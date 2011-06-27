  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Good Truck

dbweaver, 11/24/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is the best, hardest working, most dependable work truck I have ever had. I have 129,000mi on it with only one repair, which was a new clutch kit.

