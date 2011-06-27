Used 2000 Ford Econoline Wagon Consumer Reviews
Proven Winner
You ever notice how many emergency vehicles and fleet vehicles are the Econoline. There is a reason there are nowhere near as many Chevy/GMC or Dodge vans chosen by the pros. This is my second E150 conversion and I put over 250,000 miles on my 1st ('88) but couldnt pass smog in SoCal so I had to trade it in for this one. So far, only had the alternator go out on this one and my 88 went a quarter million mile on the orig motor and transmission without ever a problem. Take care of these American Icons and they can last nearly forever. In the 70's I used to drive an Econoline between SD and LA for years as a Bonded Courier. Would not want any other ride because I never once had a problem!
Ford- poor quality
This is our first ford and we bought it new. In its first two years, the AC system broke down five times (compressor was replaced twice, expansion valve replaced four times, electrical switch replaced, flapper door repaired), the transmission had to be rebuilt, a door latch broke, the connection between the steering column and the steering box needed replacement twice, one front seatbelt replaced, a horrendous grinding noise at start-up from the AC compressor from day one to this day (the dealer showed us a Ford service bulletin that says such a noise is normal). Other than that, the truck has been trouble free.
Watch Those Brakes
I have a 2000 E350 Superduty van with v10. Performance is great - gas mileage ... well you don't buy a v10 for the mileage, you buy it for the POWER. The problem is I have 4 wheel disc brakes and after 45,000 miles I needed a brake job. What I discovered is that Ford uses cheap discs which rusted and required all four replaced. The cost was out of sight! My suggestion is watch out when buying used; check the discs.
just love it
Ours happens to be a 2000 conversion van setup, high-top, and it is the best van we have had. At first when we bought it we had to get used to its massive size, but once you climb inside its a total different view. Equipped with a TV and DVD system it makes long road trips a lot more fun and relaxing. The captain chairs are plenty wide and well cushioned for those long hauls. Ours came with leather interior and separate sound systems front and rear. Its perfect for almost everything we do with it and it stands out which makes peoples heads turn and we like the comments. I would definitely buy another one in the future.
big money pit
I bought the van because we do alot of camping. I just paid it off in October of this year. Since Last year I have easily put 6K into the van. Alternator, tie rods, bearings, front end problems, transmission, Calipers, gear shift box, sensors, fuel pump, weird stuff like, "regulating bleeder valve". I love the van and the ride, just cant afford it anymore. It is seriously putting me in debt.
