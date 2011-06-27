  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Expedition Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Expedition
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131414
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg12/17 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/450.0 mi.312.0/442.0 mi.312.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG131414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4750 rpm240 hp @ 4750 rpm240 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.4 ft.40.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front hip room61.5 in.61.5 in.61.5 in.
Front shoulder room63.9 in.63.9 in.63.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
Measurements
Length204.6 in.204.6 in.204.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.5900 lbs.5900 lbs.
Height76.6 in.74.3 in.74.3 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.1800.0 lbs.1800.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.1 in.119.1 in.119.1 in.
Width78.6 in.78.6 in.78.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
