Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,851*
Total Cash Price
$26,902
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,895*
Total Cash Price
$25,867
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,873*
Total Cash Price
$26,384
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,541*
Total Cash Price
$34,144
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,586*
Total Cash Price
$33,110
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,052*
Total Cash Price
$33,886
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,475*
Total Cash Price
$35,696
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,362*
Total Cash Price
$26,643
F-350 Super Duty SuperCab
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,097*
Total Cash Price
$32,851
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,876*
Total Cash Price
$38,024
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,920*
Total Cash Price
$36,990
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,785*
Total Cash Price
$28,454
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,652*
Total Cash Price
$31,558
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,674*
Total Cash Price
$31,040
XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,964*
Total Cash Price
$35,955
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,854*
Total Cash Price
$38,542
XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,030*
Total Cash Price
$34,403
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,740*
Total Cash Price
$29,488
Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,895*
Total Cash Price
$25,867
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,986*
Total Cash Price
$35,438
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,608*
Total Cash Price
$32,592
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,851*
Total Cash Price
$26,902
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,608*
Total Cash Price
$32,592
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,762*
Total Cash Price
$28,971
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,052*
Total Cash Price
$33,886
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,986*
Total Cash Price
$35,438
F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,097*
Total Cash Price
$32,851
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,785*
Total Cash Price
$28,454
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,942*
Total Cash Price
$36,472
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,519*
Total Cash Price
$34,662
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,762*
Total Cash Price
$28,971
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,119*
Total Cash Price
$32,334
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,340*
Total Cash Price
$27,160
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,785*
Total Cash Price
$28,454
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,762*
Total Cash Price
$28,971
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,564*
Total Cash Price
$33,627
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,296*
Total Cash Price
$28,195
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,119*
Total Cash Price
$32,334
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,762*
Total Cash Price
$28,971
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,251*
Total Cash Price
$29,230
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,854*
Total Cash Price
$38,542
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,829*
Total Cash Price
$27,419
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,652*
Total Cash Price
$31,558
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,475*
Total Cash Price
$35,696
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,895*
Total Cash Price
$25,867
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,696*
Total Cash Price
$30,523
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,920*
Total Cash Price
$36,990
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,895*
Total Cash Price
$25,867
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,876*
Total Cash Price
$38,024
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,497*
Total Cash Price
$35,179
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,097*
Total Cash Price
$32,851
XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,740*
Total Cash Price
$29,488
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,920*
Total Cash Price
$36,990
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,608*
Total Cash Price
$32,592
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$1,059
|$1,581
|$1,952
|$519
|$4,042
|$9,153
|Repairs
|$554
|$643
|$750
|$875
|$1,020
|$3,842
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,453
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,644
|Financing
|$1,447
|$1,164
|$861
|$539
|$196
|$4,206
|Depreciation
|$4,853
|$2,206
|$1,960
|$1,760
|$1,604
|$12,382
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,061
|$9,448
|$9,492
|$7,779
|$11,070
|$50,851
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,520
|$1,877
|$499
|$3,887
|$8,801
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$721
|$841
|$981
|$3,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,397
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,581
|Financing
|$1,391
|$1,119
|$828
|$518
|$188
|$4,044
|Depreciation
|$4,666
|$2,121
|$1,885
|$1,692
|$1,542
|$11,906
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,559
|$9,085
|$9,127
|$7,480
|$10,644
|$48,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$4,895
|Maintenance
|$1,038
|$1,550
|$1,915
|$509
|$3,965
|$8,977
|Repairs
|$544
|$630
|$735
|$858
|$1,001
|$3,768
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,425
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,613
|Financing
|$1,419
|$1,141
|$845
|$528
|$192
|$4,125
|Depreciation
|$4,759
|$2,163
|$1,923
|$1,726
|$1,573
|$12,144
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,810
|$9,267
|$9,310
|$7,630
|$10,857
|$49,873
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,342
|$6,335
|Maintenance
|$1,344
|$2,006
|$2,478
|$659
|$5,131
|$11,617
|Repairs
|$704
|$816
|$952
|$1,110
|$1,295
|$4,876
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,844
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,087
|Financing
|$1,836
|$1,477
|$1,093
|$684
|$248
|$5,338
|Depreciation
|$6,159
|$2,800
|$2,488
|$2,233
|$2,035
|$15,716
|Fuel
|$3,498
|$3,604
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$3,938
|$18,572
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,578
|$11,992
|$12,048
|$9,874
|$14,050
|$64,541
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,302
|$6,143
|Maintenance
|$1,303
|$1,946
|$2,403
|$639
|$4,975
|$11,265
|Repairs
|$682
|$791
|$923
|$1,076
|$1,256
|$4,728
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,788
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,024
|Financing
|$1,780
|$1,432
|$1,060
|$663
|$241
|$5,176
|Depreciation
|$5,972
|$2,715
|$2,413
|$2,166
|$1,974
|$15,240
|Fuel
|$3,392
|$3,494
|$3,598
|$3,707
|$3,818
|$18,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,076
|$11,629
|$11,683
|$9,574
|$13,624
|$62,586
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,332
|$6,287
|Maintenance
|$1,334
|$1,991
|$2,459
|$654
|$5,092
|$11,529
|Repairs
|$698
|$810
|$945
|$1,102
|$1,285
|$4,839
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,830
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,071
|Financing
|$1,822
|$1,466
|$1,085
|$679
|$246
|$5,298
|Depreciation
|$6,112
|$2,779
|$2,469
|$2,217
|$2,020
|$15,597
|Fuel
|$3,472
|$3,576
|$3,682
|$3,794
|$3,908
|$18,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,452
|$11,901
|$11,956
|$9,799
|$13,944
|$64,052
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$6,623
|Maintenance
|$1,405
|$2,098
|$2,590
|$689
|$5,364
|$12,145
|Repairs
|$736
|$853
|$995
|$1,161
|$1,354
|$5,098
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,928
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,182
|Financing
|$1,920
|$1,544
|$1,143
|$715
|$259
|$5,581
|Depreciation
|$6,439
|$2,927
|$2,601
|$2,335
|$2,128
|$16,430
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,331
|$12,537
|$12,595
|$10,322
|$14,689
|$67,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$1,049
|$1,566
|$1,933
|$514
|$4,004
|$9,065
|Repairs
|$549
|$637
|$743
|$866
|$1,010
|$3,805
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,439
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,628
|Financing
|$1,433
|$1,153
|$853
|$534
|$194
|$4,165
|Depreciation
|$4,806
|$2,185
|$1,942
