Used 2011 Ford Edge Consumer Reviews

Beware jwax1 , 10/29/2014 63 of 64 people found this review helpful My review is based on: !. Lousy customer service from Ford Motor Co (not the dealership). 2. The design of the engine. The water pump on this engine is located inside the engine. At 91,000 miles, our water pump went out. The "overtemp" light went off about 30 seconds before we stopped. The engine is BLOWN! A water pump going out should NOT be the end of an engine. We had NO indication that we had a problem before this occurred, and had even had the oil changed one week before this occurrence. Now comes the Customer service problem....NO support from Ford! The dealership was fantastic, but Customer Service was ridiculous! Not expecting a new engine, just help with repair!

Big Disappointment Mike R. , 10/16/2010 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2008 Ford Edge Limited AWD for a 2011 with the same trim and options. I was so impressed with the quality, performance and reliability of my 2008 that I was drawn back to the Ford Edge when it was time for a new vehicle. So far it has been nothing but regret! My 2011 has much more road noise, loud clunking in right front suspension, worse gas mileage, less power (despite 20 hp increase over 2008), back-up camera that only works 50% of the time and touch screen that goes blank for no apparent reason. I could go on but limited to only 700 characters here. I only have 1500 miles on this vehicle and already have laundry list for service department when I have time to take in.

Please Think This Purchase Thru Carefully MommaKathy , 06/29/2016 SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 89 of 93 people found this review helpful Yesterday morning I would have told you I love my Edge. Today it is junk. We bought our 2011 Edge used with 48,000 miles. It has been meticulously maintained and lovingly driven. We typically drive cars at least 200,000 miles and subscribe to the theory that if you take care of the car and replace parts when they need it, it will take care of you for a long time. Yesterday, two minutes after leaving my home, a light came on warning that my coolant was at a dangerous temperature. I had it towed only to discover that the water pump had failed and since it is internally located in the engine, it has destroyed my engine. I will either have to replace the engine, only to risk a repeat of this episode in 50,000 miles or so, or get another car. After researching this, I have found this is fairly common on the Edge, Flex, Taurus and F-150. Just to replace the water pump prior to catastrophic failure is over $2000 and they will fail at some point, folks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

BLOWN ENGINE :( Donna Z THomas , 02/24/2015 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful 2011 Ford Edge with a bad water pump that blew up and ruined the engine at 91,000 miles. Light came on, car jerked, pulled over and towed to Ford Dealer. Blown water pump caused engine oil and antifreeze to mix and destroy the engine. Now the car dealer needs $5000 to replace with a rebuilt engine. Took a check for car, not going to purchase another Ford at this time.