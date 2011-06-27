Used 2017 Ford Escape Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Escape SUV
SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,741*
Total Cash Price
$17,470
SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,311*
Total Cash Price
$22,187
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,311*
Total Cash Price
$22,187
Titanium 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,915*
Total Cash Price
$19,217
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,011*
Total Cash Price
$18,169
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$692
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$3,674
|Maintenance
|$298
|$1,872
|$765
|$1,004
|$1,934
|$5,873
|Repairs
|$321
|$466
|$545
|$636
|$741
|$2,709
|Taxes & Fees
|$956
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,120
|Financing
|$940
|$755
|$559
|$350
|$127
|$2,731
|Depreciation
|$3,896
|$1,561
|$1,373
|$1,217
|$1,092
|$9,139
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,326
|$6,668
|$5,315
|$5,341
|$6,091
|$31,741
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$879
|$906
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$4,666
|Maintenance
|$378
|$2,377
|$972
|$1,275
|$2,456
|$7,459
|Repairs
|$408
|$592
|$692
|$808
|$941
|$3,440
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,214
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,422
|Financing
|$1,194
|$959
|$710
|$445
|$161
|$3,468
|Depreciation
|$4,948
|$1,982
|$1,744
|$1,546
|$1,387
|$11,607
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,574
|$8,468
|$6,750
|$6,783
|$7,736
|$40,311
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$879
|$906
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$4,666
|Maintenance
|$378
|$2,377
|$972
|$1,275
|$2,456
|$7,459
|Repairs
|$408
|$592
|$692
|$808
|$941
|$3,440
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,214
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,422
|Financing
|$1,194
|$959
|$710
|$445
|$161
|$3,468
|Depreciation
|$4,948
|$1,982
|$1,744
|$1,546
|$1,387
|$11,607
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,574
|$8,468
|$6,750
|$6,783
|$7,736
|$40,311
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$761
|$784
|$807
|$832
|$857
|$4,041
|Maintenance
|$328
|$2,059
|$842
|$1,104
|$2,127
|$6,460
|Repairs
|$353
|$513
|$600
|$700
|$815
|$2,980
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,052
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,232
|Financing
|$1,034
|$831
|$615
|$385
|$140
|$3,004
|Depreciation
|$4,286
|$1,717
|$1,510
|$1,339
|$1,201
|$10,053
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,159
|$7,335
|$5,847
|$5,875
|$6,700
|$34,915
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Escape SUV S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$720
|$742
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$3,821
|Maintenance
|$310
|$1,947
|$796
|$1,044
|$2,011
|$6,108
|Repairs
|$334
|$485
|$567
|$661
|$771
|$2,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$994
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,165
|Financing
|$978
|$785
|$581
|$364
|$132
|$2,840
|Depreciation
|$4,052
|$1,623
|$1,428
|$1,266
|$1,136
|$9,505
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,659
|$6,935
|$5,528
|$5,555
|$6,335
|$33,011
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Escape
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Escape in Virginia is:not available
