,086$2,312$2,055$1,844$1,681$12,978
Fuel$2,889$2,976$3,064$3,157$3,251$15,336
True Cost to Own®$13,689$9,903$9,948$8,153$11,602$53,296

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,130$1,164$1,199$1,235$1,271$5,999
Maintenance$1,273$1,900$2,346$624$4,859$11,001
Repairs$666$773$901$1,051$1,226$4,618
Taxes & Fees$1,746$58$58$58$58$1,976
Financing$1,739$1,399$1,035$648$235$5,055
Depreciation$5,833$2,651$2,356$2,115$1,928$14,883
Fuel$3,313$3,413$3,514$3,620$3,729$17,588
True Cost to Own®$15,699$11,356$11,409$9,350$13,305$61,119

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$1,139$5,375
Maintenance$1,140$1,702$2,102$559$4,353$9,857
Repairs$597$692$808$942$1,099$4,137
Taxes & Fees$1,565$52$52$52$52$1,771
Financing$1,558$1,253$927$580$211$4,529
Depreciation$5,226$2,376$2,111$1,895$1,727$13,335
Fuel$2,968$3,058$3,148$3,244$3,341$15,758
True Cost to Own®$14,066$10,175$10,222$8,378$11,921$54,762

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,052$1,084$1,116$1,149$5,423
Maintenance$1,150$1,718$2,121$564$4,392$9,945
Repairs$602$698$815$950$1,109$4,174
Taxes & Fees$1,579$52$52$52$52$1,787
Financing$1,572$1,264$936$585$212$4,570
Depreciation$5,273$2,397$2,130$1,912$1,742$13,454
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$14,192$10,266$10,314$8,452$12,028$55,251

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,347$1,387$1,429$1,472$1,515$7,151
Maintenance$1,517$2,265$2,797$744$5,792$13,113
Repairs$794$921$1,074$1,253$1,462$5,504
Taxes & Fees$2,082$69$69$69$69$2,356
Financing$2,073$1,667$1,234$772$280$6,026
Depreciation$6,952$3,160$2,809$2,521$2,298$17,740
Fuel$3,949$4,068$4,188$4,315$4,445$20,964
True Cost to Own®$18,713$13,537$13,599$11,145$15,860$72,854

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$958$987$1,017$1,047$1,078$5,087
Maintenance$1,079$1,611$1,990$529$4,120$9,329
Repairs$565$655$764$891$1,040$3,916
Taxes & Fees$1,481$49$49$49$49$1,676
Financing$1,474$1,186$878$549$199$4,287
Depreciation$4,946$2,248$1,998$1,794$1,635$12,620
Fuel$2,809$2,894$2,980$3,070$3,162$14,914
True Cost to Own®$13,313$9,630$9,675$7,929$11,283$51,829

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,103$1,136$1,170$1,205$1,241$5,855
Maintenance$1,242$1,854$2,290$609$4,742$10,737
Repairs$650$754$880$1,026$1,197$4,507
Taxes & Fees$1,704$56$56$56$56$1,929
Financing$1,697$1,365$1,010$632$229$4,934
Depreciation$5,693$2,588$2,300$2,064$1,881$14,525
Fuel$3,233$3,331$3,429$3,533$3,639$17,165
True Cost to Own®$15,322$11,084$11,135$9,126$12,986$59,652

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,248$1,285$1,323$1,363$1,403$6,623
Maintenance$1,405$2,098$2,590$689$5,364$12,145
Repairs$736$853$995$1,161$1,354$5,098
Taxes & Fees$1,928$63$63$63$63$2,182
Financing$1,920$1,544$1,143$715$259$5,581
Depreciation$6,439$2,927$2,601$2,335$2,128$16,430
Fuel$3,657$3,767$3,879$3,996$4,117$19,417
True Cost to Own®$17,331$12,537$12,595$10,322$14,689$67,475

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$931$959$988$1,017$4,799
Maintenance$1,018$1,520$1,877$499$3,887$8,801
Repairs$533$618$721$841$981$3,694
Taxes & Fees$1,397$46$46$46$46$1,581
Financing$1,391$1,119$828$518$188$4,044
Depreciation$4,666$2,121$1,885$1,692$1,542$11,906
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$12,559$9,085$9,127$7,480$10,644$48,895

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,067$1,099$1,132$1,166$1,200$5,663
Maintenance$1,201$1,794$2,215$589$4,587$10,385
Repairs$629$729$851$992$1,158$4,359
Taxes & Fees$1,648$54$54$54$54$1,866
Financing$1,641$1,320$977$611$222$4,772
Depreciation$5,506$2,503$2,224$1,997$1,820$14,049
Fuel$3,127$3,221$3,317$3,417$3,520$16,603
True Cost to Own®$14,820$10,720$10,770$8,826$12,560$57,696

