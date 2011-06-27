Used 2016 Ford Escape Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escape SUV
SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,081*
Total Cash Price
$15,252
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,013*
Total Cash Price
$19,370
SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,013*
Total Cash Price
$19,370
Titanium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,389*
Total Cash Price
$16,777
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,404*
Total Cash Price
$15,862
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$811
|$3,828
|Maintenance
|$1,802
|$741
|$1,002
|$262
|$2,078
|$5,885
|Repairs
|$458
|$532
|$621
|$724
|$845
|$3,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$841
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,005
|Financing
|$820
|$660
|$488
|$306
|$110
|$2,384
|Depreciation
|$3,591
|$1,387
|$1,221
|$1,082
|$971
|$8,252
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,843
|$5,762
|$5,846
|$4,962
|$6,668
|$33,081
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,030
|$4,862
|Maintenance
|$2,289
|$941
|$1,273
|$333
|$2,639
|$7,474
|Repairs
|$582
|$676
|$789
|$919
|$1,073
|$4,039
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,068
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,276
|Financing
|$1,041
|$838
|$620
|$389
|$140
|$3,028
|Depreciation
|$4,561
|$1,761
|$1,551
|$1,374
|$1,233
|$10,480
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,501
|$7,318
|$7,424
|$6,302
|$8,468
|$42,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$892
|$4,211
|Maintenance
|$1,982
|$815
|$1,102
|$288
|$2,286
|$6,474
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$796
|$930
|$3,498
|Taxes & Fees
|$925
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,106
|Financing
|$902
|$726
|$537
|$337
|$121
|$2,622
|Depreciation
|$3,950
|$1,526
|$1,343
|$1,190
|$1,068
|$9,077
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,827
|$6,338
|$6,431
|$5,458
|$7,335
|$36,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Escape SUV S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$843
|$3,981
|Maintenance
|$1,874
|$771
|$1,042
|$272
|$2,161
|$6,120
|Repairs
|$476
|$553
|$646
|$753
|$879
|$3,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$875
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,045
|Financing
|$853
|$686
|$508
|$318
|$114
|$2,479
|Depreciation
|$3,735
|$1,442
|$1,270
|$1,125
|$1,010
|$8,582
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,237
|$5,992
|$6,080
|$5,160
|$6,935
|$34,404
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Escape
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford Escape in Virginia is:not available
