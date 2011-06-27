  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford C-Max Energi
  4. Used 2016 Ford C-Max Energi
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Ford C-Max Energi Features & Specs

More about the 2016 C-Max Energi
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,770
See C-Max Energi Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,770
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Equipment Group 302Ayes
Equipment Group 303Ayes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Exterior Protection Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,770
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,770
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Stainless Steel Door-Scuff Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,770
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,770
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Full Vehicle Car Coveryes
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roofyes
Charge Port Door Graphicyes
Charge Cord Bagyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Maximum cargo capacity42.8 cu.ft.
Length173.6 in.
Curb weight3859 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Height63.8 in.
EPA interior volume118.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Tectonic Metallic
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,770
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,770
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See C-Max Energi Inventory

Related Used 2016 Ford C-Max Energi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles