Used 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 F-250 Super Duty
4.6
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Truck Ever with exceptions...

Awesome Truck, 04/11/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Lariat, leather, 4x4, V-10, bucket power seats, power everything for that matter, HUGE...needed a megaphone to talk to the people riding with me I had so much room! This truck is the best truck I have ever owned. I am 6'5", 300 lbs. I have 56" shoulders. I have never ridden in another vehicle that I could actually feel comfortable. 12,000 lb trailer, no problem. Missing a gas station. HUGE problem. I live in -20 to -30 below temps. Warm up, 4x4, terrible gas mileage, 4-6 mpg for the winter. Up to 17.3 mpg at 60 on cruise and wind behind me going downhill.

It's a winner

russ, 09/01/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This has been a great truck! It is fire-engine red with a matching shell that makes it all look like a customized "expedition" and it runs as good as it looks. People are stopping me and asking about it all the time. I am extremely happy that I bought it. Pulling a travel trailer with a headwind can be awful on gas mileage tho. 12 mpg in town, 15-18 hwy and 6-9 towing 7k lbs. Well worth the extra money for gas because it IS so reliable.

Great Truck

roger, 02/05/2007
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Had a $40 part go out of my tranny at 57,000 miles. That was the only problem I have had mechanically. Mileage is 7-10 mpg in the winter and 11- 15 in the summer for combined highway and city. I have the V-10. Lots of power and the Lariat heated leather seats are amazing. I am 6'5" and have room to spare. Very nice.

Tough Truck

HPDKnight, 11/13/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

So far its been a great truck, I have been getting alot of remarks about how wonderful my truck looks. I love the power of this vehicle.

F-250 Superduty Powerstroke

Bryant, 04/16/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Awesome power, good fuel economy. I have pulled 10,000 lb. trailers, hauled welding machines, dirt and rock, never got it to breathing hard. Couple of mechanical issues - AC compressor, and camshaft position sensor.