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,293$1,331$1,371$1,413$1,454$6,863
Maintenance$1,456$2,174$2,684$714$5,558$12,585
Repairs$762$884$1,031$1,203$1,403$5,282
Taxes & Fees$1,998$66$66$66$66$2,261
Financing$1,989$1,600$1,184$741$269$5,783
Depreciation$6,672$3,033$2,696$2,420$2,205$17,026
Fuel$3,790$3,904$4,020$4,141$4,266$20,120
True Cost to Own®$17,959$12,992$13,052$10,696$15,221$69,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$11,906

Taxes & Fees

$1,581

Financing

$4,044

Fuel

$14,070

Insurance

$4,799

Repairs

$3,694

Maintenance

$8,801

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$931$959$988$1,017$4,799
Maintenance$1,018$1,520$1,877$499$3,887$8,801
Repairs$533$618$721$841$981$3,694
Taxes & Fees$1,397$46$46$46$46$1,581
Financing$1,391$1,119$828$518$188$4,044
Depreciation$4,666$2,121$1,885$1,692$1,542$11,906
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$12,559$9,085$9,127$7,480$10,644$48,895

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,329$1,369$1,410$1,452$1,495$7,055
Maintenance$1,496$2,234$2,759$734$5,714$12,937
Repairs$784$908$1,060$1,236$1,442$5,430
Taxes & Fees$2,054$68$68$68$68$2,324
Financing$2,045$1,645$1,217$761$276$5,945
Depreciation$6,859$3,118$2,771$2,487$2,267$17,502
Fuel$3,896$4,013$4,132$4,257$4,385$20,683
True Cost to Own®$18,462$13,355$13,417$10,996$15,647$71,876

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,229$1,266$1,304$1,344$1,383$6,527
Maintenance$1,384$2,067$2,553$679$5,286$11,969
Repairs$725$840$981$1,144$1,334$5,024
Taxes & Fees$1,900$63$63$63$63$2,150
Financing$1,892$1,522$1,126$704$256$5,500
Depreciation$6,346$2,885$2,564$2,301$2,097$16,192
Fuel$3,604$3,713$3,823$3,939$4,057$19,135
True Cost to Own®$17,080$12,356$12,413$10,173$14,476$66,497

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,148$1,182$1,218$1,255$1,292$6,095
Maintenance$1,293$1,930$2,384$634$4,936$11,177
Repairs$677$785$916$1,068$1,246$4,691
Taxes & Fees$1,774$58$58$58$58$2,008
Financing$1,767$1,421$1,052$658$239$5,136
Depreciation$5,926$2,694$2,394$2,149$1,958$15,121
Fuel$3,366$3,467$3,570$3,678$3,788$17,869
True Cost to Own®$15,950$11,538$11,591$9,500$13,518$62,097

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,031$1,061$1,093$1,126$1,159$5,471
Maintenance$1,161$1,733$2,140$569$4,431$10,033
Repairs$608$705$822$959$1,118$4,211
Taxes & Fees$1,593$52$52$52$52$1,802
Financing$1,586$1,276$944$591$214$4,610
Depreciation$5,319$2,418$2,149$1,929$1,758$13,573
Fuel$3,021$3,112$3,205$3,301$3,401$16,040
True Cost to Own®$14,317$10,357$10,405$8,527$12,134$55,740

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,293$1,331$1,371$1,413$1,454$6,863
Maintenance$1,456$2,174$2,684$714$5,558$12,585
Repairs$762$884$1,031$1,203$1,403$5,282
Taxes & Fees$1,998$66$66$66$66$2,261
Financing$1,989$1,600$1,184$741$269$5,783
Depreciation$6,672$3,033$2,696$2,420$2,205$17,026
Fuel$3,790$3,904$4,020$4,141$4,266$20,120
True Cost to Own®$17,959$12,992$13,052$10,696$15,221$69,920

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,173$1,208$1,245$1,281$6,047
Maintenance$1,283$1,915$2,365$629$4,898$11,089
Repairs$672$779$908$1,060$1,236$4,654
Taxes & Fees$1,760$58$58$58$58$1,992
Financing$1,753$1,410$1,043$653$237$5,095
Depreciation$5,879$2,672$2,375$2,132$1,943$15,002
Fuel$3,339$3,440$3,542$3,649$3,759$17,728
True Cost to Own®$15,824$11,447$11,500$9,425$13,411$61,608

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty in Virginia is:

not available
