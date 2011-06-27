Used 1991 Ford Aerostar Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Aerostar
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181816
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/462.0 mi.336.0/462.0 mi.294.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG181816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4800 rpm145 hp @ 4800 rpm155 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity141 cu.ft.172 cu.ft.141 cu.ft.
Length174.9 in.190.3 in.174.9 in.
Curb weight3374 lbs.3478 lbs.3651 lbs.
Height72.3 in.72.4 in.73.0 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.118.9 in.118.9 in.
Width71.7 in.72.0 in.71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Medium Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
