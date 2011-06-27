Used 2014 FIAT 500e Features & Specs
|Overview
See 500e Inventory
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|116
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|EPA City MPGe
|122 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|116 mi.
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|122/108 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|108 mi.
|Combined MPG
|116
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Turning circle
|31.3 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|Quick Order Package 2EJ
|yes
|Esport Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|276 watts stereo output
|yes
|Alpine premium brand stereo system
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|manual driver seat easy entry
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|Steam White Interior Accents
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|49.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|47.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|35.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|27.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|46.4 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|Front track
|55.4 in.
|Length
|142.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2980 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|Height
|60.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|83.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|90.6 in.
|Width
|64.1 in.
|Rear track
|55.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|All season tires
|yes
|185/55R15 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|15 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the 500e
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,800
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2014 FIAT 500e info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 124 Spider
- 2019 FIAT 500
- 2019 500X
- FIAT 500X 2019
- FIAT 500e 2019
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 500
- 2019 FIAT 500L
- 2019 500L
- FIAT 500 2019