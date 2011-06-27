Used 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Best Truck Ever with exceptions... Awesome Truck , 04/11/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Lariat, leather, 4x4, V-10, bucket power seats, power everything for that matter, HUGE...needed a megaphone to talk to the people riding with me I had so much room! This truck is the best truck I have ever owned. I am 6'5", 300 lbs. I have 56" shoulders. I have never ridden in another vehicle that I could actually feel comfortable. 12,000 lb trailer, no problem. Missing a gas station. HUGE problem. I live in -20 to -30 below temps. Warm up, 4x4, terrible gas mileage, 4-6 mpg for the winter. Up to 17.3 mpg at 60 on cruise and wind behind me going downhill. Report Abuse

It's a winner russ , 09/01/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This has been a great truck! It is fire-engine red with a matching shell that makes it all look like a customized "expedition" and it runs as good as it looks. People are stopping me and asking about it all the time. I am extremely happy that I bought it. Pulling a travel trailer with a headwind can be awful on gas mileage tho. 12 mpg in town, 15-18 hwy and 6-9 towing 7k lbs. Well worth the extra money for gas because it IS so reliable.

Great Truck roger , 02/05/2007 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Had a $40 part go out of my tranny at 57,000 miles. That was the only problem I have had mechanically. Mileage is 7-10 mpg in the winter and 11- 15 in the summer for combined highway and city. I have the V-10. Lots of power and the Lariat heated leather seats are amazing. I am 6'5" and have room to spare. Very nice.

Tough Truck HPDKnight , 11/13/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful So far its been a great truck, I have been getting alot of remarks about how wonderful my truck looks. I love the power of this vehicle.