|$1,743
|$1,588
|$12,263
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,936
|$9,358
|$9,401
|$7,704
|$10,963
|$50,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$6,095
|Maintenance
|$1,293
|$1,930
|$2,384
|$634
|$4,936
|$11,177
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$916
|$1,068
|$1,246
|$4,691
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,774
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,008
|Financing
|$1,767
|$1,421
|$1,052
|$658
|$239
|$5,136
|Depreciation
|$5,926
|$2,694
|$2,394
|$2,149
|$1,958
|$15,121
|Fuel
|$3,366
|$3,467
|$3,570
|$3,678
|$3,788
|$17,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,950
|$11,538
|$11,591
|$9,500
|$13,518
|$62,097
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$7,055
|Maintenance
|$1,496
|$2,234
|$2,759
|$734
|$5,714
|$12,937
|Repairs
|$784
|$908
|$1,060
|$1,236
|$1,442
|$5,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,054
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,324
|Financing
|$2,045
|$1,645
|$1,217
|$761
|$276
|$5,945
|Depreciation
|$6,859
|$3,118
|$2,771
|$2,487
|$2,267
|$17,502
|Fuel
|$3,896
|$4,013
|$4,132
|$4,257
|$4,385
|$20,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,462
|$13,355
|$13,417
|$10,996
|$15,647
|$71,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,293
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$1,413
|$1,454
|$6,863
|Maintenance
|$1,456
|$2,174
|$2,684
|$714
|$5,558
|$12,585
|Repairs
|$762
|$884
|$1,031
|$1,203
|$1,403
|$5,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,998
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,261
|Financing
|$1,989
|$1,600
|$1,184
|$741
|$269
|$5,783
|Depreciation
|$6,672
|$3,033
|$2,696
|$2,420
|$2,205
|$17,026
|Fuel
|$3,790
|$3,904
|$4,020
|$4,141
|$4,266
|$20,120
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,959
|$12,992
|$13,052
|$10,696
|$15,221
|$69,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$5,279
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$1,672
|$2,065
|$549
|$4,276
|$9,681
|Repairs
|$586
|$680
|$793
|$925
|$1,079
|$4,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,537
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,739
|Financing
|$1,530
|$1,231
|$911
|$570
|$207
|$4,448
|Depreciation
|$5,133
|$2,333
|$2,074
|$1,861
|$1,696
|$13,097
|Fuel
|$2,915
|$3,003
|$3,092
|$3,186
|$3,281
|$15,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,815
|$9,994
|$10,040
|$8,228
|$11,708
|$53,785
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$5,855
|Maintenance
|$1,242
|$1,854
|$2,290
|$609
|$4,742
|$10,737
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$880
|$1,026
|$1,197
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,704
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,929
|Financing
|$1,697
|$1,365
|$1,010
|$632
|$229
|$4,934
|Depreciation
|$5,693
|$2,588
|$2,300
|$2,064
|$1,881
|$14,525
|Fuel
|$3,233
|$3,331
|$3,429
|$3,533
|$3,639
|$17,165
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,322
|$11,084
|$11,135
|$9,126
|$12,986
|$59,652
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$1,220
|$5,759
|Maintenance
|$1,222
|$1,824
|$2,252
|$599
|$4,664
|$10,561
|Repairs
|$640
|$742
|$865
|$1,009
|$1,177
|$4,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,676
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,897
|Financing
|$1,669
|$1,343
|$994
|$622
|$226
|$4,853
|Depreciation
|$5,599
|$2,545
|$2,262
|$2,030
|$1,850
|$14,287
|Fuel
|$3,180
|$3,276
|$3,373
|$3,475
|$3,580
|$16,884
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,071
|$10,902
|$10,952
|$8,976
|$12,773
|$58,674
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$1,414
|$6,671
|Maintenance
|$1,415
|$2,113
|$2,609
|$694
|$5,403
|$12,233
|Repairs
|$741
|$859
|$1,002
|$1,169
|$1,364
|$5,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,942
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,198
|Financing
|$1,933
|$1,555
|$1,151
|$720
|$261
|$5,621
|Depreciation
|$6,486
|$2,948
|$2,620
|$2,352
|$2,143
|$16,549
|Fuel
|$3,683
|$3,795
|$3,907
|$4,025
|$4,146
|$19,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,457
|$12,628
|$12,687
|$10,397
|$14,795
|$67,964
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,472
|$1,515
|$7,151
|Maintenance
|$1,517
|$2,265
|$2,797
|$744
|$5,792
