Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
2006 F430

ferrarifan, 02/14/2006
I am more than satisfied with the 2006 F430. Although I loved the Modena 360 I used to have, the F430 is much better than the 360 in many ways. It is far smoother and faster. Its design is more aggressive and modern, although one could argue that the 360 had more artistic lines. They are both beautiful, but different. The interior is covered with the finest leather you will see in any car with beautiful stitchings. Its instrumentation is functional and elegant. The HiFi version is terrific with clean sound and base. Its handling, speed, agility, and feel are second to none. It is one of the most beautiful cars ever created with its presence noticed on any road with admirers everywhere.

Get the Rock Star Treatment

banx, 08/22/2010
It's a fantastic vehicle, all you can possibly imagine. While a few tenths of a second off the 0-60 pace of a Corvette Z06 or a Nissan GT-R, those cars don't get the looks or attention this car gets. A Porsche 911 Turbo is almost invisible next to this Ferrari. It has the F1 transmission, but be WARNED, it's not reliable. The entire transmission had to be replaced under warranty at 3K miles. The OEM optional Blaupunkt Hi-powered stereo just croaked at 5K miles (not covered by warranty), even though it had barely been used the past 12 months (engine sound was too intoxicating to listen to the radio for more than 5 minutes) and was never played at more than low volume in the driveway.

