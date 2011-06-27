Used 2015 FIAT 500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
500 Convertible
C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,126*
Total Cash Price
$7,753
C 1957 Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,498*
Total Cash Price
$10,717
C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,700*
Total Cash Price
$10,489
C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,647*
Total Cash Price
$9,045
500 Hatchback
Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,434*
Total Cash Price
$10,413
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,594*
Total Cash Price
$7,601
Ribelle 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,561*
Total Cash Price
$11,021
Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,594*
Total Cash Price
$7,601
Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,051*
Total Cash Price
$8,589
1957 Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,977*
Total Cash Price
$9,425
500 Abarth
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,658*
Total Cash Price
$7,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 500 Convertible C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$793
|$3,737
|Maintenance
|$587
|$2,442
|$237
|$2,052
|$1,558
|$6,875
|Repairs
|$537
|$572
|$619
|$665
|$717
|$3,110
|Taxes & Fees
|$452
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$619
|Financing
|$417
|$336
|$248
|$155
|$56
|$1,212
|Depreciation
|$2,114
|$832
|$732
|$650
|$582
|$4,911
|Fuel
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$1,413
|$6,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,065
|$6,241
|$3,956
|$5,704
|$5,160
|$27,126
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 500 Convertible C 1957 Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,003
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$5,166
|Maintenance
|$811
|$3,376
|$327
|$2,837
|$2,153
|$9,503
|Repairs
|$742
|$791
|$856
|$919
|$991
|$4,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$625
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$856
|Financing
|$577
|$464
|$343
|$214
|$78
|$1,675
|Depreciation
|$2,923
|$1,151
|$1,012
|$898
|$805
|$6,789
|Fuel
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$9,209
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,384
|$8,628
|$5,468
|$7,885
|$7,133
|$37,498
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 500 Convertible C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,056
|Maintenance
|$793
|$3,304
|$320
|$2,777
|$2,107
|$9,301
|Repairs
|$726
|$774
|$838
|$900
|$970
|$4,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$611
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$838
|Financing
|$564
|$454
|$335
|$210
|$76
|$1,639
|Depreciation
|$2,861
|$1,126
|$991
|$879
|$788
|$6,645
|Fuel
|$1,697
|$1,748
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$9,013
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,205
|$8,444
|$5,352
|$7,717
|$6,981
|$36,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 500 Convertible C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$897
|$925
|$4,360
|Maintenance
|$684
|$2,849
|$276
|$2,394
|$1,817
|$8,021
|Repairs
|$626
|$668
|$722
|$776
|$837
|$3,628
|Taxes & Fees
|$527
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$722
|Financing
|$487
|$392
|$289
|$181
|$65
|$1,414
|Depreciation
|$2,467
|$971
|$854
|$758
|$679
|$5,730
|Fuel
|$1,464
|$1,508
|$1,553
|$1,599
|$1,648
|$7,772
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,076
|$7,282
|$4,615
|$6,654
|$6,020
|$31,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 500 Hatchback Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$5,020
|Maintenance
|$788
|$3,280
|$318
|$2,756
|$2,092
|$9,234
|Repairs
|$721
|$769
|$832
|$893
|$963
|$4,177
|Taxes & Fees
|$607
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$832
|Financing
|$560
|$451
|$333
|$208
|$75
|$1,628
|Depreciation
|$2,840
|$1,118
|$984
|$873
|$782
|$6,597
|Fuel
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,841
|$1,897
|$8,947
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,146
|$8,383
|$5,313
|$7,661
|$6,931
|$36,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 500 Hatchback Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$690
|$711
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$3,664
|Maintenance
|$575
|$2,394
|$232
|$2,012
|$1,527
|$6,740
|Repairs
|$526
|$561
|$607
|$652
|$703
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$443
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$607
|Financing
|$409
|$329
|$243
|$152
|$55
|$1,188
|Depreciation
|$2,073
|$816
|$718
|$637
|$571
|$4,815
|Fuel
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$1,344
|$1,385
|$6,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,946
|$6,119
|$3,878
|$5,592
|$5,059
|$26,594
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 500 Hatchback Ribelle 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,127
|$5,313
|Maintenance
|$834
|$3,471
|$336
|$2,917
|$2,214
|$9,773
|Repairs
|$763
|$813
|$880
|$945
|$1,019
|$4,421
|Taxes & Fees
|$642
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$880
|Financing
|$593
|$477
|$352
|$220
|$80
|$1,723
|Depreciation
|$3,006
|$1,183
|$1,041
|$924
|$828
|$6,982
|Fuel
|$1,784
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$9,470
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,622
|$8,873
|$5,623
|$8,108
|$7,336
|$38,561
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 500 Hatchback Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$690
|$711
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$3,664
|Maintenance
|$575
|$2,394
|$232
|$2,012
|$1,527
|$6,740
|Repairs
|$526
|$561
|$607
|$652
|$703
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$443
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$607
|Financing
|$409
|$329
|$243
|$152
|$55
|$1,188
|Depreciation
|$2,073
|$816
|$718
|$637
|$571
|$4,815
|Fuel
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$1,344
|$1,385
|$6,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,946
|$6,119
|$3,878
|$5,592
|$5,059
|$26,594
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 500 Hatchback Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$878
|$4,140
|Maintenance
|$650
|$2,705
|$262
|$2,274
|$1,726
|$7,616
|Repairs
|$594
|$634
|$686
|$737
|$794
|$3,445
|Taxes & Fees
|$501
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$686
|Financing
|$462
|$372
|$275
|$172
|$62
|$1,342
|Depreciation
|$2,342
|$922
|$811
|$720
|$645
|$5,441
|Fuel
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$7,380
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,719
|$6,914
|$4,382
|$6,319
|$5,717
|$30,051
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 500 Hatchback 1957 Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$4,543
|Maintenance
|$713
|$2,969
|$288
|$2,495
|$1,893
|$8,358
|Repairs
|$652
|$696
|$753
|$808
|$872
|$3,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$549
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$753
|Financing
|$507
|$408
|$301
|$188
|$68
|$1,473
|Depreciation
|$2,571
|$1,012
|$890
|$790
|$708
|$5,971
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,373
|$7,588
|$4,809
|$6,934
|$6,273
|$32,977
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 500 Abarth Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$3,811
|Maintenance
|$598
|$2,490
|$241
|$2,092
|$1,588
|$7,010
|Repairs
|$547
|$583
|$631
|$678
|$731
|$3,171
|Taxes & Fees
|$461
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$631
|Financing
|$425
|$342
|$253
|$158
|$57
|$1,236
|Depreciation
|$2,156
|$849
|$747
|$662
|$594
|$5,008
|Fuel
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$1,398
|$1,440
|$6,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,184
|$6,364
|$4,033
|$5,816
|$5,261
|$27,658
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 FIAT 500 in Virginia is:not available
