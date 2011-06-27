Used 2001 Ford Crown Victoria Consumer Reviews
Sensible Muscle Car
I bought one of the first CV Sport Models in 01. It is comfortable and sporty. Some women like it and some hate it. Being single I would prefer women like it. Its forboding and I get kidded about it looking like a police car. But what do they know! It is a very sensible car and I consider it a muscle car not unlike a Mustang although most women would perfer the Mustang. Rides great and handles well with fair gas milege.
Police Interceptor Tough as Nails
I bought this car from auction in september 2011. Its the 2001 crown vic P71. Had low miles og 86k. It was a take home detective car. I bought it b/c it was in such good shape. Mechanically perfect absolutly no promblems what so ever. I loved the look, power, and comfort of it right away. It looked like a regular street car since it has the street package but i transformed it to a legit cop car. I did tint, center caps and spot light and came out great. Its silver and look very sharp with all the black I incorperated into it. Iv put 5000 miles on and i had no problems with it. Just did two oil changes and brakes thats it. Very reliable and dependable car. I will definitly buy another.
Most Reliable Car On The Planet
I just keep buying tires and change the oil. I havent had to do anything to my ex cop car. After the pigs beat it up for 130k miles I put another 190k on her. She is at 420k miles and still going.
A great bargin with lots of character.
This review is for the Police Interceptor model of the Crown Vic. I bought mine at a bargain price with low mileage, but some work needed, almost immediately after it was decommissioned from a metro police department. More than a year and several repairs later, I can say that this car was still a great deal: it's fairly reliable, comfortable, gets decent gas millage for a 2-ton car: about 19 city 25 highway if driven with a light foot (driving like Mad Max nets something closer to 15/20) and is very fun to drive. It also has a lot of character: there really aren't many other contemporary cars like it on the road. If Ford still made them, the first car I'd buy new would be another Crown Vic.
P71 Police Cruiser
This is one reliable and strong vehicle. Bought used w. 117000 miles - only spent ~ $1000 on service/repairs over the last 4.5 years / 40.000 miles. Appears reasonably simple and cheap to fix. Somewhat noisy on highway. Winter traction is not very good, but winter tires help a lot. Lower rear diff. in police vehicle results in max. 23 mpg. on highway. Spacious interior and trunk - though trunk could be more regular and not so deep. Passing anywhere is swift and effortless with strong engine - though you can REALLY hear it because of the minimal sound insulation. If you don't commute this is one solid, safe car that's affordable used and cheap to maintain.