|$13,113
|Repairs
|$794
|$921
|$1,074
|$1,253
|$1,462
|$5,504
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,082
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$2,356
|Financing
|$2,073
|$1,667
|$1,234
|$772
|$280
|$6,026
|Depreciation
|$6,952
|$3,160
|$2,809
|$2,521
|$2,298
|$17,740
|Fuel
|$3,949
|$4,068
|$4,188
|$4,315
|$4,445
|$20,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,713
|$13,537
|$13,599
|$11,145
|$15,860
|$72,854
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,353
|$6,383
|Maintenance
|$1,354
|$2,022
|$2,496
|$664
|$5,170
|$11,705
|Repairs
|$709
|$822
|$959
|$1,119
|$1,305
|$4,913
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,858
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,103
|Financing
|$1,850
|$1,488
|$1,101
|$689
|$250
|$5,379
|Depreciation
|$6,206
|$2,821
|$2,507
|$2,250
|$2,051
|$15,835
|Fuel
|$3,525
|$3,631
|$3,739
|$3,852
|$3,967
|$18,713
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,703
|$12,083
|$12,139
|$9,948
|$14,157
|$65,030
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,471
|Maintenance
|$1,161
|$1,733
|$2,140
|$569
|$4,431
|$10,033
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$822
|$959
|$1,118
|$4,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,593
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,802
|Financing
|$1,586
|$1,276
|$944
|$591
|$214
|$4,610
|Depreciation
|$5,319
|$2,418
|$2,149
|$1,929
|$1,758
|$13,573
|Fuel
|$3,021
|$3,112
|$3,205
|$3,301
|$3,401
|$16,040
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,317
|$10,357
|$10,405
|$8,527
|$12,134
|$55,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,520
|$1,877
|$499
|$3,887
|$8,801
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$721
|$841
|$981
|$3,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,397
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,581
|Financing
|$1,391
|$1,119
|$828
|$518
|$188
|$4,044
|Depreciation
|$4,666
|$2,121
|$1,885
|$1,692
|$1,542
|$11,906
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,559
|$9,085
|$9,127
|$7,480
|$10,644
|$48,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,393
|$6,575
|Maintenance
|$1,395
|$2,082
|$2,571
|$684
|$5,325
|$12,057
|Repairs
|$730
|$847
|$988
|$1,152
|$1,344
|$5,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,914
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,166
|Financing
|$1,906
|$1,533
|$1,134
|$710
|$258
|$5,540
|Depreciation
|$6,392
|$2,906
|$2,582
|$2,318
|$2,113
|$16,311
|Fuel
|$3,631
|$3,740
|$3,851
|$3,968
|$4,087
|$19,276
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,206
|$12,446
|$12,504
|$10,248
|$14,582
|$66,986
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,281
|$6,047
|Maintenance
|$1,283
|$1,915
|$2,365
|$629
|$4,898
|$11,089
|Repairs
|$672
|$779
|$908
|$1,060
|$1,236
|$4,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,760
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,992
|Financing
|$1,753
|$1,410
|$1,043
|$653
|$237
|$5,095
|Depreciation
|$5,879
|$2,672
|$2,375
|$2,132
|$1,943
|$15,002
|Fuel
|$3,339
|$3,440
|$3,542
|$3,649
|$3,759
|$17,728
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,824
|$11,447
|$11,500
|$9,425
|$13,411
|$61,608
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$1,059
|$1,581
|$1,952
|$519
|$4,042
|$9,153
|Repairs
|$554
|$643
|$750
|$875
|$1,020
|$3,842
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,453
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,644
|Financing
|$1,447
|$1,164
|$861
|$539
|$196
|$4,206
|Depreciation
|$4,853
|$2,206
|$1,960
|$1,760
|$1,604
|$12,382
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,061
|$9,448
|$9,492
|$7,779
|$11,070
|$50,851
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,281
|$6,047
|Maintenance
|$1,283
|$1,915
|$2,365
|$629
|$4,898
|$11,089
|Repairs
|$672
|$779
|$908
|$1,060
|$1,236
|$4,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,760
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,992
|Financing
|$1,753
|$1,410
|$1,043
|$653
|$237
|$5,095
|Depreciation
|$5,879
|$2,672
|$2,375
|$2,132
|$1,943
|$15,002
|Fuel
|$3,339
|$3,440
|$3,542
|$3,649
|$3,759
|$17,728
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,824
|$11,447
|$11,500
|$9,425
|$13,411
|$61,608
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$5,375
