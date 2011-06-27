Used 1991 Ford Aerostar Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.0/462.0 mi.
|336.0/462.0 mi.
|294.0/399.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|145 hp @ 4800 rpm
|145 hp @ 4800 rpm
|155 hp @ 4200 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|141 cu.ft.
|172 cu.ft.
|141 cu.ft.
|Length
|174.9 in.
|190.3 in.
|174.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3374 lbs.
|3478 lbs.
|3651 lbs.
|Height
|72.3 in.
|72.4 in.
|73.0 in.
|Wheel base
|118.9 in.
|118.9 in.
|118.9 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|72.0 in.
|71.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
