Used 2006 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love this car TLowe , 03/25/2016 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Love this car in every way. I'm a tall guy so it has plenty of room. This is my second Vic. I will drive these cars until I can't find one anymore...Parts are cheap, easy to repair myself. Never had any Major problems. Recommend cross drilled rotors and ceramic/ Kevlar pads. Made this beast stop like a smaller ride. Happy driving! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

If you don't have one, get one Peshopavlov , 11/15/2005 3 of 19 people found this review helpful I am a Ford guy and I owned couple of Tauruses before but when I bought my Crown Vic I discovered a completely new class of vehicle. The comfort and the style beat any other car on the market; the price too. I've been in many cars (I am not fan of SUVs) but the size and almost classical style make it stick out in the sea of compact imports. It can always use some more power but the stock engine is easily upgradeable to about 300HP with couple of mods. It's easy to work on the engine if you're into that - there is a lot of room under the hood to add stuff too. Report Abuse

It's all good Wiley , 01/14/2010 5 of 34 people found this review helpful This car, while not as heavy as a Cad I used to drive, is very comfortable and has excellent vision characteristics, instrutment cluster, steering wheel control of radio and speed control (have added in an iPod which is also controlled by the steering wheel. Have added on a device, which I had to order from England that allows attachment of GPS and/or iPod to a plate that fits onto the dash and beauty strip on the lower dash.. some road noise on concrete use Quite Coast spay in trunk and door panels now very quite, seats good for me 6'3" and very good on long drives driving or riding a co- pilot very good buy on an excellent used vehicle added on extended warranty and I'm good to go & fast Report Abuse

mileage, and ride tonyd , 05/21/2006 2 of 18 people found this review helpful I live in Mass. I purchased this in S.C. while visiting our daughter. I traded in a 91 Crown Vic. I couldn't believe how quiet it was, and how comfortable the ride was and the front leg room. I am 6'1" (rear leg room I don't know). The front leg room was a lot more than my 91 and my other vehicle, a mint condition 86 Town Car. Driving it around the Hilton Head/Bluffton area in heavy traffic and the Savanna GA area, all heavy city traffic, the car gave me 23mpg. Coming home on the Interstate with the cruise set around 70mph the car averaged 28 mph; that to me is unbelievable, I still average 23 & around 27 on the highway and there's a lot of hills up here. I LOVE IT. Report Abuse