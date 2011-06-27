Used 2006 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love this car
Love this car in every way. I'm a tall guy so it has plenty of room. This is my second Vic. I will drive these cars until I can't find one anymore...Parts are cheap, easy to repair myself. Never had any Major problems. Recommend cross drilled rotors and ceramic/ Kevlar pads. Made this beast stop like a smaller ride. Happy driving!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
If you don't have one, get one
I am a Ford guy and I owned couple of Tauruses before but when I bought my Crown Vic I discovered a completely new class of vehicle. The comfort and the style beat any other car on the market; the price too. I've been in many cars (I am not fan of SUVs) but the size and almost classical style make it stick out in the sea of compact imports. It can always use some more power but the stock engine is easily upgradeable to about 300HP with couple of mods. It's easy to work on the engine if you're into that - there is a lot of room under the hood to add stuff too.
It's all good
This car, while not as heavy as a Cad I used to drive, is very comfortable and has excellent vision characteristics, instrutment cluster, steering wheel control of radio and speed control (have added in an iPod which is also controlled by the steering wheel. Have added on a device, which I had to order from England that allows attachment of GPS and/or iPod to a plate that fits onto the dash and beauty strip on the lower dash.. some road noise on concrete use Quite Coast spay in trunk and door panels now very quite, seats good for me 6'3" and very good on long drives driving or riding a co- pilot very good buy on an excellent used vehicle added on extended warranty and I'm good to go & fast
mileage, and ride
I live in Mass. I purchased this in S.C. while visiting our daughter. I traded in a 91 Crown Vic. I couldn't believe how quiet it was, and how comfortable the ride was and the front leg room. I am 6'1" (rear leg room I don't know). The front leg room was a lot more than my 91 and my other vehicle, a mint condition 86 Town Car. Driving it around the Hilton Head/Bluffton area in heavy traffic and the Savanna GA area, all heavy city traffic, the car gave me 23mpg. Coming home on the Interstate with the cruise set around 70mph the car averaged 28 mph; that to me is unbelievable, I still average 23 & around 27 on the highway and there's a lot of hills up here. I LOVE IT.
Ford Fantastic
The Ford Crown Victoria is an excellent,dependable family sedan which surprisingly is also fun to drive. I purchased one with the sport suspension which gives the large,comfortable sedan great stability on the road, especially while negotiating tight corners. ABS and traction control add peace of mind on slick pavement. This is my four Crown Vic since the current platform debuted in 1991.
Sponsored cars related to the Crown Victoria
Related Used 2006 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner