Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider for Sale Near Me

Peoria Ford - Peoria / Arizona

Peoria Ford #1 Volume Dealer! Huge selection of Pre-Owned vehicles. If you don't see it we can get it!!! *Save thousands off of new*, WE MAKE EVERY DEAL, *DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY*, *PASSED 121 POINT INSPECTION*, *LOW MILES*, *BLUETOOTH*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, 9 Bose Speakers w/Subwoofer, Adaptive Front Headlamps, Auto Dim Interior Rear View Mirror, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Headlamp Leveling System, Blind Spot Cross Path Detection, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, GPS Navigation, Headlamp Washer, Heated Exterior Mirrors, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Luxury Collection w/Sirius, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Quick Order Package 22C, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Universal Garage Door Opener. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 2427 miles below market average! Abarth 6-Speed Aisin Automatic RWD 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged Peoria Ford Serving the greater Phoenix and surrounding areas!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JC1NFAEKXH0108381

Stock: LKD10599A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020