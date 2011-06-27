Used 2018 FIAT 500L Cost to Own
500L Wagon
Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,980*
Total Cash Price
$17,337
Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,680*
Total Cash Price
$17,684
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,923*
Total Cash Price
$23,752
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 500L Wagon Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$810
|$3,823
|Maintenance
|$608
|$363
|$2,120
|$633
|$1,661
|$5,385
|Repairs
|$0
|$403
|$620
|$670
|$721
|$2,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$949
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,113
|Financing
|$932
|$750
|$555
|$348
|$125
|$2,710
|Depreciation
|$4,187
|$1,923
|$1,692
|$1,500
|$1,346
|$10,648
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,070
|$5,946
|$7,568
|$5,808
|$6,588
|$34,980
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 500L Wagon Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$757
|$779
|$803
|$826
|$3,899
|Maintenance
|$620
|$370
|$2,162
|$646
|$1,694
|$5,493
|Repairs
|$0
|$411
|$632
|$683
|$735
|$2,462
|Taxes & Fees
|$968
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,135
|Financing
|$951
|$765
|$566
|$355
|$128
|$2,764
|Depreciation
|$4,271
|$1,961
|$1,726
|$1,530
|$1,373
|$10,861
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,251
|$6,065
|$7,719
|$5,924
|$6,720
|$35,680
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 500L Wagon Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$833
|$497
|$2,904
|$867
|$2,276
|$7,377
|Repairs
|$0
|$552
|$849
|$918
|$988
|$3,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,300
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,525
|Financing
|$1,277
|$1,028
|$760
|$477
|$171
|$3,713
|Depreciation
|$5,736
|$2,635
|$2,318
|$2,055
|$1,844
|$14,588
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,426
|$8,146
|$10,368
|$7,957
|$9,026
|$47,923
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
