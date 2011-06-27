Used 1990 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

dleddingpaulinapeak , 11/13/2009

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck to pull my large pontoon boat in the summer, snowmobiles in the winter and the like. at 136,000 it gets it done without so much as a grunt. lots of power and suspension to handle everything I've thrown at it. at the cost of a new F250, I think you'd be a fool to buy new when you can drive a classic, awesome truck like this one. I bought this truck from the original owner who took cae of it and babied like I do. it hasn't had a teenager mud bog the hell out of it - this probably has a lot to do with it being such a good driver to date. with the 460 V8, it is with out a doubt, a gas junkie, I average 11mpg, ouch.