Used 1990 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 F-250
4.8
4 reviews
See all F-250s for sale
List Price Estimate
$828 - $1,744
TUFF OLD SCHOOL F250 RIG

dleddingpaulinapeak, 11/13/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck to pull my large pontoon boat in the summer, snowmobiles in the winter and the like. at 136,000 it gets it done without so much as a grunt. lots of power and suspension to handle everything I've thrown at it. at the cost of a new F250, I think you'd be a fool to buy new when you can drive a classic, awesome truck like this one. I bought this truck from the original owner who took cae of it and babied like I do. it hasn't had a teenager mud bog the hell out of it - this probably has a lot to do with it being such a good driver to date. with the 460 V8, it is with out a doubt, a gas junkie, I average 11mpg, ouch.

Not too bad

rodneymackinnon, 01/13/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I was ripped off when I bought the car (seller said it only had 75,000 miles, it actually had 175,000). Still, it had performed extremely well with minimal repairs despite rigorous abuse. The performance with the 7.5L is very nice, if you're willing to sacrifice gas mileage. The only major complaint is the idiotic electrical system. Every conceivable item has an individual ground that is connected to random bits of the frame. Really shoddy.

good old truck

fordman82, 12/20/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

needs more power ford shouldnt have put a 302/5.0l in a 3/4ton 4+4 truck. but unloaded its is just fine and it will pull my 25foot pontoon boat. thank god for the 5 speed

Good Truck

madman121, 09/01/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The truck is a great vehicle. It goes anywhere and everywhere.