|Maintenance
|$1,140
|$1,702
|$2,102
|$559
|$4,353
|$9,857
|Repairs
|$597
|$692
|$808
|$942
|$1,099
|$4,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,565
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,771
|Financing
|$1,558
|$1,253
|$927
|$580
|$211
|$4,529
|Depreciation
|$5,226
|$2,376
|$2,111
|$1,895
|$1,727
|$13,335
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,066
|$10,175
|$10,222
|$8,378
|$11,921
|$54,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,332
|$6,287
|Maintenance
|$1,334
|$1,991
|$2,459
|$654
|$5,092
|$11,529
|Repairs
|$698
|$810
|$945
|$1,102
|$1,285
|$4,839
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,830
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,071
|Financing
|$1,822
|$1,466
|$1,085
|$679
|$246
|$5,298
|Depreciation
|$6,112
|$2,779
|$2,469
|$2,217
|$2,020
|$15,597
|Fuel
|$3,472
|$3,576
|$3,682
|$3,794
|$3,908
|$18,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,452
|$11,901
|$11,956
|$9,799
|$13,944
|$64,052
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,393
|$6,575
|Maintenance
|$1,395
|$2,082
|$2,571
|$684
|$5,325
|$12,057
|Repairs
|$730
|$847
|$988
|$1,152
|$1,344
|$5,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,914
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,166
|Financing
|$1,906
|$1,533
|$1,134
|$710
|$258
|$5,540
|Depreciation
|$6,392
|$2,906
|$2,582
|$2,318
|$2,113
|$16,311
|Fuel
|$3,631
|$3,740
|$3,851
|$3,968
|$4,087
|$19,276
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,206
|$12,446
|$12,504
|$10,248
|$14,582
|$66,986
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$6,095
|Maintenance
|$1,293
|$1,930
|$2,384
|$634
|$4,936
|$11,177
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$916
|$1,068
|$1,246
|$4,691
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,774
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,008
|Financing
|$1,767
|$1,421
|$1,052
|$658
|$239
|$5,136
|Depreciation
|$5,926
|$2,694
|$2,394
|$2,149
|$1,958
|$15,121
|Fuel
|$3,366
|$3,467
|$3,570
|$3,678
|$3,788
|$17,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,950
|$11,538
|$11,591
|$9,500
|$13,518
|$62,097
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$5,279
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$1,672
|$2,065
|$549
|$4,276
|$9,681
|Repairs
|$586
|$680
|$793
|$925
|$1,079
|$4,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,537
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,739
|Financing
|$1,530
|$1,231
|$911
|$570
|$207
|$4,448
|Depreciation
|$5,133
|$2,333
|$2,074
|$1,861
|$1,696
|$13,097
|Fuel
|$2,915
|$3,003
|$3,092
|$3,186
|$3,281
|$15,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,815
|$9,994
|$10,040
|$8,228
|$11,708
|$53,785
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$6,767
|Maintenance
|$1,435
|$2,143
|$2,647
|$704
|$5,481
|$12,409
|Repairs
|$752
|$871
|$1,017
|$1,186
|$1,383
|$5,209
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,970
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,229
|Financing
|$1,961
|$1,578
|$1,167
|$730
|$265
|$5,702
|Depreciation
|$6,579
|$2,991
|$2,658
|$2,386
|$2,174
|$16,787
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,708
|$12,810
|$12,869
|$10,547
|$15,008
|$68,942
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$1,364
|$2,037
|$2,515
|$669
|$5,209
|$11,793
|Repairs
|$714
|$828
|$966
|$1,127
|$1,315
|$4,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,872
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,119
|Financing
|$1,864
|$1,499
|$1,110
|$694
|$252
|$5,419
|Depreciation
|$6,252
|$2,842
|$2,526
|$2,267
|$2,066
|$15,954
|Fuel
|$3,551
|$3,658
|$3,767
|$3,881
|$3,997
|$18,854
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,829
|$12,174
|$12,230
|$10,023
|$14,263
|$65,519
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$5,375
|Maintenance
|$1,140
|$1,702
|$2,102
|$559
|$4,353
|$9,857
|Repairs
|$597
|$692
|$808
|$942
|$1,099
|$4,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,565
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,771
|Financing
|$1,558
|$1,253
|$927
|$580
|$211
|$4,529
|Depreciation
|$5,226
|$2,376
|$2,111
|$1,895
|$1,727
|$13,335
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,066
|$10,175
|$10,222
|$8,378
|$11,921
|$54,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,271
|$5,999
|Maintenance
|$1,273
|$1,900
|$2,346
|$624
|$4,859
|$11,001
|Repairs
|$666
|$773
|$901
|$1,051
|$1,226
|$4,618
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,746
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,976
|Financing
|$1,739
|$1,399
|$1,035
|$648
|$235
|$5,055
|Depreciation
|$5,833
|$2,651
|$2,356
|$2,115
|$1,928
|$14,883
|Fuel
|$3,313
|$3,413
|$3,514
|$3,620
|$3,729
|$17,588
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,699
|$11,356
|$11,409
|$9,350
|$13,305
|$61,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$949
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$5,039
|Maintenance
|$1,069
|$1,596
|$1,971
|$524
|$4,081
|$9,241
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$757
|$883
|$1,030
|$3,879
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,467
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,660
|Financing
|$1,461
|$1,175
|$869
|$544
|$197
|$4,246
|Depreciation
|$4,899
|$2,227
|$1,979
|$1,777
|$1,619
|$12,501
|Fuel
|$2,783
|$2,867
|$2,952
|$3,041
|$3,132
|$14,774
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,187
|$9,539
|$9,583
|$7,854
|$11,176
|$51,340
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$5,279
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$1,672
|$2,065
|$549
|$4,276
|$9,681
|Repairs
|$586
|$680
|$793
|$925
|$1,079
|$4,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,537
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,739
|Financing
|$1,530
|$1,231
|$911
|$570
|$207
|$4,448
|Depreciation
|$5,133
|$2,333
|$2,074
|$1,861
|$1,696
|$13,097
|Fuel
|$2,915
|$3,003
|$3,092
|$3,186
|$3,281
|$15,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,815
|$9,994
|$10,040
|$8,228
|$11,708
|$53,785
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$5,375
|Maintenance
|$1,140
|$1,702
|$2,102
|$559
|$4,353
|$9,857
|Repairs
|$597
|$692
|$808
|$942
|$1,099
|$4,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,565
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,771
|Financing
|$1,558
|$1,253
|$927
|$580
|$211
|$4,529
|Depreciation
|$5,226
|$2,376
|$2,111
|$1,895
|$1,727
|$13,335
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,066
|$10,175
|$10,222
|$8,378
|$11,921
|$54,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$6,239
|Maintenance
|$1,323
|$1,976
|$2,440
|$649
|$5,053
|$11,441
|Repairs
|$693
|$803
|$937
|$1,093
|$1,275
|$4,802
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,816
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,055
|Financing
|$1,808
|$1,455
|$1,076
|$673
|$244
|$5,257
|Depreciation
|$6,066
|$2,757
|$2,451
|$2,200
|$2,005
|$15,478
|Fuel
|$3,445
|$3,549
|$3,654
|$3,765
|$3,878
|$18,291
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,327
|$11,811
|$11,865
|$9,724
|$13,837
|$63,564
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$5,231
|Maintenance
|$1,110
|$1,657
|$2,046
|$544
|$4,237
|$9,593
|Repairs
|$581
|$674
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,523
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,723
|Financing
|$1,516
|$1,220
|$903
|$565
|$205
|$4,408
|Depreciation
|$5,086
|$2,312
|$2,055
|$1,844
|$1,681
|$12,978
|Fuel
|$2,889
|$2,976
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,336
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,689
|$9,903
|$9,948
|$8,153
|$11,602
|$53,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,271
|$5,999
|Maintenance
|$1,273
|$1,900
|$2,346
|$624
|$4,859
|$11,001
|Repairs
|$666
|$773
|$901
|$1,051
|$1,226
|$4,618
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,746
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,976
|Financing
|$1,739
|$1,399
|$1,035
|$648
|$235
|$5,055
|Depreciation
|$5,833
|$2,651
|$2,356
|$2,115
|$1,928
|$14,883
|Fuel
|$3,313
|$3,413
|$3,514
|$3,620
|$3,729
|$17,588
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,699
|$11,356
|$11,409
|$9,350
|$13,305
|$61,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$5,375
|Maintenance
|$1,140
|$1,702
|$2,102
|$559
|$4,353
|$9,857
|Repairs
|$597
|$692
|$808
|$942
|$1,099
|$4,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,565
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,771
|Financing
|$1,558
|$1,253
|$927
|$580
|$211
|$4,529
|Depreciation
|$5,226
|$2,376
|$2,111
|$1,895
|$1,727
|$13,335
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,066
|$10,175
|$10,222
|$8,378
|$11,921
|$54,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,423
|Maintenance
|$1,150
|$1,718
|$2,121
|$564
|$4,392
|$9,945
|Repairs
|$602
|$698
|$815
|$950
|$1,109
|$4,174
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,579
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,787
|Financing
|$1,572
|$1,264
|$936
|$585
|$212
|$4,570
|Depreciation
|$5,273
|$2,397
|$2,130
|$1,912
|$1,742
|$13,454
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,192
|$10,266
|$10,314
|$8,452
|$12,028
|$55,251
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,472
|$1,515
|$7,151
|Maintenance
|$1,517
|$2,265
|$2,797
|$744
|$5,792
|$13,113
|Repairs
|$794
|$921
|$1,074
|$1,253
|$1,462
|$5,504
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,082
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$2,356
|Financing
|$2,073
|$1,667
|$1,234
|$772
|$280
|$6,026
|Depreciation
|$6,952
|$3,160
|$2,809
|$2,521
|$2,298
|$17,740
|Fuel
|$3,949
|$4,068
|$4,188
|$4,315
|$4,445
|$20,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,713
|$13,537
|$13,599
|$11,145
|$15,860
|$72,854
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$5,087
|Maintenance
|$1,079
|$1,611
|$1,990
|$529
|$4,120
|$9,329
|Repairs
|$565
|$655
|$764
|$891
|$1,040
|$3,916
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,481
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,676
|Financing
|$1,474
|$1,186
|$878
|$549
|$199
|$4,287
|Depreciation
|$4,946
|$2,248
|$1,998
|$1,794
|$1,635
|$12,620
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,894
|$2,980
|$3,070
|$3,162
|$14,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,313
|$9,630
|$9,675
|$7,929
|$11,283
|$51,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$5,855
|Maintenance
|$1,242
|$1,854
|$2,290
|$609
|$4,742
|$10,737
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$880
|$1,026
|$1,197
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,704
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,929
|Financing
|$1,697
|$1,365
|$1,010
|$632
|$229
|$4,934
|Depreciation
|$5,693
|$2,588
|$2,300
|$2,064
|$1,881
|$14,525
|Fuel
|$3,233
|$3,331
|$3,429
|$3,533
|$3,639
|$17,165
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,322
|$11,084
|$11,135
|$9,126
|$12,986
|$59,652
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$6,623
|Maintenance
|$1,405
|$2,098
|$2,590
|$689
|$5,364
|$12,145
|Repairs
|$736
|$853
|$995
|$1,161
|$1,354
|$5,098
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,928
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,182
|Financing
|$1,920
|$1,544
|$1,143
|$715
|$259
|$5,581
|Depreciation
|$6,439
|$2,927
|$2,601
|$2,335
|$2,128
|$16,430
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,331
|$12,537
|$12,595
|$10,322
|$14,689
|$67,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,520
|$1,877
|$499
|$3,887
|$8,801
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$721
|$841
|$981
|$3,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,397
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,581
|Financing
|$1,391
|$1,119
|$828
|$518
|$188
|$4,044
|Depreciation
|$4,666
|$2,121
|$1,885
|$1,692
|$1,542
|$11,906
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,559
|$9,085
|$9,127
|$7,480
|$10,644
|$48,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,200
|$5,663
|Maintenance
|$1,201
|$1,794
|$2,215
|$589
|$4,587
|$10,385
|Repairs
|$629
|$729
|$851
|$992
|$1,158
|$4,359
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,648
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,866
|Financing
|$1,641
|$1,320
|$977
|$611
|$222
|$4,772
|Depreciation
|$5,506
|$2,503
|$2,224
|$1,997
|$1,820
|$14,049
|Fuel
|$3,127
|$3,221
|$3,317
|$3,417
|$3,520
|$16,603
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,820
|$10,720
|$10,770
|$8,826
|$12,560
|$57,696
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,293
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$1,413
|$1,454
|$6,863
|Maintenance
|$1,456
|$2,174
|$2,684
|$714
|$5,558
|$12,585
|Repairs
|$762
|$884
|$1,031
|$1,203
|$1,403
|$5,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,998
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,261
|Financing
|$1,989
|$1,600
|$1,184
|$741
|$269
|$5,783
