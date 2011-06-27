Used 2001 Ford Crown Victoria Consumer Reviews

Sensible Muscle Car Black Beauty , 09/21/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought one of the first CV Sport Models in 01. It is comfortable and sporty. Some women like it and some hate it. Being single I would prefer women like it. Its forboding and I get kidded about it looking like a police car. But what do they know! It is a very sensible car and I consider it a muscle car not unlike a Mustang although most women would perfer the Mustang. Rides great and handles well with fair gas milege. Report Abuse

Police Interceptor Tough as Nails fordmustang_27 , 02/19/2012 10 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought this car from auction in september 2011. Its the 2001 crown vic P71. Had low miles og 86k. It was a take home detective car. I bought it b/c it was in such good shape. Mechanically perfect absolutly no promblems what so ever. I loved the look, power, and comfort of it right away. It looked like a regular street car since it has the street package but i transformed it to a legit cop car. I did tint, center caps and spot light and came out great. Its silver and look very sharp with all the black I incorperated into it. Iv put 5000 miles on and i had no problems with it. Just did two oil changes and brakes thats it. Very reliable and dependable car. I will definitly buy another. Report Abuse

Most Reliable Car On The Planet viclover , 04/08/2009 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 10 of 31 people found this review helpful I just keep buying tires and change the oil. I havent had to do anything to my ex cop car. After the pigs beat it up for 130k miles I put another 190k on her. She is at 420k miles and still going. Report Abuse

A great bargin with lots of character. fieldtd , 08/28/2011 7 of 24 people found this review helpful This review is for the Police Interceptor model of the Crown Vic. I bought mine at a bargain price with low mileage, but some work needed, almost immediately after it was decommissioned from a metro police department. More than a year and several repairs later, I can say that this car was still a great deal: it's fairly reliable, comfortable, gets decent gas millage for a 2-ton car: about 19 city 25 highway if driven with a light foot (driving like Mad Max nets something closer to 15/20) and is very fun to drive. It also has a lot of character: there really aren't many other contemporary cars like it on the road. If Ford still made them, the first car I'd buy new would be another Crown Vic. Report Abuse