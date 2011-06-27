  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-Series Van
  4. Used 2012 Ford E-Series Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Ford E-Series Van E-250 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 E-Series Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,630
See E-Series Van Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,630
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,630
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,630
Torque286 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle48.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,630
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,630
Racks and Bins Upgrade Package 1 - Ladder Rackyes
Commercial Van Value Packageyes
Commercial Van Value Package Discount w/Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Racks and Bins Upgrade Package 2 - Electrical Contractor/Appliance Repairyes
Interior Upgrade Packageyes
EconoCargo Upgrade - General Delivery Packageyes
Mid-Series Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Interior Upgrade Package (w/Carpet Floor Covering and Commercial Van Value Package)yes
Ford Work Solutions Preparation Package 4 Speakersyes
Racks and Bins Upgrade Package 3 - Plumbing/HVAC Serviceyes
Commercial Van Value Package Discountyes
Crew Van Packageyes
High-Series Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Ford Work Solutions Preparation Package 2 Speakersyes
Commercial Van Value Package w/Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Trailer Towing Package Class II/III/IVyes
Insulation Packageyes
Interior Upgrade Package (w/Vinyl Floor Covering and Commercial Van Value Package)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,630
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,630
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,630
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,630
Modified Vehicle Wiring Kityes
Satellite Radioyes
Premium Van Groupyes
Cloth Upholsteryyes
Cruise Controlyes
Masterack Quiet Flex Composite Racks and Binsyes
User Defined Switchesyes
Dual Captain's Chairs w/3-Passenger Rear Bench Seatyes
Cargo Lighting Packageyes
Message Centeryes
Dual Cloth Captain's Chairsyes
Vinyl Rear Floor Coveringyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Playeryes
Masterack Racks and Binsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief by Telogisyes
Radio Deleteyes
Ash Cup/Coin Holder w/Lidyes
Power Driver's Seatyes
Navigation w/HD Satellite Radio (Late Availability)yes
EconoCargo Systemyes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
Media Gateway Module (SYNC)yes
High Capacity Air Conditioning w/Auxiliary Heateryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,630
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,630
Front head room42.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,630
All-Around Windowsyes
Sliding Side Cargo Dooryes
Swing-Out Side/Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
Manual Aero Mirrorsyes
16" x 7.0" Painted White Steel Wheelsyes
Chrome Rear Step Bumperyes
Spare Tire And Wheel Not Includedyes
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
Hubcap Deleteyes
Auxiliary Fuel Portyes
Power Groupyes
Fixed Side/Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Black Rear Step Bumperyes
16" x 7.0" Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
Telescopic Power Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Additional 2 Door/Ignition Keysyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,630
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity278.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5313 lbs.
Gross weight8900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place237.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3610 lbs.
Length216.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Height84.8 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track66.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,630
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Medium Pebble, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,630
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,630
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,630
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See E-Series Van Inventory

Related Used 2012 Ford E-Series Van E-250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles