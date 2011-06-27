  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2002 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,500
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,500
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle53.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,500
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,500
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,500
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,500
Front head room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,500
Rear head room41 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,500
Front track68.7 in.
Length245.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight5790 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Height77.2 in.
Maximum payload3010 lbs.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,500
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,500
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT235/85R E tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,500
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,500
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
