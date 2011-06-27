  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford E-350 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 E-350
1 reviews
1993 HEAVY DUTY CLUB WAGON

JEEPSTER, 10/12/2005
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I got this van for long trips; I live in Florida and travel to where I lived before in Michigan. It has a lot of power, it was used to move my brother to Florida, pulling a loaded 5x8 enclosed trailer several times.