|Depreciation
|$6,672
|$3,033
|$2,696
|$2,420
|$2,205
|$17,026
|Fuel
|$3,790
|$3,904
|$4,020
|$4,141
|$4,266
|$20,120
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,959
|$12,992
|$13,052
|$10,696
|$15,221
|$69,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,520
|$1,877
|$499
|$3,887
|$8,801
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$721
|$841
|$981
|$3,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,397
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,581
|Financing
|$1,391
|$1,119
|$828
|$518
|$188
|$4,044
|Depreciation
|$4,666
|$2,121
|$1,885
|$1,692
|$1,542
|$11,906
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,559
|$9,085
|$9,127
|$7,480
|$10,644
|$48,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$7,055
|Maintenance
|$1,496
|$2,234
|$2,759
|$734
|$5,714
|$12,937
|Repairs
|$784
|$908
|$1,060
|$1,236
|$1,442
|$5,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,054
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,324
|Financing
|$2,045
|$1,645
|$1,217
|$761
|$276
|$5,945
|Depreciation
|$6,859
|$3,118
|$2,771
|$2,487
|$2,267
|$17,502
|Fuel
|$3,896
|$4,013
|$4,132
|$4,257
|$4,385
|$20,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,462
|$13,355
|$13,417
|$10,996
|$15,647
|$71,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,344
|$1,383
|$6,527
|Maintenance
|$1,384
|$2,067
|$2,553
|$679
|$5,286
|$11,969
|Repairs
|$725
|$840
|$981
|$1,144
|$1,334
|$5,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,900
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,150
|Financing
|$1,892
|$1,522
|$1,126
|$704
|$256
|$5,500
|Depreciation
|$6,346
|$2,885
|$2,564
|$2,301
|$2,097
|$16,192
|Fuel
|$3,604
|$3,713
|$3,823
|$3,939
|$4,057
|$19,135
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,080
|$12,356
|$12,413
|$10,173
|$14,476
|$66,497
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$6,095
|Maintenance
|$1,293
|$1,930
|$2,384
|$634
|$4,936
|$11,177
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$916
|$1,068
|$1,246
|$4,691
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,774
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,008
|Financing
|$1,767
|$1,421
|$1,052
|$658
|$239
|$5,136
|Depreciation
|$5,926
|$2,694
|$2,394
|$2,149
|$1,958
|$15,121
|Fuel
|$3,366
|$3,467
|$3,570
|$3,678
|$3,788
|$17,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,950
|$11,538
|$11,591
|$9,500
|$13,518
|$62,097
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,471
|Maintenance
|$1,161
|$1,733
|$2,140
|$569
|$4,431
|$10,033
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$822
|$959
|$1,118
|$4,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,593
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,802
|Financing
|$1,586
|$1,276
|$944
|$591
|$214
|$4,610
|Depreciation
|$5,319
|$2,418
|$2,149
|$1,929
|$1,758
|$13,573
|Fuel
|$3,021
|$3,112
|$3,205
|$3,301
|$3,401
|$16,040
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,317
|$10,357
|$10,405
|$8,527
|$12,134
|$55,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,293
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$1,413
|$1,454
|$6,863
|Maintenance
|$1,456
|$2,174
|$2,684
|$714
|$5,558
|$12,585
|Repairs
|$762
|$884
|$1,031
|$1,203
|$1,403
|$5,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,998
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,261
|Financing
|$1,989
|$1,600
|$1,184
|$741
|$269
|$5,783
|Depreciation
|$6,672
|$3,033
|$2,696
|$2,420
|$2,205
|$17,026
|Fuel
|$3,790
|$3,904
|$4,020
|$4,141
|$4,266
|$20,120
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,959
|$12,992
|$13,052
|$10,696
|$15,221
|$69,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,281
|$6,047
|Maintenance
|$1,283
|$1,915
|$2,365
|$629
|$4,898
|$11,089
|Repairs
|$672
|$779
|$908
|$1,060
|$1,236
|$4,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,760
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,992
|Financing
|$1,753
|$1,410
|$1,043
|$653
|$237
|$5,095
|Depreciation
|$5,879
|$2,672
|$2,375
|$2,132
|$1,943
|$15,002
|Fuel
|$3,339
|$3,440
|$3,542
|$3,649
|$3,759
|$17,728
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,824
|$11,447
|$11,500
|$9,425
|$13,411
|$61,608
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 F-350 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019