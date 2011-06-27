2019 FIAT 500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
500 C Abarth
C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$43,871*
Total Cash Price
$24,425
500 Convertible
C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,861*
Total Cash Price
$17,182
C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$42,661*
Total Cash Price
$23,751
C Retro 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,466*
Total Cash Price
$17,519
500 Hatchback
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,256*
Total Cash Price
$16,845
Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$41,753*
Total Cash Price
$23,246
Retro 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,256*
Total Cash Price
$16,845
500 Abarth
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$41,451*
Total Cash Price
$23,078
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 500 C Abarth C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,122
|$1,163
|$1,204
|$5,622
|Maintenance
|$104
|$363
|$818
|$2,190
|$1,570
|$5,045
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$615
|$945
|$1,560
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,160
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,398
|Financing
|$1,314
|$1,056
|$783
|$489
|$177
|$3,818
|Depreciation
|$6,673
|$2,195
|$2,078
|$2,437
|$2,307
|$15,690
|Fuel
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,146
|$2,210
|$2,277
|$10,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,322
|$6,841
|$7,006
|$9,163
|$8,539
|$43,871
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 500 Convertible C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$763
|$789
|$818
|$847
|$3,955
|Maintenance
|$73
|$255
|$575
|$1,540
|$1,105
|$3,549
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$432
|$665
|$1,098
|Taxes & Fees
|$816
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$983
|Financing
|$924
|$743
|$551
|$344
|$124
|$2,686
|Depreciation
|$4,694
|$1,544
|$1,462
|$1,715
|$1,623
|$11,037
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$7,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,668
|$4,812
|$4,929
|$6,445
|$6,007
|$30,861
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 500 Convertible C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$1,091
|$1,131
|$1,170
|$5,467
|Maintenance
|$102
|$353
|$795
|$2,129
|$1,527
|$4,905
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$598
|$919
|$1,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,128
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,359
|Financing
|$1,277
|$1,026
|$761
|$475
|$172
|$3,713
|Depreciation
|$6,489
|$2,135
|$2,021
|$2,370
|$2,243
|$15,258
|Fuel
|$1,967
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$2,149
|$2,214
|$10,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,982
|$6,652
|$6,813
|$8,910
|$8,303
|$42,661
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 500 Convertible C Retro 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$778
|$805
|$834
|$863
|$4,032
|Maintenance
|$75
|$260
|$587
|$1,570
|$1,126
|$3,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$441
|$678
|$1,119
|Taxes & Fees
|$832
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,003
|Financing
|$942
|$757
|$562
|$350
|$127
|$2,738
|Depreciation
|$4,786
|$1,575
|$1,490
|$1,748
|$1,655
|$11,254
|Fuel
|$1,451
|$1,494
|$1,539
|$1,585
|$1,633
|$7,702
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,838
|$4,907
|$5,025
|$6,572
|$6,125
|$31,466
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 500 Hatchback Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$748
|$774
|$802
|$830
|$3,877
|Maintenance
|$72
|$250
|$564
|$1,510
|$1,083
|$3,479
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$424
|$652
|$1,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$800
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$964
|Financing
|$906
|$728
|$540
|$337
|$122
|$2,633
|Depreciation
|$4,602
|$1,514
|$1,433
|$1,681
|$1,591
|$10,821
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,498
|$4,718
|$4,832
|$6,319
|$5,889
|$30,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 500 Hatchback Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,032
|$1,068
|$1,107
|$1,145
|$5,350
|Maintenance
|$99
|$345
|$778
|$2,084
|$1,495
|$4,801
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$585
|$900
|$1,485
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,104
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,330
|Financing
|$1,250
|$1,005
|$745
|$465
|$168
|$3,634
|Depreciation
|$6,351
|$2,089
|$1,978
|$2,320
|$2,196
|$14,933
|Fuel
|$1,925
|$1,983
|$2,042
|$2,103
|$2,167
|$10,220
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,727
|$6,511
|$6,668
|$8,720
|$8,127
|$41,753
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 500 Hatchback Retro 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$748
|$774
|$802
|$830
|$3,877
|Maintenance
|$72
|$250
|$564
|$1,510
|$1,083
|$3,479
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$424
|$652
|$1,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$800
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$964
|Financing
|$906
|$728
|$540
|$337
|$122
|$2,633
|Depreciation
|$4,602
|$1,514
|$1,433
|$1,681
|$1,591
|$10,821
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,498
|$4,718
|$4,832
|$6,319
|$5,889
|$30,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 500 Abarth Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,025
|$1,060
|$1,099
|$1,137
|$5,311
|Maintenance
|$99
|$343
|$773
|$2,069
|$1,484
|$4,766
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$581
|$893
|$1,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,096
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,321
|Financing
|$1,241
|$997
|$740
|$462
|$167
|$3,607
|Depreciation
|$6,305
|$2,074
|$1,963
|$2,303
|$2,180
|$14,825
|Fuel
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$2,151
|$10,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,642
|$6,464
|$6,620
|$8,657
|$8,068
|$41,451
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 500
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 FIAT 500 in Virginia is:not available
