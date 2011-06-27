  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG151514
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg14/18 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/342.0 mi.254.8/327.6 mi.236.6/309.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.18.2 gal.18.2 gal.
Combined MPG151514
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Wheel base155.0 in.116.8 in.116.8 in.
Length235.3 in.197.1 in.197.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.7500 lbs.7500 lbs.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Heightno70.8 in.70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colonial White
  • Light Opal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Tucson Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Clearcoat Metallic
  • Desert Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crimson Clearcoat
  • Sunrise Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crimson Clearcoat
  • Colonial White
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tucson Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Desert Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Light Opal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Colonial White
  • Crimson Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tucson Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Opal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Clearcoat Metallic
  • Desert Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
